President Biden FINALLY acknowledges his 7th grandchild

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  8:50 PM on July 28, 2023
Screenshot

Super family man and uber grandfather, Joe Biden, slipped out a statement to People Magazine, late on a Friday, to finally acknowledge that he has another grandchild. The 4-year-old granddaughter, Navy, lives in Arkansas and is the daughter of Biden's troubled son, Hunter.

Many have noted that the aging president appears to be slowing down at 80 years old. He's so slow now, in fact, that he's just now publicly admitting he has a seventh grandchild, even though her mother forced a paternity test in early 2019 that proved Hunter Biden was the father.

According to the statement, Biden said 'This is not a political issue, it’s a family matter. Jill and I only want what is best for all of our grandchildren, including Navy'.

Equine manure.

Sure, it's not political at all. In early July, some gems rolled out from the New York Times like 'Hunter Biden’s Daughter and a Tale of Two Families' (Katie Rogers) and 'It's Seven Grandkids, Mr. President' (Maureen Dowd).

Around the same time, a Wall Street Journal reporter asked White House Press Secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre about the hidden Biden grandchild.

The White House had nothing to say earlier this month.

But Biden also had the opportunity to acknowledge his granddaughter in 2019:

Peter Doocy: 'I’m wondering if you have a comment on this report, and court filing, out of Arkansas that your son Hunter just made you a grandfather again.'

Biden: 'No, that’s a private matter and I have no comment. Only you would ask that. You’re a good man. You’re a good man. Classy.'

Yes, that was Joe Biden's reaction - to get mad at the reporter asking the question.

We'd say a man refusing to acknowledge his own granddaughter for 4 years is real classy too, Mr. President.

What an honorable man.

As with most things Biden, the President avoided the story, and his granddaughter, as long as possible. Now that it has become damaging politically, he's finally acknowledged the little girl, and his lapdog media will waste no time spinning any mention of his and his son's deadbeat dereliction going forward as 'Republican attacks'.

Congratulations, Joe and Jill Biden! It's a 4-year-old girl!

The gender reveal party on the White House lawn is going to be one of the most awkward events ever.

Right? They knew about Biden's granddaughter since 2019, but they weren't allowed to talk about it for some reason …

Oh, yeah, that's the reason. Anything that shines a light on Hunter Biden is bad for Joe Biden, so they ignored their own grandchild.

It's revolting. This was never about what is best for the child. It's always been about what is best for Joe Biden.

Joe Biden is a political animal. That's all he's ever been for the past 50 years.

Hey, they had to work out all those court cases where Hunter Biden was fighting about child support and preventing the child from taking the Biden name.

Nope, Hunter already won that battle. He and the girl's mother eventually agreed not to give the President's granddaughter the Biden name, after a lengthy court battle.

If anyone knows just how valuable the Biden name can be, it's Hunter Biden (and the Big Guy).

That's pretty much exactly what happened.

The media will be explaining what a sacrifice the Bidens have made for this little girl before you know it.

It aligns perfectly with how the Biden family has treated this little girl so far. We're not surprised.

Despite the media smokescreen, decency and Joe Biden do not often cross paths.

We hope this little girl gets lots of money from the Biden family, but it would probably be best if they had little impact on her life. Joe Biden did raise Hunter Biden, after all.

***

