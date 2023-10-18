Twitter Account Embarrasses Journalists By Performing Actual Journalism in Gaza Hospital Explosion

October 17 was one of the most embarrassing days in history for legacy corporate media, not to mention Democrat politicians and online influencers. When reports began to come out yesterday that there had been an explosion at a hospital in Gaza, the terrorist organization Hamas immediately started broadcasting that this was a deliberate Israeli airstrike on civilians.

There was no corroboration for this accusation. On the contrary, almost immediately, there were many signs that Hamas' claim did not ring true; that, in fact, there was evidence that the hospital explosion may have been the result of a failed rocket out of Gaza that was meant to be fired at Israel.

But that didn't stop the media. Every legacy news outlet -- and many politicians sympathetic to Hamas, like The Squad -- reported the incident exactly as Hamas wanted them to. Subsequently, the world saw riots and protests in many Muslim countries, and other Muslim nations canceled potential peace negotiations. Actions have consequences.

Fortunately, journalism still exists, just not in America's (or Europe's) corporate newsrooms. This morning, the Twitter account @AGHamilton29 released a devastating thread about the facts of the explosion and how the media and politicians got everything wrong.

So let’s walk through it.



We now have video of the scene showing the explosion is from the parking lot and the buildings are in tact. There is no crater, no building demolished. This is inconsistent with the type of bomb many were suggesting yesterday. pic.twitter.com/HFKKxS8kvr pic.twitter.com/SpgG3Ktbiy — AG (@AGHamilton29) October 18, 2023

The hospital was not demolished. That seems like something the media could have found out before reporting their stories, doesn't it?

There is drone footage from before and after that shows the same as above. Also inconsistent with an airstrike. https://t.co/3DoImxFppa — AG (@AGHamilton29) October 18, 2023

The IDF has released a phone call allegedly between 2 Hamas operatives where one informs the other that the Islamic Jihad missile was launched from a cemetery near the hospital and the shrapnel is consistent with one of their missiles. pic.twitter.com/LFkwBs52m7 — AG (@AGHamilton29) October 18, 2023

It is also worth noting that the photos of the scene are also not consistent with any of the casualty numbers that were quickly released by Hamas’ health ministry and cited throughout the media yesterday. Even if there were a significant number of refugees in the parking lot. https://t.co/kpEZNjOS9L — AG (@AGHamilton29) October 18, 2023

Initial reports of 'over 500 dead' seem to be as questionable as every other part of the official narrative.

We also had a clear announcement at 19:00 by Hamas that they would be launching rockets at Israel. The first announcement of the hospital being hit was exactly 10 minutes later. https://t.co/L3pU4OXTjF pic.twitter.com/DCcO48Sbf8 — AG (@AGHamilton29) October 18, 2023

Did the media bother to even look at any of this signals traffic? It doesn't seem like it, does it?

We have video from an Al Jazeera livestream showing a rocket being launched, misfiring, and then part of the payload falling down nearby that is from 18:59 (within a minute of the Hamas announcement). pic.twitter.com/IMaR5axAId — AG (@AGHamilton29) October 18, 2023

Analysis of the Al-Jazeera livestream location confirms the missile fell on the hospital. https://t.co/bsVzc5vsiL https://t.co/d0aEJGf3CD — AG (@AGHamilton29) October 18, 2023

When Al-Jazeera is doing a better job of reporting honestly than our own media, we've got serious problems.

More analysis with other videos showing that the projectile that was clearly from a missile launch fell in the hospital parking lot. https://t.co/uBMctAk334 — AG (@AGHamilton29) October 18, 2023

More footage of the damage. Surrounding buildings appear structurally untouched and almost all the damage in the parking lot. https://t.co/PgbpdYm5Eh — AG (@AGHamilton29) October 18, 2023

I should note that while there is little evidence the hospital was damaged and the casualty counts from Hamas are clearly unreliable/inconsistent w evidence, there is evidence of substantial casualties among the people that were gathered on the grass next to the parking lot. https://t.co/NixITXYybO — AG (@AGHamilton29) October 18, 2023

There are going to be casualties any time a rocket payload falls in an area like this, of course. But our media ignored not only evidence but simply did not even ask any questions. That sounds a lot more like being a stenographer than a journalist.

In Summary: There is now substantial evidence that the explosion was the result of a misfired missile for Islamic Jihad. The only evidence of an Israeli air strike, or even the casualty count that was reported, appears to be the word of a terrorist group that regularly murders… https://t.co/kpEZNjOS9L — AG (@AGHamilton29) October 18, 2023

Of course, people will say that AG has the benefit of time to do this evaluation (like there is something wrong with taking time to get the story right). The problem with that is that some of his reports included evidence that was available immediately last night. The other problem with it is that American media is still reporting the lie this morning when all of this evidence is now readily available to anyone.

Today show on now reporting that the hospital was leveled pic.twitter.com/gPTm1mH3Vx — Jen DinNJ (@JenDinnj) October 18, 2023

That's NBC News. This morning. It's almost like they don't care about the truth. Weird.

As we said at the outset, actions have consequences. And the consequences of this media failure have been, and still could be, horrible.

Multiple members of Congress like @IlhanMN and @RashidaTlaib tweeted Hamas lies that incited violent mobs to attack US embassies



Didn't some guy get impeached for supposedly causing riots with tweets?



🤔 https://t.co/B9neO1fpxZ — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) October 18, 2023

The not-so-latent anti-Semitism of rushing to parrot an actual honest to God terrorist group in order to push a blood libel is astonishing - and it came from nearly EVERY major legacy media outlet. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 18, 2023

The BBC, SKY etc push a false story about Israel bombing a Gaza hospital (it was a Palestinian-fired rocket). And this in turn pushes genocidists-in-waiting to process to their next stage. Nice team-work, guys. https://t.co/g3wBeze3Nu — Douglas Murray (@DouglasKMurray) October 18, 2023

October 18 has been declared a 'day of unprecedented anger' by Hezbollah, the terrorist organization on Israel's northern border. They will no doubt use this false narrative about the hospital explosion to fuel that anger. And corporate media in America and elsewhere -- along with Democrat politicians and influencers -- are very much complicit in propagating that false narrative.

We hope that the repercussions of their blind reporting of Hamas' account of this explosion do not cause more harm or escalation.

At the same time, we are grateful to independent and citizen journalists like AG, who are more interested in facts than clicks and more interested in the truth than pushing a narrative.

