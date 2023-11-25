Biden Knows the REAL Reason Hamas Attacked Israel But Can't Prove It (SERIOUSLY?)
Twitchy's Black Friday Blowout Sale
An AI Has Written and Animated a Song and It's Terrible
That's Gotta Hurt! Dem Boosting Account Gets BLASTED Using His Own Tweets
Sorry, WHO Hacked a US Nuclear Research Lab?
PETA’s Annual Vegan Push Goes As Well As Expected
Bristol, UK Airport Unveils New 'Multi-Faith Waiting Area' and the Replies Are a...
Grinch Alert: Canada Human Rights Commission Says Christmas Is ‘Colonialism’
Wut? Lefty Says Don’t Worry About Biden’s Age If You Like Dolly Parton...
Epic, Receipt-Filled Mega Thread From Ian McKelvey Lays Out the REAL Racism Problem...
TERRIBLE TAKE ALERT! 'Who Has Time for Small Talk When the World Is...
We're Not Doing This Again: WHO Asks China For Details On Respiratory Virus,...
Classy As Ever: Michael Hayden Tweets His Contempt For Americans During Thanksgiving Week
A Real Uniter: Biden-Harris Put Out Thanksgiving Guide To 'MAGA Nonsense'

'The State of California Killed That Girl': Billboard Chris Shares Tragic Story of Yaeli Martinez

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:00 AM on November 25, 2023

There are a lot of heroes in the fight against harmful gender ideology. Detransitioners like Chloe Cole, political commentators like Matt Walsh, activists like Gays Against Groomers, and the list goes on. But it would be difficult to find anyone more dedicated to protecting children from the destructive gender cult than Chris Elston, who is commonly known by the name 'Billboard Chris' because of the sandwich boards he regularly wears at his appearances around the world. 

Advertisement

Elston is a paragon of composure, always maintaining a calm, polite demeanor even as many leftists scream at him, spit on him, and even physically assault him for the crime of ... saying that children are not equipped to consent to gender transitions or hormones. Which is, you know, simply a fact. 

Elston's composure is even more remarkable in light of the horrors he confronts every day. Recently, Elston spoke with Connor Tomlinson of lotuseaters.com and shared a story that is simply horrifying. The story is about Yaeli Martinez and how the state of California killed her.  

The state of California took this teenage girl away from her mother. Why? Because Abigail Martinez didn't want her daughter taking testosterone. And the real tragedy was still to come. Before much longer, Yaeli Martinez stood in front of a train and took her own life.

Elston puts it more matter-of-factly (and accurately): 'The state of California killed that girl.' 

Recommended

Biden Knows the REAL Reason Hamas Attacked Israel But Can't Prove It (SERIOUSLY?)
Doug P.
Advertisement

Below the tweet with this clip, Elston shared both Abigail Martinez' story, as well as a similarly horrific story of a young girl named Sage who was repeatedly sex trafficked after being taken away from her parents by the gender ideology cult. 

The monstrosity of gender ideology is almost impossible to fathom at times. Destroying children's lives with no second thoughts or a hint of remorse for children like Yaeli or Sage.

We certainly would not rule out capital punishment as a potential option for people who directly and intentionally target children, resulting in their deaths. 

Advertisement

We're not sure if many parents would even be able to sleep at night, knowing things like this are happening.  

Children are not lab rats. Kind of insane that those words even need to be said, but here we are. 

Lawsuits will never bring Yaeli back, but they might be the only way to stop this from happening to countless other children. Abigail Martinez is suing Los Angeles County over the death of her daughter. What's more, California made a lifelong enemy of a mother, by taking her daughter away from her. And there are other lawsuits from parents and detransitioners, with many more to come.

Advertisement

We can only hope that every lawsuit is successful. As soon as transitioning children becomes unprofitable, you can bet it will slow to a trickle, if not stop completely. 

If you want to listen to Billboard Chris' full 75-minute interview with Connor Tomlinson, it is available here at lotuseaters.com.

***

Editor's Note: This Black Friday, 11/24 through Monday 11/27 ONLY – Twitchy is offering the most massive discount on VIP memberships we EVER have – 60% off with promo code BLACKFRIDAY60.
Tags: CALIFORNIA CULT TRANS KIDS GENDER-AFFIRMING CARE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Biden Knows the REAL Reason Hamas Attacked Israel But Can't Prove It (SERIOUSLY?)
Doug P.
Epic, Receipt-Filled Mega Thread From Ian McKelvey Lays Out the REAL Racism Problem in America
Grateful Calvin
That's Gotta Hurt! Dem Boosting Account Gets BLASTED Using His Own Tweets
Coucy
Bristol, UK Airport Unveils New 'Multi-Faith Waiting Area' and the Replies Are a Delight
Coucy
An AI Has Written and Animated a Song and It's Terrible
Coucy
Sorry, WHO Hacked a US Nuclear Research Lab?
Coucy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Biden Knows the REAL Reason Hamas Attacked Israel But Can't Prove It (SERIOUSLY?) Doug P.
Advertisement