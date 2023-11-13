You Don't Hate Them Enough: The Hill Blames Israel For Firing At Hospital Patients With No Evidence

The depravity of American corporate media seems to know no bounds. We've known this for a long time, but the Hamas terrorist attack on Israel truly brought it out into the light. Whether they are blaming Israel for the bombing of a hospital in Gaza which was actually done by Hamas, hiring Hamas-sympathizing photographers as stringers, or simply repeating casualty numbers reported by Hamas with no corroboration, the media has shown that they do not understand the term 'journalistic integrity.'

Now you can add just basic professionalism to the things they don't understand. This weekend, The Hill published a story claiming that Israel was firing at patients and staff fleeing As-Shifa hospital as Israel closed in on the terrorist stronghold. Their basis for that claim was a report from Doctors Without Borders (DWB) in Gaza ... except DWB never made that assertion at all.

This is insane



1. Doctors Without Borders claims people fleeing Al-Shifa hospital are “being shot at,” but they don’t say who is doing the shooting



2. @thehill blames Israel for the shooting, but their only evidence is DWB’s original claim—which never ID’s the shooters! pic.twitter.com/Y7d3LHygy2 — John Hasson (@SonofHas) November 12, 2023

Here is the original tweet from DWB from Saturday:

Here’s Doctors Without Borders’ tweet thread making the claim.



They never say who the shooters are https://t.co/dnNheXexJ7 — John Hasson (@SonofHas) November 12, 2023

And here is their full statement:

And this is the full DWB statement that the Hill cites in their article. Like the tweet, they never say who shot at people attempting to flee the hospital https://t.co/q0h1n6sc7e — John Hasson (@SonofHas) November 12, 2023

Notice that they never once mention that Israel is responsible for the shooting. But Nick Robertson, a reporter for The Hill, took those two statements (and a television interview that also did not blame Israel) to concoct the following story:

Israeli military fired on people at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza, Doctors Without Borders claims https://t.co/hJlPT0PvIA pic.twitter.com/R7X9NeCC9v — The Hill (@thehill) November 12, 2023

An honest mistake, perhaps? It sure doesn't seem like it. The Hill article was published at noon on Saturday, Oct. 11. As of midnight on Monday, Oct. 13, there was no correction to the article, no correction to or deletion of the tweet, no retraction, no apology, nothing.

One can only conclude that it is deliberate.

The Hill also conveniently fails to indicate that Hamas has military headquarters under Al-Shifa hospital. If Israel was firing on anyone, it was most likely Hamas terrorists, not fleeing patients whom they have tried to help.

The IDF offered to evacuate babies from the hospital. I think it’s pretty safe to say they’re not shooting patients trying to flee the hospital pic.twitter.com/piVmoTyXyr — John Hasson (@SonofHas) November 12, 2023

Given the video evidence we have about how Hamas treats civilians in Gaza, an equally likely scenario is that it was Hamas who fired on patients and staff, but Robertson makes no mention of that possibility in his article.

It’s not the IDF that’s shooting at them unless it’s Hamas fighters. Guaranteed. https://t.co/7zwUkhFHAx — PatriotGirl07041776 (@girl07041776) November 13, 2023

Hi @RobertsonNickJ, why are you intentionally spreading misinformation to try to smear Israel and exonerate Hamas from their mass murder of Palestinian civilians trying to escape? — AG (@AGHamilton29) November 12, 2023

As we mentioned earlier, there has been no response or update from Robertson or The Hill.

We're calling it "information laundering" — Moves Product (@tomabella) November 13, 2023

It's kind of like 'fortifying' an election.

It's @thehill, truth has never been a requirement in their "reporting." — 2 words: made in America (@bearcats03) November 13, 2023

The hill is trash - no facts just a mouthpiece for Hamas propaganda. — Fisbin♠️ (@techalum87) November 13, 2023

Robertson also makes the point to cite the casualty numbers in Gaza to date at the end of his article. Numbers reported by ... you guessed it, Hamas. Meanwhile, he understates the number of Israeli dead from the Hamas Oct. 7 terrorist attack by at least 200.

That graphic has been true for a long time. But at least it used to be the American government which our media took their talking points from. Sadly, they now also seem to be taking marching orders from terrorist organizations.