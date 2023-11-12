Israel Public News Station Video Shows Hamas Beating Civilians Seeking Humanitarian Aid (Watch)

In the weeks since Hamas terrorists attacked Israeli civilians and Israel subsequently declared war on Hamas and took military action against them in the Gaza Strip, many calls have been made to provide humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza who are affected by the conflict but cannot leave Gaza (mainly because Hamas won't let them). The Biden administration has even pledged $100 million in humanitarian assistance to Gaza and the West Bank.

At the same time, many have protested that none of this aid will actually benefit those innocent civilians who are in Gaza; that either the money will be appropriated for Hamas arms, or any food, water, or medical supplies that are sent will just be seized by Hamas for their fighters, not for the Palestinian people.

Today, Kann News, an Israeli public broadcasting news organization, showed stark evidence of that reality in a video shared on Twitter/X.

#BREAKING

Exclusive documentation: Hamas terrorists brutally beat Gaza civilians and prevent them from taking food from a humanitarian aid truck@eliorlevy | #KanIsraelstory pic.twitter.com/PXHsNECt6I — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) November 12, 2023

The video shows Hamas police beating Palestinians who were trying to get to food that was delivered by an aid truck. According to the reporter, the source for the video claimed that the contents of the truck were then taken to supply Hamas' military wing. While that aspect of the video cannot be confirmed here, the beatings taking place are very clear and undeniable.

Here's your proof that "aid to Gaza" is -- as always -- really just aid to terrorists. Time to stop it all. https://t.co/rioLrAsOGs — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) November 12, 2023

Was this not totally predictable? https://t.co/PEuaMXwwEW — David Limbaugh (@DavidLimbaugh) November 12, 2023

It was indeed predicted by many who opposed sending aid directly into Gaza.

Everyone knows that this aid is nothing but a resupply to Hamas terrorists.



Heard of Somalia? https://t.co/TZr1ZchFMQ — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) November 12, 2023

For those who don't recall, the United Nations' presence in Somalia began by trying to provide exactly this kind of aid in 1993. But the food and other aid were all seized by Somali warlords, eventually leading to the Battle of Mogadishu (famously memorialized in the movie 'Black Hawk Down').

It remains insane that Israel is expected to provide “humanitarian aid” to an enemy population it is actively at war with!



No other country would do this — and this is why! https://t.co/79NRS5VbiZ — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) November 12, 2023

People keep accusing Israel of genocide when all available evidence clearly indicates that Hamas does not care at all about their citizens or their welfare. This video is just the latest example of that, among countless others.

where do the gazans getting violently mugged and shot at by hamas fit into @KarenAttiah’s hierarchy of oppression? https://t.co/D77aNDSxpg — semite, yo (@sarahbellumd) November 12, 2023

This is a very good question for Attiah, The Washington Post which publishes her columns, and for all American and Western media in general.

@mehdirhasan @jaketapper @NicolleDWallace These are the "glorious martyrs" who are still revered by those who marched yesterday. — TwittaChicca (@TwittaChicca) November 12, 2023

We appreciate all of those institutions and individuals being tagged here but don't hold your breath waiting for them to comment on this or cover it in their broadcasts and publications. It doesn't fit their narrative.

Important to get the truth from Gaza. The deplorable plight of the Palestinians is the fault of Hamas. https://t.co/KlRhEVcTwJ — Daniel Darling (@dandarling) November 12, 2023

More proof how the #HamasNazis terrorize Gaza civilians. They steal the food from humanitarian aid trucks for their own and beat up civilians in the meantime. This is what those millions of protesters worldwide support. Not only the murder of Jews but also of the Gazans. https://t.co/9JR8BpEknK — Robert Barzelay 🇮🇱 🇳🇱 (@18PigsDontFly) November 12, 2023

All of the pro-Palestine protesters in the West (who act more like rioters and street gangs than protesters) should be shown this video and more. It probably wouldn't phase many of them, but perhaps some could be shown reason.

On the other hand ...

The anti-Israel mob in the western world are willing suckers. https://t.co/LfWI84jkOF — Bryan McGrath (@ConsWahoo) November 12, 2023

There is no other choice, #FreeGazazFromHamas! — Ori Miller🇮🇱 (@orielishamiller) November 12, 2023

And that tweet sums it up perfectly. That is the only solution for Gaza, and for Israel. There cannot be a ceasefire, a pause, or any other resolution while Hamas still exists in any significant manner.

Israel understands this. Hopefully, other nations in the West will understand it too and not deny the evidence of their eyes and ears.

