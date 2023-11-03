Just For Fun: 'Florida Man' Seeks To Regain His Crown From 'Naked Las Vegas Guy'

Yesterday, Twitchy's own Artist Angie told you about a Las Vegas man who beat up a police officer and stole his truck ... while completely naked. Stories such as this always seem to happen in Florida, so it was a bit surprising seeing that one reported out of Las Vegas.



Well, apparently, 'Florida Man' got a little jealous of 'Naked Las Vegas Guy' stealing his spotlight, so he rushed into action to try to regain the championship for his state in the category of 'WTF Did I Just See?'

From NBC News:

A Florida man was cited this week after driving a truck painted similar to the look of Border Patrol vehicles but that read “Booty Patrol” on the back, authorities say. https://t.co/s1uI9jBTYZ — NBC News (@NBCNews) November 2, 2023

A Florida man was cited this week for driving a truck that was painted similar to the look of Border Patrol vehicles but read “Booty Patrol” on the back, authorities said.



... The driver was not identified in a statement the sheriff’s office posted on social media.

Ahh, unidentified Florida Man. Where would we be without you to keep us laughing?

It seems like everyone on X needed this laugh too. (And who can blame them?)

This man (my Uncle Gary) did nothing wrong — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) November 2, 2023

LOL. Yes, Alex Stein is likely to be very upset that someone else is trying to date his 'big booty Latina' would-be girlfriend.

We found Secretary Bootyjuice — Ban Notice 🇺🇸 (@BannedNotice) November 2, 2023

Hey, it's not a bad suggestion. This mystery man certainly couldn't do a worse job as Secretary of Transportation than Mayor Pete is doing.

The election would be a landslide.

I wanna party with this guy. https://t.co/ALSbmfFUgt — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) November 2, 2023

Y'all...I've heard that in February down in St. Augustine there's going to be the very first Florida Man Games. Some of the games are an "Evading Arrest Obstacle Course" and "Beer Belly Wrestling". Oh, Florida. God love y'all. 😂😂 https://t.co/lblwQ1BUT5 — The Southern Lady (@SouthernGothic3) November 2, 2023

The Florida Man Games would get higher ratings than any of the recent Olympic Games, no question.

And even though the man was not named by police, many people on X thought they knew who it might be.

If you don't know Ahmed Al Asliken, suffice it to say that this hypothesis is not totally out of the question.

When they criminalize Booty, we are all criminals. https://t.co/ypmRdURhqC — Problematically Non-Compliant (@LithiumLinus) November 2, 2023

There goes my hero https://t.co/IbkFlYGr5E — Nando (@nandorvila) November 2, 2023

We're pretty sure his cape says Female Body Inspector on it.

Florida Man undefeated… — Cody Northwood 🇺🇸 🥃 (@codynorthwood) November 2, 2023

Well, we're not so sure about that. Naked Las Vegas Guy put up a pretty strong showing the other day. But it is still reassuring to know that Florida Man refuses to give up his title without a fight.

FREE HIM



DO YOU KNOW HOW MUCH BOOTY IS GOING UNPATROLLED https://t.co/G8iHw1XlRC — Billy Gribbin (@BillyGribbin) November 2, 2023

And, now we're dead. LOL.



We'll let that one close this out and just say we are thankful for both Naked Las Vegas Guy AND Florida Man.



May they be with us forever.





***

