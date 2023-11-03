A Remarkable and Strange Announcement Was Made on the House Floor This Week
'It's About Protecting You': D.C. Propagandist has Thoughts on Banning 'Weapons of War'
'Kamala Reboot 6.7': Amid Terrible Approval Ratings, VP Kamala Harris Tries Reboot Again
WATCH: Seal Slaps Man With Octopus (No, Really)
Verdict Comes in on Sam Bankman-Fried
Here's Audio to Reignite the Argument Over Hamas Beheading Israelis
Shock: Rep. Rashida Tlaib Opposes Aid Package for Israel
German MEP Says That COVID-19 Was a Globalist 'Test Balloon'
Israeli Embassy Hosts Another Screening of Hamas Atrocities for Journalists
Eric Adams Rushes Home as Key Advisor to the Mayor is Raided by...
John Kirby: President Biden Would Veto a Bill Providing Aid to Israel Only
Terms And Conditions: Brilliant Video Shows People What They're Supporting with 'Free Pale...
Hamas Supporters in the UK Planning to Take Over Remembrance Day
White Men Can't Sculpt: Philadelphia Statue of Harriet Tubman Gets a New Sculptor

Just For Fun: 'Florida Man' Seeks To Regain His Crown From 'Naked Las Vegas Guy'

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:00 AM on November 03, 2023
Twitchy

Yesterday, Twitchy's own Artist Angie told you about a Las Vegas man who beat up a police officer and stole his truck ... while completely naked. Stories such as this always seem to happen in Florida, so it was a bit surprising seeing that one reported out of Las Vegas. 

Well, apparently, 'Florida Man' got a little jealous of 'Naked Las Vegas Guy' stealing his spotlight, so he rushed into action to try to regain the championship for his state in the category of 'WTF Did I Just See?'

Advertisement

From NBC News: 

A Florida man was cited this week for driving a truck that was painted similar to the look of Border Patrol vehicles but read “Booty Patrol” on the back, authorities said.

... The driver was not identified in a statement the sheriff’s office posted on social media.

Ahh, unidentified Florida Man. Where would we be without you to keep us laughing? 

It seems like everyone on X needed this laugh too. (And who can blame them?)

LOL. Yes, Alex Stein is likely to be very upset that someone else is trying to date his 'big booty Latina' would-be girlfriend. 

Hey, it's not a bad suggestion. This mystery man certainly couldn't do a worse job as Secretary of Transportation than Mayor Pete is doing. 

Recommended

'It's About Protecting You': D.C. Propagandist has Thoughts on Banning 'Weapons of War'
Laura W.
Advertisement

The election would be a landslide. 

The Florida Man Games would get higher ratings than any of the recent Olympic Games, no question. 

And even though the man was not named by police, many people on X thought they knew who it might be. 

If you don't know Ahmed Al Asliken, suffice it to say that this hypothesis is not totally out of the question. 

We're pretty sure his cape says Female Body Inspector on it. 

Advertisement

Well, we're not so sure about that. Naked Las Vegas Guy put up a pretty strong showing the other day. But it is still reassuring to know that Florida Man refuses to give up his title without a fight. 

And, now we're dead. LOL. 

We'll let that one close this out and just say we are thankful for both Naked Las Vegas Guy AND Florida Man. 

May they be with us forever. 


***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: BORDER PATROL FLORIDA FUNNY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'It's About Protecting You': D.C. Propagandist has Thoughts on Banning 'Weapons of War'
Laura W.
Terms And Conditions: Brilliant Video Shows People What They're Supporting with 'Free Palestine'
Grateful Calvin
WATCH: Seal Slaps Man With Octopus (No, Really)
Amy Curtis
A Remarkable and Strange Announcement Was Made on the House Floor This Week
Twitchy Video
'Kamala Reboot 6.7': Amid Terrible Approval Ratings, VP Kamala Harris Tries Reboot Again
Amy Curtis
German MEP Says That COVID-19 Was a Globalist 'Test Balloon'
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'It's About Protecting You': D.C. Propagandist has Thoughts on Banning 'Weapons of War' Laura W.
Advertisement