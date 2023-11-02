Hamas Supporters in the UK Planning to Take Over Remembrance Day
White Men Can't Sculpt: Philadelphia Statue of Harriet Tubman Gets a New Sculptor
Alec Baldwin Pitches Idea for New Reality Show with Family, and the Jokes...
NBC: Hamas Stockpiling 200,000 Gallons of Fuel for Rockets, Tunnels
Amanda Marcotte Calls Out Benjamin Netanyahu's 'Toxic Masculinity'
NSFW: Naked Las Vegas Guy Beats Up Police Officer and Steals His Truck...
'Columbia Is Lost': President of Columbia U. Is ‘Grateful’ For The ‘Persistence’ of...
My Daughter Told Her Friends What I Do For a Living and Their...
Hunter Biden Op-Ed: Don't Be Mean to Me or Other Addicts Won't Seek...
Bird Brained: American Ornithological Society To Change ‘Exclusionary’, ‘Offensive’ Bird N...
'Holy S**T! They Actually Hit Publish!' Salon Says MAGA/Christian Nationalism MORE Dangero...
Harvard Scientists: Your T-Bone Steak is Giving You Diabetus
SHOCKA --> Michigan Democrats Just Proved a Massive (and DAMNING) GOP Talking Point...
Step Aside, Transgenders. Introducing…Trans-species?

Terms And Conditions: Brilliant Video Shows People What They're Supporting with 'Free Palestine'

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  7:00 PM on November 02, 2023
Twitchy

The examples of antisemitism in the United States in recent weeks have been shocking to behold. Violent demonstrations on college campuses, tearing down posters of Jewish hostages held by Hamas, Jewish people being warned to avoid certain public areas ... it is all pretty repugnant. 

Advertisement

Equally revolting is having to process the fact that so many Americans hold this hatred in their hearts. And while many do, to be sure, there is some evidence that a lot of this may be social contagion. Like the explosion in young girls who want to say they are boys over the past several years, some antisemitism may be people going along with the 'in' thing, and not truly understanding what they are saying. This is pretty horrible in and of itself and does not excuse their actions of course, but it is worth consideration. 

This morning, Yaakov Langer posted a video on X showing the ignorance of some people when they learn what 'Free Palestine' really means. The video was made by comedian Mikey Greenblatt who asked people to sign his petition 'to help Hamas free Palestine' and the results are ... well, they're kind of hilarious when he shows these same people the 'terms and conditions' for his petition.

Watch how fast people flock to sign his petition and then, just as fast, hand his pen back to him when he shows them -- in Hamas' own words and deeds -- what Hamas actually stands for. 

All of a sudden, the people react like Greenblatt's pen and clipboard are coated with anthrax. 

Recommended

'Columbia Is Lost': President of Columbia U. Is ‘Grateful’ For The ‘Persistence’ of Pro-Hamas Students
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

It's more than a little scary. But an extremely compelling video. 

Something tells us that not quite as many students would be signing on to those field trips if they had to attach their names to these terms and conditions. 

As Canadian Conservative opposition leader Pierre Poilievre said recently, we are all in dire need of a restoration of common sense.

Advertisement

Of course, there are still many problems that need to be addressed. Like the one man in the video who says 'In theory, no.' What? And the other woman who could only point to two things on the list of 'terms and conditions' that she couldn't support. Seriously? Only two? 

And, of course, some would sign the petition even after reading all of those nightmarish terms. 

But we still have to give credit to Greenblatt for going out on the street and trying to educate people, politely, face-to-face, and one-on-one, not in a huge mob. This is the way. 

We hope he keeps up the good work and creates more videos like this. 


***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: HAMAS ISRAEL PALESTINE SHARIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Columbia Is Lost': President of Columbia U. Is ‘Grateful’ For The ‘Persistence’ of Pro-Hamas Students
Amy Curtis
Hamas Supporters in the UK Planning to Take Over Remembrance Day
Brett T.
Alec Baldwin Pitches Idea for New Reality Show with Family, and the Jokes Come Firing In
Laura W.
White Men Can't Sculpt: Philadelphia Statue of Harriet Tubman Gets a New Sculptor
Coucy
'Holy S**T! They Actually Hit Publish!' Salon Says MAGA/Christian Nationalism MORE Dangerous than Hamas
Sam J.
Amanda Marcotte Calls Out Benjamin Netanyahu's 'Toxic Masculinity'
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Columbia Is Lost': President of Columbia U. Is ‘Grateful’ For The ‘Persistence’ of Pro-Hamas Students Amy Curtis
Advertisement