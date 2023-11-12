Brian Krassenstein Goes After X User 'End Wokeness' and There Is Not Enough...
Israel Public News Station Video Shows Hamas Beating Civilians Seeking Humanitarian Aid (Watch)

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  6:30 PM on November 12, 2023
Twitchy/Meme

In the weeks since Hamas terrorists attacked Israeli civilians and Israel subsequently declared war on Hamas and took military action against them in the Gaza Strip, many calls have been made to provide humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza who are affected by the conflict but cannot leave Gaza (mainly because Hamas won't let them). The Biden administration has even pledged $100 million in humanitarian assistance to Gaza and the West Bank. 

At the same time, many have protested that none of this aid will actually benefit those innocent civilians who are in Gaza; that either the money will be appropriated for Hamas arms, or any food, water, or medical supplies that are sent will just be seized by Hamas for their fighters, not for the Palestinian people.

Today, Kann News, an Israeli public broadcasting news organization, showed stark evidence of that reality in a video shared on Twitter/X.

The video shows Hamas police beating Palestinians who were trying to get to food that was delivered by an aid truck. According to the reporter, the source for the video claimed that the contents of the truck were then taken to supply Hamas' military wing. While that aspect of the video cannot be confirmed here, the beatings taking place are very clear and undeniable.

It was indeed predicted by many who opposed sending aid directly into Gaza.

For those who don't recall, the United Nations' presence in Somalia began by trying to provide exactly this kind of aid in 1993. But the food and other aid were all seized by Somali warlords, eventually leading to the Battle of Mogadishu (famously memorialized in the movie 'Black Hawk Down').

People keep accusing Israel of genocide when all available evidence clearly indicates that Hamas does not care at all about their citizens or their welfare. This video is just the latest example of that, among countless others. 

This is a very good question for Attiah, The Washington Post which publishes her columns, and for all American and Western media in general. 

We appreciate all of those institutions and individuals being tagged here but don't hold your breath waiting for them to comment on this or cover it in their broadcasts and publications. It doesn't fit their narrative. 

All of the pro-Palestine protesters in the West (who act more like rioters and street gangs than protesters) should be shown this video and more. It probably wouldn't phase many of them, but perhaps some could be shown reason. 

On the other hand ...

And that tweet sums it up perfectly. That is the only solution for Gaza, and for Israel. There cannot be a ceasefire, a pause, or any other resolution while Hamas still exists in any significant manner.

Israel understands this. Hopefully, other nations in the West will understand it too and not deny the evidence of their eyes and ears. 

***

