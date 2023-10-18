NY Times' Front Page Pic for Gaza Explosion Story Couldn't Possibly Be More...
This Blogger's Reason for Feeling Bad About Being Anti-Israel Is Truly Something
MSNBC's Mehdi Hasan Changes Opinion on 'Freedom to Speak Without Consequence' & Blames...
Biden Reads From Notes to Address Netanyahu About Israel and 'the Other Team'...
BYE BYE BYE? Britney Spears Speaks About 'Agreeing' to an Abortion with Justin...
DeSantis vs Haley: Should America Take Refugees From the Middle East?
Adam Schiff, a Sitting Congressman, Gets Community Noted for Not Knowing How Congress...
The Stinging Nun: French Nun Tackles Environmentalist Trying to Block Church Construction
New York Times Updates Its Headline on Israeli Strike on Hospital
The Guardian Has a Problem With The Daily Wire's heteronormative, patriotic kids' cartoon
Gag order prevents Donald Trump from making any statements about the special counsel
Flashback: Here's Marc Lamont Hill Cheering the Revolutionary Struggle From 'Ferguson to P...
Pro-Palestinian individual questions America's right to exist
Hezbollah Declares Wednesday 'Day of Unprecedented Anger' against Israel

Twitter Account Embarrasses Journalists By Performing Actual Journalism in Gaza Hospital Explosion

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  10:30 AM on October 18, 2023
Twitter

October 17 was one of the most embarrassing days in history for legacy corporate media, not to mention Democrat politicians and online influencers. When reports began to come out yesterday that there had been an explosion at a hospital in Gaza, the terrorist organization Hamas immediately started broadcasting that this was a deliberate Israeli airstrike on civilians. 

Advertisement

There was no corroboration for this accusation. On the contrary, almost immediately, there were many signs that Hamas' claim did not ring true; that, in fact, there was evidence that the hospital explosion may have been the result of a failed rocket out of Gaza that was meant to be fired at Israel. 

But that didn't stop the media. Every legacy news outlet -- and many politicians sympathetic to Hamas, like The Squad -- reported the incident exactly as Hamas wanted them to. Subsequently, the world saw riots and protests in many Muslim countries, and other Muslim nations canceled potential peace negotiations. Actions have consequences. 

Fortunately, journalism still exists, just not in America's (or Europe's) corporate newsrooms. This morning, the Twitter account @AGHamilton29 released a devastating thread about the facts of the explosion and how the media and politicians got everything wrong.

The hospital was not demolished. That seems like something the media could have found out before reporting their stories, doesn't it? 

Recommended

NY Times' Front Page Pic for Gaza Explosion Story Couldn't Possibly Be More Misleading
Doug P.
Advertisement

Initial reports of 'over 500 dead' seem to be as questionable as every other part of the official narrative. 

Did the media bother to even look at any of this signals traffic? It doesn't seem like it, does it? 

Advertisement

When Al-Jazeera is doing a better job of reporting honestly than our own media, we've got serious problems. 

There are going to be casualties any time a rocket payload falls in an area like this, of course. But our media ignored not only evidence but simply did not even ask any questions. That sounds a lot more like being a stenographer than a journalist. 

Of course, people will say that AG has the benefit of time to do this evaluation (like there is something wrong with taking time to get the story right). The problem with that is that some of his reports included evidence that was available immediately last night. The other problem with it is that American media is still reporting the lie this morning when all of this evidence is now readily available to anyone. 

Advertisement

That's NBC News. This morning. It's almost like they don't care about the truth. Weird. 

As we said at the outset, actions have consequences. And the consequences of this media failure have been, and still could be, horrible.

October 18 has been declared a 'day of unprecedented anger' by Hezbollah, the terrorist organization on Israel's northern border. They will no doubt use this false narrative about the hospital explosion to fuel that anger. And corporate media in America and elsewhere -- along with Democrat politicians and influencers -- are very much complicit in propagating that false narrative. 

Advertisement

We hope that the repercussions of their blind reporting of Hamas' account of this explosion do not cause more harm or escalation. 

At the same time, we are grateful to independent and citizen journalists like AG, who are more interested in facts than clicks and more interested in the truth than pushing a narrative. 

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: HAMAS ISLAMIC TERRORISM ISRAEL MEDIA MEDIA BIAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

NY Times' Front Page Pic for Gaza Explosion Story Couldn't Possibly Be More Misleading
Doug P.
Adam Schiff, a Sitting Congressman, Gets Community Noted for Not Knowing How Congress Works
Grateful Calvin
BYE BYE BYE? Britney Spears Speaks About 'Agreeing' to an Abortion with Justin Timberlake, Fans Are LIVID
Laura W.
Biden Reads From Notes to Address Netanyahu About Israel and 'the Other Team' (Hamas)
Doug P.
MSNBC's Mehdi Hasan Changes Opinion on 'Freedom to Speak Without Consequence' & Blames the Right
Doug P.
The Stinging Nun: French Nun Tackles Environmentalist Trying to Block Church Construction
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
NY Times' Front Page Pic for Gaza Explosion Story Couldn't Possibly Be More Misleading Doug P.
Advertisement