Video Don't Lie: Side-By-Side Clips Show The Difference Between Two Days in Washington D.C.

Last night, pro-Palestinian protesters swarmed the Democrat National Committee headquarters in Washington, D.C., in a scene that looked pretty insurrection-y to us. Twitchy covered some of the details of that mob, you can read about that here, but there was enough danger that the DNC building was put on lockdown, many arrests were made, and several Capitol Police officers were injured.

Contrast that with just one day previously, when nearly 300,000 pro-Israel demonstrators also gathered in Washington, D.C. There was no violence, no tearing down of posters, and no officers were injured. Since the media would never pay attention to details like this, it was up to Twitter (again) to show the difference.

Take a look at the two, courtesy of a Twitchy favorite account, AG:

Two gathering in DC within a day of each other… pic.twitter.com/u6HsZ6f8uV — AG (@AGHamilton29) November 16, 2023

What you hear is just as important as what you see. On the left? They're singing the Star Spangled Banner. Because free societies stand together. On the right? 'Let Gaza Live' (also lots of screaming at police officers, and those officers shouting right back). Which of these two gatherings do you think is more interested in peace?

USCP reporting at least 6 Officers have been injured from a “protest” of less than a few hundred anti-Israel people tonight…



Can you guess how many cops were injured at the ~300K gathering yesterday? https://t.co/nyrWd8g2YC — AG (@AGHamilton29) November 16, 2023

After the rally for Israel and against antisemitism, the police went home.



After the so-called "Palestine" rally, the Capitol is still locked down the following day. https://t.co/el7CYWT6jh — Rabbi Yaakov Menken (@ymenken) November 16, 2023

What a shocking and stark comparison to yesterday’s, peaceful and amazing pro Israel rally in DC https://t.co/Byabx1PSP2 — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) November 16, 2023

Are you on the right side of history? https://t.co/7NDzXei2NY — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) November 16, 2023

The left just loves to talk to conservatives about the so-called 'right side of history.' Well, here we see both sides. It doesn't seem like a difficult choice, does it?

Again: the choice is civilization or barbarism. https://t.co/G5EemLNmWj — Jason Bedrick 🇮🇱 (@JasonBedrick) November 16, 2023

This contrast says so much about the two represented worldviews: the pro-Israel event celebrated democracy, freedom and justice. The pro-Hamas riot embraced violence, mob rule and hatred for institutions and civil order. https://t.co/rTGtidjRrC — Steven Law (@LawAmericanX) November 16, 2023

It is important to see this with your own eyes. Because the corporate media will never show it to you. The BBC, covering the Israel rally on Nov. 14, said that there were '10,000' people in attendance. LOL. They really can't help but lie anymore.

As for the mob violence in D.C. on Nov. 15 from the 'pro-ceasefire' mob, well, the media just doesn't even cover that at all. For example:







Welp. No mention of last night’s DNC Hamas violence. Not even in the metro section. pic.twitter.com/QCpBf60xum — John Ashbrook (@JohnAshbrook) November 16, 2023

HA. Too funny. If you don't remember who Mary Bruce is, she is the ABC News 'reporter' who called pro-Palestinians scaling the fences and vandalizing the gates outside The White House on Nov. 5 as 'passionate.'

The White House gates this morning after passionate protests over the weekend. pic.twitter.com/gVENEMZO5Q — Mary Bruce (@marykbruce) November 6, 2023

So much for the media. It seems they just couldn't spot the subtleties here.

The differences are subtle, but they are there for the observant eye to see. Can you spot the difference? Challenge yourself. https://t.co/AWnwkR8IyH — Ken van Wyk (KRvW) ⚜️ #IlPizzaioloFelice (@krvw) November 16, 2023

But thankfully, there are accounts like AG and other independent journalists who are more interested in facts than the narrative.

The morality of the supporters matches the morality of the causes they support https://t.co/GRyi7mmXiV — Gary in DFW (@LakerGaryC) November 16, 2023

Truer words were never spoken.



