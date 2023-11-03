Dana Loesch (And Many Others) Decimate James Patterson for 'Weapons In The Hands Of Farm Boys' Take

Could the left please come up with some new arguments about why they hate the Second Amendment and why they don't want citizens to have guns? Their old ones have been debunked so frequently and thoroughly, it's getting kind of old reminding them how wrong they are.



'The Founders never envisioned assault weapons,' they always shriek (conveniently typing these words into smartphones that probably would have gotten them denounced as a witch if they showed those phones to anyone in the 18th century).

Advertisement

Author James Patterson is the latest to jump into the historically ignorant fray, saying that only police and the military should have 'assault weapons' (whatever those are).

I write about assault weapons more than I’d like to. I believe their place is in the hands of law officers and our military. I honestly don’t see why anyone else needs to have a machine gun. I’m 99.999% sure that Tom Jefferson, Ben Franklin, Washington, and the Adams boys did not… — James Patterson (@JP_Books) November 3, 2023

Here is the full tweet:

I write about assault weapons more than I’d like to. I believe their place is in the hands of law officers and our military. I honestly don’t see why anyone else needs to have a machine gun. I’m 99.999% sure that Tom Jefferson, Ben Franklin, Washington, and the Adams boys did not foresee assault rifles in the hands of farm boys back in the 18th century, when they were writing the Second Amendment. Muskets and flintlock pistols fired a single shot in about 20 seconds.

It didn't take long for Patterson's ratio to pile up faster than the victims in an Alex Cross novel. Dana Loesch -- who knows more in her little finger about firearms, the Second Amendment, and the Founding Fathers than Patterson and others like him know in their collective brains -- fired the definitive shot.

Well, you're 99.999% wrong. The founders would've purchased repeating flintlocks for war except for price. Jefferson owned a Girandoni rifle later adopted by the Austrian military. The Puckle gun was considered the 1st machine gun & predates the Constitution. You clearly don't… https://t.co/WNVFAMtyXW — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) November 3, 2023

If you're 99% sure that they didn't foresee assault rifles then you'd be 100% wrong. Jefferson owned a .46 caliber, 20 round, magazine fed, semi auto rifle which he would later give to Lewis and Clark on their journey west.



It's obvious that you need to pick up a history book. pic.twitter.com/rtKHjp6DPH — Emrys MacDonnachaidh, Earl of Atholl (@CountEmrys) November 3, 2023

They never know what they are talking about. It gets frustrating, but it never stops being necessary to show them how wrong they are.

James Patterson knows fiction well. He does not know history. @JP_Books https://t.co/kBgYOKZlmj — Nick Searcy, INSURRECTIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) November 3, 2023

The vast majority of civilian gun owners do not own machine guns (fully automatic). They account for VERY few homicides especially in comparison to handguns and other weapons.



Banning machine guns won't save lives.



Besides, Gary Soneji and Kyle Craig killed way more people with… https://t.co/HgGjmm6GRd — Jeff Charles, An Awful Pundit🏴 (@jeffcharlesjr) November 3, 2023

It's almost like Patterson has never read any of his own books.

1) You're wrong.



Of course the Founders could perceive of a future in which guns get better. During their time, gun tech was rapidly improving.



2) Why do I need a rifle? See: Hamas paragliders/ infinite amount of circumstances in which a community may face multiple aggressors. https://t.co/2EgppOI8s5 — Jordan Schachtel @ dossier.today (@JordanSchachtel) November 3, 2023

Advertisement

After seeing what Hamas terrorists did to mostly unarmed Israeli civilians, it's clear the gun grabbers could not have picked a singularly worse time in history to trot out their sad 'arguments.'

Setting the ignorance aside for just a moment, there is something even more insidious embedded in Patterson's tweet: 'Rifles in the hands of farm boys.'

The condescending arrogance is off the charts.

You are basically telling us you wish all the firearms and this country were still in the hands of the British. — LegalLatino (@LegalLatino2022) November 3, 2023

'Farm boys,' as Patterson calls them are exactly who the founders wanted to own firearms. That is the whole point.

They literally did. Please read the Federalist Papers. pic.twitter.com/tA9mEAvTBd — Calamity Jen (@realCalamityJen) November 3, 2023

Dude, they owned cannons and warships.



Hell, they MANDATED that every single able bodied white male OWN arms.



You're not very bright if you think they would support the government disarming citizens. — Frank (@richardrahl1086) November 3, 2023

And then there's Patterson's casual use of the word 'assault weapons,' which they never seem to be able to define.

Advertisement

Machine guns? You can't be this dumb.

First, define 'assault weapon', then identify which weapons are used for what, then look at defensive gun use versus criminal use numbers...

Hint: Defensive gun use saves far more lives than are lost to criminal use. It's not even close.… — Ian (@Libertyworld) November 3, 2023

“Assault weapons” and assault rifles are two entirely different things. If you had actually done research into the topic you’d know that. “Assault weapons” are semiautomatic firearms with certain cosmetic features while assault rifles are select fire automatic weapons.… — Boss Chonk (@bosschonk) November 3, 2023

Interesting to see you tweet fiction in addition to writing fiction.



Any of the founders you mention would happily throw on a plate carrier, some ear pro and go run a course of fire with modern weapons.



They'd still be fully against the government… — Tim 🏴‍☠️🏴Decentralize and nullify 🏴🏴‍☠️ (@Tim_The_Sandman) November 3, 2023

Ignorance about firearms, ignorance about the founders and the Second Amendment, and a sneering condescension for regular citizens all added up to an impressive ratio for Patterson.

Stick to slapping your name on other authors' books, and sit this one out. https://t.co/d5ZoY7GeKV — Mr. ✘ (@GlomarResponder) November 3, 2023

Ouch.

Try to come up with something different, James Patterson and everyone just like you. This line of argument was lost a long, long time ago. All the way back in 1791, to be precise.

Advertisement

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!