Dana Loesch (And Many Others) Decimate James Patterson for 'Weapons In The Hands Of Farm Boys' Take

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  6:30 PM on November 03, 2023
Meme screenshot

Could the left please come up with some new arguments about why they hate the Second Amendment and why they don't want citizens to have guns? Their old ones have been debunked so frequently and thoroughly, it's getting kind of old reminding them how wrong they are. 

'The Founders never envisioned assault weapons,' they always shriek (conveniently typing these words into smartphones that probably would have gotten them denounced as a witch if they showed those phones to anyone in the 18th century). 

Author James Patterson is the latest to jump into the historically ignorant fray, saying that only police and the military should have 'assault weapons' (whatever those are). 

Here is the full tweet: 

I write about assault weapons more than I’d like to. I believe their place is in the hands of law officers and our military. I honestly don’t see why anyone else needs to have a machine gun. I’m 99.999% sure that Tom Jefferson, Ben Franklin, Washington, and the Adams boys did not foresee assault rifles in the hands of farm boys back in the 18th century, when they were writing the Second Amendment. Muskets and flintlock pistols fired a single shot in about 20 seconds.

It didn't take long for Patterson's ratio to pile up faster than the victims in an Alex Cross novel. Dana Loesch -- who knows more in her little finger about firearms, the Second Amendment, and the Founding Fathers than Patterson and others like him know in their collective brains -- fired the definitive shot. 

They never know what they are talking about. It gets frustrating, but it never stops being necessary to show them how wrong they are.

It's almost like Patterson has never read any of his own books. 

After seeing what Hamas terrorists did to mostly unarmed Israeli civilians, it's clear the gun grabbers could not have picked a singularly worse time in history to trot out their sad 'arguments.'

Setting the ignorance aside for just a moment, there is something even more insidious embedded in Patterson's tweet: 'Rifles in the hands of farm boys.' 

The condescending arrogance is off the charts. 

'Farm boys,' as Patterson calls them are exactly who the founders wanted to own firearms. That is the whole point. 

And then there's Patterson's casual use of the word 'assault weapons,' which they never seem to be able to define. 

Ignorance about firearms, ignorance about the founders and the Second Amendment, and a sneering condescension for regular citizens all added up to an impressive ratio for Patterson. 

Ouch. 

Try to come up with something different, James Patterson and everyone just like you. This line of argument was lost a long, long time ago. All the way back in 1791, to be precise. 

***

