Monday Morning Meme Madness
'We Were All Thinking It': Video of a Robot Attempting a Human Voice...
And Another One Gone: Another Republican Presidential Hopeful Drops Out of Primary Race
How Is THIS for irony? 'Planned Parenthood Won’t Say Gay’
Noted Constitutional Scholar David Hogg Studied American History for FOUR WHOLE YEARS, Fol...
Israel Public News Station Video Shows Hamas Beating Civilians Seeking Humanitarian Aid (W...
Brian Krassenstein Goes After X User 'End Wokeness' and There Is Not Enough...
Benjamin Netanyahu is Reportedly Floating a Familiar Name to Administer Gaza After War
Mother Makes Shocking Statement About Hitler with Kids in Tow. WATCH:
'Where Are Our Politicians?': Jewish School in Montreal Shot At Twice In One...
'Will Greta Thunberg Protest the Eruption?': Iceland Volcano Appears Poised to Blow
Ouch: 'The Marvels' Has Worst Opening in MCU History
Rasmussen Reports: Trump 63%, DeSantis 13%
Update: MIT Didn't Discipline Students for Harassing Jews Because of Visa Status, Possible...

You Don't Hate Them Enough: The Hill Blames Israel For Firing At Hospital Patients With No Evidence

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  7:30 AM on November 13, 2023
Journalism meme

The depravity of American corporate media seems to know no bounds. We've known this for a long time, but the Hamas terrorist attack on Israel truly brought it out into the light. Whether they are blaming Israel for the bombing of a hospital in Gaza which was actually done by Hamas, hiring Hamas-sympathizing photographers as stringers, or simply repeating casualty numbers reported by Hamas with no corroboration, the media has shown that they do not understand the term 'journalistic integrity.' 

Advertisement

Now you can add just basic professionalism to the things they don't understand. This weekend, The Hill published a story claiming that Israel was firing at patients and staff fleeing As-Shifa hospital as Israel closed in on the terrorist stronghold. Their basis for that claim was a report from Doctors Without Borders (DWB) in Gaza ... except DWB never made that assertion at all.  

Here is the original tweet from DWB from Saturday: 

And here is their full statement: 

Notice that they never once mention that Israel is responsible for the shooting. But Nick Robertson, a reporter for The Hill, took those two statements (and a television interview that also did not blame Israel) to concoct the following story: 

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

An honest mistake, perhaps? It sure doesn't seem like it. The Hill article was published at noon on Saturday, Oct. 11. As of midnight on Monday, Oct. 13, there was no correction to the article, no correction to or deletion of the tweet, no retraction, no apology, nothing. 

One can only conclude that it is deliberate. 

The Hill also conveniently fails to indicate that Hamas has military headquarters under Al-Shifa hospital. If Israel was firing on anyone, it was most likely Hamas terrorists, not fleeing patients whom they have tried to help. 

Given the video evidence we have about how Hamas treats civilians in Gaza, an equally likely scenario is that it was Hamas who fired on patients and staff, but Robertson makes no mention of that possibility in his article. 

As we mentioned earlier, there has been no response or update from Robertson or The Hill. 

Advertisement

It's kind of like 'fortifying' an election. 

Robertson also makes the point to cite the casualty numbers in Gaza to date at the end of his article. Numbers reported by ... you guessed it, Hamas. Meanwhile, he understates the number of Israeli dead from the Hamas Oct. 7 terrorist attack by at least 200. 

That graphic has been true for a long time. But at least it used to be the American government which our media took their talking points from. Sadly, they now also seem to be taking marching orders from terrorist organizations. 

Tags: FAKE NEWS HAMAS HOSPITAL ISRAEL MEDIA BIAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Brian Krassenstein Goes After X User 'End Wokeness' and There Is Not Enough Popcorn in the WORLD
Laura W.
'We Were All Thinking It': Video of a Robot Attempting a Human Voice Hits Twitter/X and Hilarity Ensues
Laura W.
Noted Constitutional Scholar David Hogg Studied American History for FOUR WHOLE YEARS, Folks
Grateful Calvin
How Is THIS for irony? 'Planned Parenthood Won’t Say Gay’
Laura W.
And Another One Gone: Another Republican Presidential Hopeful Drops Out of Primary Race
Coucy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement