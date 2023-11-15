MSNBC's Mike Barnicle Says a 45-Year-Old Couldn't Do What Biden Does Every Day
Alyssa Milano Has to Say Something About Hamas That Will Help Us All...
Now New York Attorney General Letitia James Is Suing Pepsi
Tensions Between Candace Owens and Ben Shapiro EXPLODE In Fiery Exchange
Washington Post Explains How Donald Trump's Rhetoric Compares With Hitler's
Rolling Stone: Speaker Mike Johnson Flies a Symbol of Insurrection Outside His Office
Nikki Haley Campaign Backtracks on Banning Anonymous Social Media Accounts
Oops: BBC News Reports That the IDF Targeted Staff at Shifa Hospital
NBC News Gets Ratio'd Into the Sun for Reporting Lancet Study on Possible...
Writer Notes That the March for Israel Was the 'Single Whitest Demonstration' She'd...
CBS's Gayle King Reminds Father of Hamas Hostage That Palestinian Kids are Dying...
Um: Twitter Notices Something About NY Serial Arsonist Arrested AGAIN Hours After Leaving...
Congressman Warns That Trump Is Planning to Put Tanks in the Streets If...
A Fired Up Rep. Chip Roy Issues a Challenge to His House Republican...

INSURRECTION! US Capitol Locked Down, DNC HQ Evacuated as Police Repel Pro-Hamas Protesters

Doug P.  |  10:10 PM on November 15, 2023
Anchorman meme

It appears there's a bit of sowing and reaping going on as a Democratic National Committee event in Washington, DC has been evacuated after violent pro-Palestine (aka pro-Hamas) protesters descended on the meeting and clashed with police while they were trying to get into the building. U.S. Capitol buildings have also been locked down:

Advertisement

Here are some clips from the fiery but mostly peaceful scene: 

Recommended

Alyssa Milano Has to Say Something About Hamas That Will Help Us All Grow
Brett T.
Advertisement

Democrat Congressman Brad Sherman said they had to evacuate:

Even amid all the chaos, Rep. Sherman managed to make it about Republicans:

Here's another:

Even still, there will not be breathless calls for an investigative committee or jail time for those who took part.

Advertisement

If the pro-Hamas demonstrators would just focus on Republicans, he'd have been fine with it? Shocker.

Several years in prison for each person involved in the violence -- isn't that how this works? Well, not for anybody on the Left.

Yes, it speaks volumes. Maybe the police should have just let the protesters inside so the DNC people could have a visit with their constituency. 

And the convention is in Chicago. What could possibly go wrong?

Advertisement

Should be interesting. All that's for sure is that AOC must be confused right now:

But the Democrats still won't use the "I" word.

Frankly it'll be surprising if there are very many arrests that culminate in more than a few hours in custody.

The only thing fairly certain at this point is that the Biden White House will be doubling down on its anti-Islamophobia initiatives tomorrow. 

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Alyssa Milano Has to Say Something About Hamas That Will Help Us All Grow
Brett T.
Tensions Between Candace Owens and Ben Shapiro EXPLODE In Fiery Exchange
Coucy
Gawker Co-Founder Tries to Go Toe-To-Toe with Noam Blum, Gets Ratioed into Oblivion
Coucy
Now New York Attorney General Letitia James Is Suing Pepsi
Brett T.
Rolling Stone: Speaker Mike Johnson Flies a Symbol of Insurrection Outside His Office
Brett T.
NBC News Gets Ratio'd Into the Sun for Reporting Lancet Study on Possible 370% Increase in Heat Deaths
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Alyssa Milano Has to Say Something About Hamas That Will Help Us All Grow Brett T.
Advertisement