The Jokes Write Themselves: Jill Biden Decorates White House for Christmas With the WORST Theme

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  4:00 PM on November 27, 2023
Twitchy

The unveiling of the White House Christmas decorations is a tradition each year after Thanksgiving weekend. Generally, this is a celebration led by the First Lady and, at least recently, each year the overall decoration has an overarching theme.

Advertisement

First Lady Jill Biden has stumbled a few times on these occasions, most notably with the hanging of only six stockings representing the Biden grandchildren, when Joe and Jill Biden actually have seven grandchildren (a fact they only recently acknowledged).

But the theme for this year's decor might set new records for tone deafness.

The White House is aiming for visitors to embrace 'their inner child' with its annual holiday decor, with a theme 'inspired by how children experience this festive season.'

The theme, 'Magic, Wonder, and Joy,' the White House announced Monday, attempts to capture the 'pure, unfiltered delight and imagination of childhood.'

Hoo, boy. Maybe not the best theme to choose when Joe Biden's own son calls him 'Pedo Pete.' As you can imagine, Twitter was quick to jump on the selected theme. 

Recommended

'Wasn't He Robbing the Store with a GUN?' Family of Slain Armed Robber Outraged Employee Had a Gun
Chad Felix Greene
Advertisement

At some point, you really must ask: are they this insulated away from public opinion, or do they know what everyone is thinking and they just don't care? We're kind of torn on that one. We suppose we should just embrace the power of 'AND.'

Others offered some different perspectives on the White House decorations. 

Oof. That one hits hard. The Biden administration has fully embraced abortion on demand, 'gender-affirming care' (also known as child sterilization and mutilation), and other things like 'drag queen story hour.' Somehow, we don't think those things will be included in the decorations that show how, in Jill Biden's words, 'children experience this festive season.'

Biden's age and clear mental decline also came to many people's minds: 

And then there was the question of what 'gifts' might be lying around the White House.

HA. The Secret Service will promptly announce that there is no way to tell who that cocaine belongs to or how it got there. It will be another unsolvable mystery ... in the most secure residence in America.

Advertisement

This strikes a hard note too. The White House Christmas decorations are always a lavish affair (probably too much so, in every administration), but it seems particularly out of touch this year when America is suffering through all of the wonderful benefits of #Bidenomics. 

And, of course, the question remains for the White House this year: how many stockings are you going to hang up for the grandkids?

Maybe Hunter's youngest child will finally get stocking this year. Though we're guessing she won't actually get an invitation to come and visit. 

***

CHILDREN CHRISTMAS JILL BIDEN JOE BIDEN WHITE HOUSE

