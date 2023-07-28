President Biden FINALLY acknowledges his 7th grandchild

Super family man and uber grandfather, Joe Biden, slipped out a statement to People Magazine, late on a Friday, to finally acknowledge that he has another grandchild. The 4-year-old granddaughter, Navy, lives in Arkansas and is the daughter of Biden's troubled son, Hunter.

Many have noted that the aging president appears to be slowing down at 80 years old. He's so slow now, in fact, that he's just now publicly admitting he has a seventh grandchild, even though her mother forced a paternity test in early 2019 that proved Hunter Biden was the father.

President Biden Speaks Out on Hunter’s Daughter, 4, with Ark. Woman: ‘Jill and I Only Want What’s Best’ (Exclusive) https://t.co/9qlHMZXH7E — People (@people) July 28, 2023

According to the statement, Biden said 'This is not a political issue, it’s a family matter. Jill and I only want what is best for all of our grandchildren, including Navy'.

Sure, it's not political at all. In early July, some gems rolled out from the New York Times like 'Hunter Biden’s Daughter and a Tale of Two Families' (Katie Rogers) and 'It's Seven Grandkids, Mr. President' (Maureen Dowd).

Around the same time, a Wall Street Journal reporter asked White House Press Secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre about the hidden Biden grandchild.

WSJ's @Catherine_Lucey: "There was a story in the NYT over the weekend about Hunter Biden's daughter in Arkansas. Does the President acknowledge this little girl as his granddaughter?"



KJP: "I don't have anything to share from here." pic.twitter.com/ck8PuaOBht — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 5, 2023

The White House had nothing to say earlier this month.

Never forget Biden's first reaction when asked to comment on his new granddaughter pic.twitter.com/NbiMEaBH4x — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) July 28, 2023

But Biden also had the opportunity to acknowledge his granddaughter in 2019:

Peter Doocy: 'I’m wondering if you have a comment on this report, and court filing, out of Arkansas that your son Hunter just made you a grandfather again.' Biden: 'No, that’s a private matter and I have no comment. Only you would ask that. You’re a good man. You’re a good man. Classy.'

Yes, that was Joe Biden's reaction - to get mad at the reporter asking the question.

We'd say a man refusing to acknowledge his own granddaughter for 4 years is real classy too, Mr. President.

Source tells me the president intends to refer to having SEVEN grandchildren going forward. https://t.co/FxIQ56o1UO — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) July 28, 2023

What an honorable man.

As with most things Biden, the President avoided the story, and his granddaughter, as long as possible. Now that it has become damaging politically, he's finally acknowledged the little girl, and his lapdog media will waste no time spinning any mention of his and his son's deadbeat dereliction going forward as 'Republican attacks'.

The baby is a Friday night news dump for Joe Biden https://t.co/RU7WJ0kv1B — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) July 28, 2023

Congratulations, Joe and Jill Biden! It's a 4-year-old girl!

The gender reveal party on the White House lawn is going to be one of the most awkward events ever.

Why haven't you ever reported that he had 7 grandchildren before? — Obnoxious Boston Fan (@realOBF) July 28, 2023

Right? They knew about Biden's granddaughter since 2019, but they weren't allowed to talk about it for some reason …

The fact that y'all knew the Prez had a seventh grandchild but y'all waited for the administration's permission to cover it is more telling. — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) July 28, 2023

Oh, yeah, that's the reason. Anything that shines a light on Hunter Biden is bad for Joe Biden, so they ignored their own grandchild.

It's revolting. This was never about what is best for the child. It's always been about what is best for Joe Biden.

1. The internal polling on this must have been brutal for them to switch gears now.



2. Doing this on an evening Friday news dump is really in poor taste. https://t.co/D2PZvqpHKy — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) July 28, 2023

Joe Biden is a political animal. That's all he's ever been for the past 50 years.

She’s four-years-old now. That’s the line of viability. — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) July 28, 2023

Hey, they had to work out all those court cases where Hunter Biden was fighting about child support and preventing the child from taking the Biden name.

Wow. Now I want to hear she is in the will & may use the family surname. Maybe @maureendowd can write another column. https://t.co/3FNv2CZcv8 — Stacey (Not on Threads) (@ScotsFyre) July 28, 2023

Nope, Hunter already won that battle. He and the girl's mother eventually agreed not to give the President's granddaughter the Biden name, after a lengthy court battle.

If anyone knows just how valuable the Biden name can be, it's Hunter Biden (and the Big Guy).

Imagine being Hunter’s kid and growing up to find out you only got acknowledged by your family because some lady named Maureen Dowd wrote a column shaming them into it https://t.co/8lm4rhTNTJ — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) July 28, 2023

That's pretty much exactly what happened.

Biden says ignoring his 7th granddaughter is about giving her privacy. That's the line they want you to believe.



This is the guy that has his other 6 grandkids over the WH and talks about them non stop. Pretty gross stuff. https://t.co/UiBXVyP6hA pic.twitter.com/SNw2xOo0Nk — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 28, 2023

The media will be explaining what a sacrifice the Bidens have made for this little girl before you know it.

Dumping this one a Friday night with Biden departing for a 10 day vacation is certainly something. https://t.co/SN0aEKTwlh — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) July 28, 2023

It aligns perfectly with how the Biden family has treated this little girl so far. We're not surprised.

Remember when we were told "decency was on the ballot"? The "decent" POTUS just had to adjust messaging to acknowledge a 4 year-old grandkid he always knew was his grandkid. So, there's that. https://t.co/dWHUT0Vd4H — Brittany (@bccover) July 28, 2023

Despite the media smokescreen, decency and Joe Biden do not often cross paths.

We hope this little girl gets lots of money from the Biden family, but it would probably be best if they had little impact on her life. Joe Biden did raise Hunter Biden, after all.

