Just Go Away: Awful Megan Rapinoe Cites Injury At Her Career's End As 'Proof' There Is No God

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  3:30 PM on November 13, 2023
AP Photo/John Bazemore, File

Attention, Megan Rapinoe: the dustbin of history is calling. It's waiting for you. 

As Twitchy readers know, Megan Rapinoe's soccer playing career came to an end not with a bang, but a whimper. Two whimpers, actually. First, she missed her penalty kick leading to the United States' loss in her final World Cup. Then, in her final game as a professional, she fell and suffered an injury just a few minutes into the match.

But, of course, Rapinoe being Rapinoe, she couldn't just fade softly into retirement. She had to remind everyone of why no one at all likes her. This time her toxicity was reserved for none other than ... God. Watch: 

Was she trying to make a joke? Maybe. But she's kind of horrible at it. Just look at the facepalm and nervous laughter from her teammate as Rapinoe tries to make even God all about herself. 

Rapinoe also deliberately announces in this interview that she is 'not a religious person.' Nooo. Really? No one could have guessed that, Megan. Since you clearly do not understand the concepts of God or faith in the least. 

At this point, we've really had just about enough from her. And we're not alone. 

That He does. 

We have not heard Rapinoe speak about the Israeli-Hamas conflict (and we hope we never do), but there is little doubt about which side she would be taking. Imagining her tearing down posters of Israeli hostages or chanting 'From The River To The Sea'  is not a stretch in the least.

She's got some competition there, but she's up to the challenge, we're sure. Even non-religious people were turned off by her comment. 

She doesn't get it, and she never will.

A final comment from another world-class athlete, who Rapinoe could really take some pointers from about the ideas of grace and humility. 

This. All of this. Riley Gaines shows every day why she is someone to be admired and respected, unlike Rapinoe. 

At the outset of the video, Rapinoe mentions that she may contact quarterback Aaron Rodgers who is undergoing treatment for a similar injury he suffered at the beginning of the NFL season.

We can only hope Rodgers tells her what everyone else is thinking: just go away. 


