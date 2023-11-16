Video Don't Lie: Side-By-Side Clips Show The Difference Between Two Days in Washington D.C.

No Wonder Biden Thinks 'Bidenomics' is Working ('Exclusive Party for the Elites' Tone...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  3:00 PM on November 16, 2023
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Last night, pro-Palestinian protesters swarmed the Democrat National Committee headquarters in Washington, D.C., in a scene that looked pretty insurrection-y to us. Twitchy covered some of the details of that mob, you can read about that here, but there was enough danger that the DNC building was put on lockdown, many arrests were made, and several Capitol Police officers were injured. 

Contrast that with just one day previously, when nearly 300,000 pro-Israel demonstrators also gathered in Washington, D.C. There was no violence, no tearing down of posters, and no officers were injured. Since the media would never pay attention to details like this, it was up to Twitter (again) to show the difference. 

Take a look at the two, courtesy of a Twitchy favorite account, AG:  

What you hear is just as important as what you see. On the left? They're singing the Star Spangled Banner. Because free societies stand together. On the right? 'Let Gaza Live' (also lots of screaming at police officers, and those officers shouting right back). Which of these two gatherings do you think is more interested in peace? 

No Wonder Biden Thinks 'Bidenomics' is Working ('Exclusive Party for the Elites' Tone Deaf Alert)
Doug P.
The left just loves to talk to conservatives about the so-called 'right side of history.' Well, here we see both sides. It doesn't seem like a difficult choice, does it?

It is important to see this with your own eyes. Because the corporate media will never show it to you. The BBC, covering the Israel rally on Nov. 14, said that there were '10,000' people in attendance. LOL. They really can't help but lie anymore. 

As for the mob violence in D.C. on Nov. 15 from the 'pro-ceasefire' mob, well, the media just doesn't even cover that at all. For example: 

HA. Too funny. If you don't remember who Mary Bruce is, she is the ABC News 'reporter' who called pro-Palestinians scaling the fences and vandalizing the gates outside The White House on Nov. 5 as 'passionate.'

So much for the media. It seems they just couldn't spot the subtleties here.  

But thankfully, there are accounts like AG and other independent journalists who are more interested in facts than the narrative.

Truer words were never spoken.

 

***

