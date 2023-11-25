'The State of California Killed That Girl': Billboard Chris Shares Tragic Story of Yaeli Martinez

There are a lot of heroes in the fight against harmful gender ideology. Detransitioners like Chloe Cole, political commentators like Matt Walsh, activists like Gays Against Groomers, and the list goes on. But it would be difficult to find anyone more dedicated to protecting children from the destructive gender cult than Chris Elston, who is commonly known by the name 'Billboard Chris' because of the sandwich boards he regularly wears at his appearances around the world.

Elston is a paragon of composure, always maintaining a calm, polite demeanor even as many leftists scream at him, spit on him, and even physically assault him for the crime of ... saying that children are not equipped to consent to gender transitions or hormones. Which is, you know, simply a fact.

Elston's composure is even more remarkable in light of the horrors he confronts every day. Recently, Elston spoke with Connor Tomlinson of lotuseaters.com and shared a story that is simply horrifying. The story is about Yaeli Martinez and how the state of California killed her.

Abigail Martinez lost her daughter Yaeli to the State of California because she didn’t want her girl taking testosterone.



So CPS took her, gave her T, and while separated from mom, Yaeli knelt down in front of a moving train.



The government killed Yaeli.pic.twitter.com/muFdStko8R — Billboard Chris 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@BillboardChris) November 24, 2023

The state of California took this teenage girl away from her mother. Why? Because Abigail Martinez didn't want her daughter taking testosterone. And the real tragedy was still to come. Before much longer, Yaeli Martinez stood in front of a train and took her own life.

Elston puts it more matter-of-factly (and accurately): 'The state of California killed that girl.'

Below the tweet with this clip, Elston shared both Abigail Martinez' story, as well as a similarly horrific story of a young girl named Sage who was repeatedly sex trafficked after being taken away from her parents by the gender ideology cult.

Listen to Abigail Martinez tell the story herself during the last third of this video.https://t.co/XJKyqR3zJh — Billboard Chris 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@BillboardChris) November 24, 2023

Here is the story of Sage, the girl who was sex-trafficked for months and then not returned home because her parents used her birth name and misgendered her.



While in a group home with BOYS after that first terrible ordeal, she was assaulted, ran away, and was sex-trafficked… https://t.co/ZvxsbH7Q5b — Billboard Chris 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@BillboardChris) November 24, 2023

The monstrosity of gender ideology is almost impossible to fathom at times. Destroying children's lives with no second thoughts or a hint of remorse for children like Yaeli or Sage.

Anybody pushing trans ideology on children are evil and their agenda needs to be destroyed. — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) November 24, 2023

There should be public trials and public executions over this. https://t.co/A4pgrseLjA — Some Welder 🇺🇸 (@SomeWelder) November 24, 2023

We certainly would not rule out capital punishment as a potential option for people who directly and intentionally target children, resulting in their deaths.

Absolutely tragic. As a resident of NJ (which is following in CAs footsteps) with a teenage child, this is terrifying. https://t.co/QwkMKwTmpP — dunnj62 (@dunnj62) November 24, 2023

Every parents worst nightmare 😭💔 https://t.co/38CDIFoaKP — United We Stand 🍁 (@ChantaleBerger3) November 24, 2023

We're not sure if many parents would even be able to sleep at night, knowing things like this are happening.

This is unbelievable, Chris.



Children are not lab rats and should not be coerced into such procedures — Jerry Oaksmith - AKA - Unplug_Dad (@JerryOaksmith) November 24, 2023

Children are not lab rats. Kind of insane that those words even need to be said, but here we are.

CPS should be criminally charged over this. https://t.co/zk0Gj8xsV9 — Lisa Power (@LisaPow33260238) November 24, 2023

Sue the hell out of them, and make them pay. — Fahrenheit 451 (@stephenrhmoore) November 24, 2023

Lawsuits will never bring Yaeli back, but they might be the only way to stop this from happening to countless other children. Abigail Martinez is suing Los Angeles County over the death of her daughter. What's more, California made a lifelong enemy of a mother, by taking her daughter away from her. And there are other lawsuits from parents and detransitioners, with many more to come.

We can only hope that every lawsuit is successful. As soon as transitioning children becomes unprofitable, you can bet it will slow to a trickle, if not stop completely.

If you want to listen to Billboard Chris' full 75-minute interview with Connor Tomlinson, it is available here at lotuseaters.com.

***

