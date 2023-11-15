INSURRECTION! US Capitol Locked Down, DNC HQ Evacuated as Police Repel Pro-Hamas Protesters

It appears there's a bit of sowing and reaping going on as a Democratic National Committee event in Washington, DC has been evacuated after violent pro-Palestine (aka pro-Hamas) protesters descended on the meeting and clashed with police while they were trying to get into the building. U.S. Capitol buildings have also been locked down:

All House Office Buildings Locked Down. No exit or entry due to pro-Palestinian demonstration on Capitol Hill

From USCP: All House buildings: Significant demonstration activity, no entry or exit is permitted at this time. You may move throughout the buildings. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) November 16, 2023

🚨#BREAKING: All U.S. House buildings are now on locked down after Pro-Palestine rioters tried to storm the offices of the Democratic National Committee headquarters pic.twitter.com/f4Ka9x5aNt — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) November 16, 2023

🚨#UPDATE Pepper spray has been deployed as authorities attempt to disperse the protesters — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) November 16, 2023

Here are some clips from the fiery but mostly peaceful scene:

This is currently happening outside the DNC headquarters in Washington.



Far-left pro-Palestine rioter are clashing with police trying to enter the building.

pic.twitter.com/5jdeDZV2hP — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 16, 2023

BREAKING



Absolute mayhem outside the Democratic National Committee headquarters in Washington DC.



Ceasefire advocates who were protesting and blocking the doors of the DNC building are being pulled off, thrown down, and arrested by law enforcement. pic.twitter.com/uCEsYGQt8L — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) November 16, 2023

🚨#BREAKING: Capitol police are now in riot gear as all members inside the Democratic National Committee Headquarters have been evacuated during a private event. Authorities are advising everyone to stay away from the area due to violent protests. pic.twitter.com/35B5Ksn8sZ — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) November 16, 2023

🚨#BREAKING: Pro-Palestine Protesters are Clashing with Metro DC Police Outside Democratic National Committee Headquarters

⁰📌#Washington | #DC⁰

Currently Hundreds of pro-Palestine protesters have gathered outside the Democratic National Committee Headquarters in Washington,… pic.twitter.com/sNEzM2wRIC — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) November 16, 2023

Insurrection at DNC HQ in DC. pic.twitter.com/qi2Z9Mxrku — @amuse (@amuse) November 16, 2023

Democrat Congressman Brad Sherman said they had to evacuate:

Was just evacuated from the #DNC after pro-terrorist, anti-#Israel protestors grew violent, pepper spraying police officers and attempting to break into the building.



Thankful to the police officers who stopped them and for helping me and my colleagues get out safely. (1/2) https://t.co/tYVCK3o0YA — Congressman Brad Sherman (@BradSherman) November 16, 2023

Even amid all the chaos, Rep. Sherman managed to make it about Republicans:

Apparently, these pro-#Hamas demonstrators want #Republicans to prevail in the next Congressional election. (2/2) — Congressman Brad Sherman (@BradSherman) November 16, 2023

Here's another:

I was just evacuated from the @dccc office after the building was surrounded by protestors who had blocked all modes of ingress and egress. Grateful to Capitol Police for getting all members and staff out safely. To the protestors: PLEASE don’t do something irresponsible /1 — Sean Casten (@SeanCasten) November 16, 2023

Even still, there will not be breathless calls for an investigative committee or jail time for those who took part.

It’s an insurrection! Arrest them all. Give one of them 22 years. https://t.co/7MSuzIEG5h — aldohartman (@aldohartman3) November 16, 2023

If the pro-Hamas demonstrators would just focus on Republicans, he'd have been fine with it? Shocker.

Not a damn one of them will be arrested #BidensAmerica https://t.co/ywPnXfvJuG — MaryAnnNotGinger 💋 (@MAnotGinger) November 16, 2023

Ya hate to see it. https://t.co/Tzt2M4FnH4 — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) November 16, 2023

Chances the DNC will wake up to the monster it has created now that it’s on their front doorstep: zero https://t.co/xZGQIxlCPL — Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) November 16, 2023

They better spend the next few years identifying and arresting all these protestors. https://t.co/EQmOWmgikL — just a nurse (@hib343434) November 16, 2023

Several years in prison for each person involved in the violence -- isn't that how this works? Well, not for anybody on the Left.

A quarter-million folks rallying on the Mall yesterday to support Israel? Peaceful, orderly, strong.



Two hundred anti-Israel protestors outside DNC tonight? Chaos, weakness, Capitol buildings locked down.



Says a lot! https://t.co/xQI7hDmuyO — Peter Meijer (@VoteMeijer) November 16, 2023

Yes, it speaks volumes. Maybe the police should have just let the protesters inside so the DNC people could have a visit with their constituency.

The Democratic convention next summer is going to be wild! — Snowy2014 (@Snowy20142) November 16, 2023

And the convention is in Chicago. What could possibly go wrong?

Kinda perfect DNC convention will be in Chicago. https://t.co/x6DOHusMWy — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) November 16, 2023

Should be interesting. All that's for sure is that AOC must be confused right now:

AOC trying to decide if she should say she almost died or chant in solidarity https://t.co/yUdcaASPpz pic.twitter.com/29njpXgnBG — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 16, 2023

This is what an actual terrorist assault on Congress looks like. https://t.co/coaUABPjh4 — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) November 16, 2023

But the Democrats still won't use the "I" word.

Let’s see if these people get J6-level sentences. https://t.co/IiaCn47y8T — The Monster (@SumErgoMonstro) November 16, 2023

Frankly it'll be surprising if there are very many arrests that culminate in more than a few hours in custody.

The only thing fairly certain at this point is that the Biden White House will be doubling down on its anti-Islamophobia initiatives tomorrow.

***

