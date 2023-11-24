Classy As Ever: Michael Hayden Tweets His Contempt For Americans During Thanksgiving Week

Gen. Michael Hayden might be the worst person ever to hold the positions of CIA and NSA chief ... and that's saying something. Twitchy has often covered Hayden's awful words and actions, from his agreement that sending unvaccinated Americans to Afghanistan was a 'good idea' to his actual call for the assassination of a sitting U.S. Senator. And this isn't even counting his lying under oath to Congress or his signature on the now infamous Hunter Biden laptop 'Russian disinformation' letter.

But Hayden hit a new low this week, comparing patriotic Americans who believe in God and the Second Amendment to Hamas terrorists.

No different at all. https://t.co/ukHfLSxK02 — Gen Michael Hayden (@GenMhayden) November 22, 2023

It's getting to the point where it is impossible to dispute that Hayden actually hates America and the American people. We'd like to say we're surprised at this open contempt, but given Hayden's history, it sadly does not come as a surprise at all.

It's also important to note that the woman on the right was an actual suicide bomber.

Former General, NSA Director, CIA Director



Lied in Congress testimony about NSA collecting on every American 🇺🇸



Signed Hunter Biden 🇷🇺 disinformation memo



Would kill and imprison Americans of different political opinions at will



FBI & #SeditionHunter lover https://t.co/Ew3ExlxMIA pic.twitter.com/rw2jlGaTdo — NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) November 24, 2023

A U.S. general equating a Christian Grandma to a Hamas terrorist. Understand how much the regime hates you! You work hard, pay taxes, follow the rules and they utterly despise you. https://t.co/GjGtx1lyoO — Devonsworth (@devonsworth) November 23, 2023

They don't even try to disguise their hate anymore. It's just right out in the open.

Former NSA and CIA chief Michael Hayden, who has fashioned a post-government career attacking and censoring conservatives, is spending his Thanksgiving week smearing patriotic American Christians who own firearms, claiming they are “no different” from Hamas terrorists.



On… https://t.co/7eD2jqz0JM — David Croom - (ツ) (@dailycallout) November 24, 2023

Happy Thanksgiving from the former head of the CIA. We’re all in the best of hands. https://t.co/gXnkcB5vD8 — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) November 23, 2023

We couldn't imagine anything more painful than having to sit down for Thanksgiving dinner with Hayden. It would take all of about 30 seconds before he started equating everything on the table with 'right-wing MAGA extremists.' Yes, even the candied yams.

If Hayden wants to hurl invective online, he should probably learn that Twitter users can hurl it right back ... and much better than he can.

Many were also quick to remind Hayden of his own less-than-illustrious recent past.

Your latest reminder that disgraced former general Michael Hayden is a terrible person. https://t.co/cIaBVL1c0M pic.twitter.com/PfVWQMcjXG — John Kulak Kramlich (@jkramlich) November 23, 2023

Even Joe Walsh, who has never met a MAGA voter he doesn't hold in contempt, thought Hayden was beyond the pale here.

General, take this tweet back. Come on man, this is horrible. These 2 women are NOT the same. Not even close. And u must know that. One is a terrorist, one is not. You let your politics get the better of you here. Apologize for this & take it down. And Happy Thanksgiving to you. https://t.co/egXr5vQQMB — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) November 23, 2023

What Walsh fails to understand is that Hayden will never take it back. Because, in his mind, he said nothing wrong here. Walsh needs to catch up to the fact that he's on the wrong side, not just of history, but of the present and the future.

I haven’t seen the one on the left cross boarders and murder women and children in their beds. Use children as human shields, crawl into tunnels to attack troops, or even declare themselves as victims after a murderous rampage. What say you “General”? https://t.co/Z5TuOA9e6k — Boscoe 0231 (@boscoe0231) November 23, 2023

You do know the one on the right blew herself up as a suicide bomber--right?..........right? — mallen2024 (@mallen20243) November 23, 2023

He knows. He doesn't care.

The one on the left isn't a member of a terrorist group that just massacred 1000+ innocent people including families, women, children while raping them, burning them and cutting their heads off or baking an infant. Any more stupid questions?



- From my Veteran friend. https://t.co/EHdIYtcYbh — 𓆩♱𓆪 ✮𝓛𝓾𝓬𝓲𝓪 ✮ 𓆩♱𓆪 (@SeptembersRain) November 24, 2023

The fact that Hayden still holds a top security clearance might be the biggest disgrace of all. There is no reason for him to have it. There is no reason for him to have any influence at all. We know this administration won't do anything about it. They like that he lies for them and posts horrible tweets like this online.

But if Republicans can win the presidency in 2024, this seems like a fix that can be made on Day One: putting Hayden (and his fellow deep-state miscreants like John Brennan) out to pasture for good.

