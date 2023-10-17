Six-Year-Old Child Dies in Alleged Hate Crime in Chicago Over the Weekend
Delete, Delete, Delete: Alicia Keys Takes Home The Grammy for Bad Timing (And Maybe Worse)

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  3:00 PM on October 17, 2023
Twitchy

We've seen some bad takes in the wake of the Hamas terrorist attack against Israel. Everything from 'pink blood' (whoo, baby, that was a doozie) to 'Queers for Palestine' (who wants to tell 'em?). But the world champion of Bad Timing Takes may go to Alicia Keys after she took to Instagram yesterday to talk about a new hobby she might want to take up. Have a gander: 

With apologies to our fearless editor @PolitiBunny, we're going to have to steal one of her catchphrases here: 'WOOF!'

Now, unlike the person who posted this tweet, we can't comment about Keys' intentions here. Was she really being pro-Hamas, as the color of her outfit and choice of 'new hobby' might suggest? Or is she just the queen of unintentionally horrific takes? We can't say. We'll let you (and Twitter) be the judge.

We know what Megyn Kelly's opinion is: 

Intentional or not, it is pretty shocking that this wasn't bigger news. Keys left this Instagram post up for several hours before she deleted it. But the Internet is forever. To the best of our knowledge, Keys has not issued an apology or clarification as of this morning.

Canadian Candidate for Prime Minister Pierre Poilievre BRILLIANTLY Schools Leftist Journalist
justmindy
This is only fair to consider as well. Though Keys indeed uses her Instagram to talk about basically any woke cause you can imagine. 

While there were plenty of people who thought it was all a coincidence, the general consensus on Twitter was that Keys' post was horrible. 

And that's more or less our takeaway. Even if it was unintentional, unless Keys has been living under a rock, she had to be aware of the timing. No matter what she meant by it, it's just gross. 

Keys has 27 million followers on Instagram and 29 million followers on Twitter. She has a national platform to speak anytime she wants it. She hasn't. We'll stay tuned to see if she does, but her silence in the wake of this deleted post is going to speak volumes if she chooses not to address it. 

No matter what the outcome, congratulations on your Bad Timing Award, Alicia Keys. You'll have to make room for it on your mantle next to your 15 Grammys.

*** 

Tags: ENTERTAINMENT HAMAS ISRAEL ISRAELI-PALESTINIAN CONFLICT

