Delete, Delete, Delete: Alicia Keys Takes Home The Grammy for Bad Timing (And Maybe Worse)

We've seen some bad takes in the wake of the Hamas terrorist attack against Israel. Everything from 'pink blood' (whoo, baby, that was a doozie) to 'Queers for Palestine' (who wants to tell 'em?). But the world champion of Bad Timing Takes may go to Alicia Keys after she took to Instagram yesterday to talk about a new hobby she might want to take up. Have a gander:

Alicia Keys posted this pro-Hamas filth on Instagram, even going so far as to say she’s interested in paragliding (like Hamas paraglided into the concert and towns were they raped and killed over 1,000 civilians). Hamas colors. Read her caption under her picture.@StopAntisemites pic.twitter.com/u7UFg3Pgll — Benjamin B@dejo (@benjamin_bdj) October 16, 2023

With apologies to our fearless editor @PolitiBunny, we're going to have to steal one of her catchphrases here: 'WOOF!'

Now, unlike the person who posted this tweet, we can't comment about Keys' intentions here. Was she really being pro-Hamas, as the color of her outfit and choice of 'new hobby' might suggest? Or is she just the queen of unintentionally horrific takes? We can't say. We'll let you (and Twitter) be the judge.

We know what Megyn Kelly's opinion is:

My God how is this not EVERYWHERE right now?? ALICIA KEYS can post THIS and it gets ignored?? No explanation? HELL NO.@accesshollywood @etnow @people @DailyMail @nypost https://t.co/nfffpdwjMT — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) October 17, 2023

Intentional or not, it is pretty shocking that this wasn't bigger news. Keys left this Instagram post up for several hours before she deleted it. But the Internet is forever. To the best of our knowledge, Keys has not issued an apology or clarification as of this morning.

Going to be THAT GUY and say that I think it's entirely possible that she posted it in earnest and deleted it when someone pointed out the connection to her. She performed in Israel despite vocal calls for her to boycott in 2013. https://t.co/oLZ3iH9fvv — Noam Blum 🚡 (@neontaster) October 17, 2023

This is only fair to consider as well. Though Keys indeed uses her Instagram to talk about basically any woke cause you can imagine.

While there were plenty of people who thought it was all a coincidence, the general consensus on Twitter was that Keys' post was horrible.

Alicia Keys knows what she posted. https://t.co/tZXhoNwcpJ — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 17, 2023

Never support artists who celebrate terrorists who murder children. https://t.co/df8HFujcvO — Bryan. Leftism is a cancer. (@BThomas3333) October 17, 2023

Boycott Alicia Keyes. Don’t buy her music. Don’t buy her concert tickets. Our power as decent humans is definitely our purchasing power. Money is the only thing bad people understand. https://t.co/yfs9mNQhgR — Sundog9 (@SolarisDog9) October 17, 2023

And that's more or less our takeaway. Even if it was unintentional, unless Keys has been living under a rock, she had to be aware of the timing. No matter what she meant by it, it's just gross.

Alicia Keys is very involved in politics. There’s no way she mistakenly posted about paragliding at this time. Sorry @CommunityNotes, check her other posts for reference. — Kimberly Klacik (@kimKBaltimore) October 17, 2023

Keys has 27 million followers on Instagram and 29 million followers on Twitter. She has a national platform to speak anytime she wants it. She hasn't. We'll stay tuned to see if she does, but her silence in the wake of this deleted post is going to speak volumes if she chooses not to address it.



No matter what the outcome, congratulations on your Bad Timing Award, Alicia Keys. You'll have to make room for it on your mantle next to your 15 Grammys.





