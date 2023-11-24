Classy As Ever: Michael Hayden Tweets His Contempt For Americans During Thanksgiving Week

We're Not Doing This Again: WHO Asks China For Details On Respiratory Virus,...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  4:00 PM on November 24, 2023
Meme screenshot

Gen. Michael Hayden might be the worst person ever to hold the positions of CIA and NSA chief ... and that's saying something. Twitchy has often covered Hayden's awful words and actions, from his agreement that sending unvaccinated Americans to Afghanistan was a 'good idea' to his actual call for the assassination of a sitting U.S. Senator. And this isn't even counting his lying under oath to Congress or his signature on the now infamous Hunter Biden laptop 'Russian disinformation' letter.

But Hayden hit a new low this week, comparing patriotic Americans who believe in God and the Second Amendment to Hamas terrorists. 

It's getting to the point where it is impossible to dispute that Hayden actually hates America and the American people. We'd like to say we're surprised at this open contempt, but given Hayden's history, it sadly does not come as a surprise at all. 

It's also important to note that the woman on the right was an actual suicide bomber. 

They don't even try to disguise their hate anymore. It's just right out in the open. 

A Real Uniter: Biden-Harris Put Out Thanksgiving Guide To 'MAGA Nonsense'
Amy Curtis
We couldn't imagine anything more painful than having to sit down for Thanksgiving dinner with Hayden. It would take all of about 30 seconds before he started equating everything on the table with 'right-wing MAGA extremists.' Yes, even the candied yams. 

If Hayden wants to hurl invective online, he should probably learn that Twitter users can hurl it right back ... and much better than he can. 

Many were also quick to remind Hayden of his own less-than-illustrious recent past.

Even Joe Walsh, who has never met a MAGA voter he doesn't hold in contempt, thought Hayden was beyond the pale here. 

What Walsh fails to understand is that Hayden will never take it back. Because, in his mind, he said nothing wrong here. Walsh needs to catch up to the fact that he's on the wrong side, not just of history, but of the present and the future. 

He knows. He doesn't care. 

The fact that Hayden still holds a top security clearance might be the biggest disgrace of all. There is no reason for him to have it. There is no reason for him to have any influence at all. We know this administration won't do anything about it. They like that he lies for them and posts horrible tweets like this online. 

But if Republicans can win the presidency in 2024, this seems like a fix that can be made on Day One: putting Hayden (and his fellow deep-state miscreants like John Brennan) out to pasture for good. 

