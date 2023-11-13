Just Go Away: Awful Megan Rapinoe Cites Injury At Her Career's End As 'Proof' There Is No God

Attention, Megan Rapinoe: the dustbin of history is calling. It's waiting for you.

As Twitchy readers know, Megan Rapinoe's soccer playing career came to an end not with a bang, but a whimper. Two whimpers, actually. First, she missed her penalty kick leading to the United States' loss in her final World Cup. Then, in her final game as a professional, she fell and suffered an injury just a few minutes into the match.

But, of course, Rapinoe being Rapinoe, she couldn't just fade softly into retirement. She had to remind everyone of why no one at all likes her. This time her toxicity was reserved for none other than ... God. Watch:

“If there was a God, this is proof there isn’t”



Megan Rapinoe after getting injured and leaving the game early.pic.twitter.com/QByyJzoltL — OutKick (@Outkick) November 12, 2023

Was she trying to make a joke? Maybe. But she's kind of horrible at it. Just look at the facepalm and nervous laughter from her teammate as Rapinoe tries to make even God all about herself.

Rapinoe also deliberately announces in this interview that she is 'not a religious person.' Nooo. Really? No one could have guessed that, Megan. Since you clearly do not understand the concepts of God or faith in the least.

At this point, we've really had just about enough from her. And we're not alone.

Funny, I see it as just the opposite — Sarah Jane (@SJWilliams123) November 13, 2023

Actually, I'd say that it's proof that there is a God. https://t.co/9JzJnN1OLK — Leftism (@LeftismForU) November 13, 2023

God works in mysterious ways. https://t.co/Pd2LQI1xqN — Chef Andrew Gruel (@ChefGruel) November 13, 2023

That He does.

Not only does Megan Rapinoe’s injury prove there IS a God, it also proves he has a sense of humor. — DuchessOfSalt👑💎 (@SaltyMom10) November 13, 2023

The good news for Megan Rapinoe as far as her injury goes is she won't need an Achilles tendon to tear down Israeli hostage flyers. https://t.co/466BP89jOY — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 13, 2023

We have not heard Rapinoe speak about the Israeli-Hamas conflict (and we hope we never do), but there is little doubt about which side she would be taking. Imagining her tearing down posters of Israeli hostages or chanting 'From The River To The Sea' is not a stretch in the least.

It’s like she’s trying to be the most obnoxious woman in history. https://t.co/t1RfWiND9C — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) November 12, 2023

She's got some competition there, but she's up to the challenge, we're sure. Even non-religious people were turned off by her comment.

I'm not a huge religious person personally but man she's dumb as bricks https://t.co/d0WmhtJueI — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) November 13, 2023

Megan Rapinoe is precisely what you think she is: classless and loathsome. https://t.co/B1IdO1Om0E — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) November 13, 2023

I don’t know if there’s a human being on Earth nastier than Megan Rapinoe. https://t.co/L7zGG0qcQ0 — CJ Pearson (@thecjpearson) November 13, 2023

By this statement, she presumes she is favored by God, who she consistently and constantly denies the existence of. https://t.co/I2zmLYpNu2 — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) November 13, 2023

She doesn't get it, and she never will.

A final comment from another world-class athlete, who Rapinoe could really take some pointers from about the ideas of grace and humility.

Wow...this is by far her worst take out of all the incredibly bad takes she's had.



Pride comes before the fall



I pray she gains eyes to see and ears to hear the goodness of God https://t.co/yijOlGSbPg — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) November 13, 2023

This. All of this. Riley Gaines shows every day why she is someone to be admired and respected, unlike Rapinoe.

At the outset of the video, Rapinoe mentions that she may contact quarterback Aaron Rodgers who is undergoing treatment for a similar injury he suffered at the beginning of the NFL season.

We can only hope Rodgers tells her what everyone else is thinking: just go away.



