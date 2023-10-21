Delusion, Meet Reality: 'Pride' Flag Suffers Not-At-All Surprising Fate in London

It's not surprising that the LGBTQ2IA+ activists pretty much live in a land of delusion every day. After all, if you believe that men can breastfeed and have babies, or that 4-year-olds can decide that they are 'trans,' well, there's not much evidence that you are tethered to reality in any way whatsoever.

The latest infatuation of the alphabet cult is 'standing with Palestine.' Protesters with 'Queers for Palestine' signs have inspired countless facepalms and 'Who Wants To Tell 'Em?" memes. The fanatical terrorists in Hamas, and many who support them, don't even accept homosexuality, let alone the rest of the TQ2IA+.

The latest instance of leftist fantasy meeting reality happened today in London.

Admiration isn’t always mutual.



A group baring the Palestine flag tackle down an LGBT+ progress flag and trample it on the ground, sparking conflict during today’s demo in London: pic.twitter.com/S2Ot5UVrl1 — Lois McLatchie Miller (@LoisMcLatch) October 21, 2023

In the video, you can see a 'Pride' flag being flown among a sea of Palestinian flags. The rainbow flag is then torn down by pro-Palestinians and stomped on the ground. They also took the flag's staff to beat the flag and, seemingly, anyone who got in their way. Though the incident did cause some conflict, it didn't appear there was any true violence (thankfully). But maybe it might send a message to the alphabet mafia: the people you say you support hate you just as much as they hate the Jews.

"Just because you support the current thing, doesn't mean the current thing supports you."#WokeMindVirus pic.twitter.com/GgZbkyjtEQ — Emergent Perspective (@_emergent_) October 21, 2023

“But I’m on your side, bro! I’m on your side!” — John in SC 🌙🌴 (@johninsc1) October 21, 2023

😂😂😂😊 told you. You weren’t listening pic.twitter.com/izhYQAuKvW — Jane Pounder (@PounderJane1) October 21, 2023

If they ever stopped to think, they might realize they are protesting for people who actually want to kill them. As opposed to the fake 'genocide' they claim they're suffering under whenever someone in America asks the question 'What is a woman?' or says that we don't want porn in public school libraries.

“Queers for Palesti—OW WAIT STOP NO WHY ARE YOU CARRYING ME UP THESE STAIRS” https://t.co/8d3UTQlfoO — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) October 21, 2023

You’d have to be suicidally stupid to take any LGBTQIAA+ signs/flags to a pro-Palestinian rally. The loony Left turning on each other.



PS only place you can safely wave a pride flag in the Middle East is in Israel. https://t.co/yBBT5FHG1d — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) October 21, 2023

I’m sorry, but I’m laughing my ass off here.



I’ve been wondering how the left is going to handle the inevitable clash between these two groups. https://t.co/OJJnPLdVCF — Texas Courtney (@AlaskanCourtney) October 21, 2023

That's the phrase that came to our mind too. Except we don't think it would be much of a fight. More like an annihilation.

The “Gays For Palestine” folks haven’t figured out that these people would slit their throats with no compunction at all. https://t.co/ialB6Gp0g0 — Judianna (@Judianna) October 21, 2023

Interesting how we frequently see ‘Queers for Palestine’ signs and marches, but we never see ‘Palestine for Queers’ signs and marches. https://t.co/QB8E8wfzvE — William A. Jacobson (@wajacobson) October 21, 2023

You never, ever will.

Yes, of course, that is a great reminder. Who can forget that video, where woke, privileged, white liberals found out firsthand what BLM thinks of them?

In a move that surprised absolutely NO ONE… https://t.co/1MOk6AQSNU — Vincent Charles: Savant Bon Vivant 2.0 (Ret.) (@judasbooth99) October 21, 2023

Yep. We didn't even reach for our shocked face with this video.

Everyone with a functioning brain, who knows what Hamas stands for, knew that this was inevitable. As we said at the outset, thankfully, this incident didn't get more violent than it did. But if 'Queers for Palestine' keep their schtick up much longer, sooner or later, one of them is going to find out what Palestine really thinks of them. In the worst way.

