Terms And Conditions: Brilliant Video Shows People What They're Supporting with 'Free Palestine'

The examples of antisemitism in the United States in recent weeks have been shocking to behold. Violent demonstrations on college campuses, tearing down posters of Jewish hostages held by Hamas, Jewish people being warned to avoid certain public areas ... it is all pretty repugnant.

Equally revolting is having to process the fact that so many Americans hold this hatred in their hearts. And while many do, to be sure, there is some evidence that a lot of this may be social contagion. Like the explosion in young girls who want to say they are boys over the past several years, some antisemitism may be people going along with the 'in' thing, and not truly understanding what they are saying. This is pretty horrible in and of itself and does not excuse their actions of course, but it is worth consideration.

This morning, Yaakov Langer posted a video on X showing the ignorance of some people when they learn what 'Free Palestine' really means. The video was made by comedian Mikey Greenblatt who asked people to sign his petition 'to help Hamas free Palestine' and the results are ... well, they're kind of hilarious when he shows these same people the 'terms and conditions' for his petition.

Watch how fast people flock to sign his petition and then, just as fast, hand his pen back to him when he shows them -- in Hamas' own words and deeds -- what Hamas actually stands for.

Oh you like Hamas?



Siding with Hamas isn’t easy when you know what they actually stand for.



Well done: FactsForPeace on IG pic.twitter.com/ksLmr2dDeE — Yaakov Langer (@jacklanger) November 2, 2023

All of a sudden, the people react like Greenblatt's pen and clipboard are coated with anthrax.

Worth 2 watches. Then show this to any college kid you know and let us know what they thought. — OpposingViews (@OpposingViews) November 2, 2023

Pure genius 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Ferrari boy (@N31lcl) November 2, 2023

A necessary, yet extremely sad commentary on the state of our society as it exists today. Well done — Quoth the Raven (@QTRResearch) November 2, 2023

It's more than a little scary. But an extremely compelling video.

Well done.



People are woefully ignorant.



Of most things. https://t.co/vW9eXs1jlU — Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) November 2, 2023

You ever notice how the people who support Hamas don’t even realize who or what they’re supporting? https://t.co/lhhKYVdvkW — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) November 2, 2023

About those #FreePalestine field trip extra credits that university professors are handing out -



I challenge university presidents, nationwide, to give extra-credit for students reading the "terms and conditions" featured here. https://t.co/zJfwUdTlVD — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) November 2, 2023

Something tells us that not quite as many students would be signing on to those field trips if they had to attach their names to these terms and conditions.

Most everything in life comes back to education, and common sense, or lack there of. https://t.co/QcnHh2FJMf — Liberty N Justice (@librtynjust4all) November 2, 2023

As Canadian Conservative opposition leader Pierre Poilievre said recently, we are all in dire need of a restoration of common sense.

Yeah, this is the problem with all these demonstrators... most do not understand what they are actually supporting. https://t.co/2M7nUzPfk0 — I will NEVER take the mark of the Beast (@TweetShaming21) November 2, 2023

Of course, there are still many problems that need to be addressed. Like the one man in the video who says 'In theory, no.' What? And the other woman who could only point to two things on the list of 'terms and conditions' that she couldn't support. Seriously? Only two?

And, of course, some would sign the petition even after reading all of those nightmarish terms.

But we still have to give credit to Greenblatt for going out on the street and trying to educate people, politely, face-to-face, and one-on-one, not in a huge mob. This is the way.

We hope he keeps up the good work and creates more videos like this.





