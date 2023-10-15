Community Notes for the win! Professor pushing propaganda gets LEVELED
WaPo laments 'misinformation' shaping how the world views Israel, Hamas
AOC trips over OBVIOUS solution while shaming Israel as 'unjust and cruel' for...
Men. Don't. Have. PERIODS. PERIOD! Clemson students protest after tampons removed from the...
Of COURSE: AP News shows true colors using Hamas as their source SHAMING...
CO Democrat who laughed about dead Israeli babies tries BACKPEDALING and it goes...
Former Hamas member (son of the co-founder!) goes OFF on the terrorist group...
'Reprehensible': CFO DRAAAGS the Left with their own hypocritical rhetoric in 1 GLORIOUSLY...
Pete Davidson pulls an 'All Lives Matter' during SNL opener on Israel/Palestine and...
Shocking pictures of Hamas blockading roads to stop civilians from fleeing to safety...
All Lives Matter? Rashida Tlaib's Gaza gaslighting backfires spectacularly
LOL What? Biden thinks gays need to 'stand up and holler' over ......
Another 'embellishment' from President Biden: this time he's lying about his support of...
Team Trump's Laura Loomer rooting for massive GOP losses in Virginia

You know you're Germany, right? Jewish homes reportedly marked with Star of David in Berlin

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  1:00 PM on October 15, 2023
Twitter

One sad outcome of the war that Israel declared on Hamas -- after Hamas terrorists brutally killed more than 1,000 Israeli elderly, women, and children -- is that it has revealed that antisemitism is alive and well in the world. Looking around Twitter/X, you simply can't miss it. And it is nauseating. 

Advertisement

But Germany? You folks really need to do better, given your ... ahem, history. 

The latest out of Berlin is a report that Jewish homes are being marked with a Star of David by Hams supporters. No one has been identified yet, so it is difficult to say whether this vandalism is being committed by homegrown Germans or by immigrants who have brought their hatred of Jews into the country with them. 

Many people have claimed this is fake, but here's the problem with that. This isn't the only account that has reported this racist defacement. In addition to AG, journalist Emily Schrader has also shown similar images. 

And another journalist confirmed the images and indicated that police were involved. 

Recommended

CO Democrat who laughed about dead Israeli babies tries BACKPEDALING and it goes REALLY wrong (watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

These tweets do not constitute verification, certainly, but it definitely makes one think there may be fire where this particular smoke has been spotted. 

In any event, the visuals here do not reflect well on Germany. 

If nothing else, Germany should be out in front of this and publicly declaring what actually is going on here. Why aren't they? 

That is truly the sad part. And it's glaringly obvious. One Twitter user asked a very good question about Israel's response, compared to, say, another nation that was illegally attacked: 

Advertisement

The difference in reaction to Israel's reaction to the slaughter of their citizens and Ukraine doing the same doesn't just speak volumes, it screams them. 

But returning to the door signs in Berlin, Twitter also used this as a sober reminder for American citizens. 

Last night, America's senile, absentee President went on a rant about why people need 'guns that hold 100 bullets' (not that that's even a thing, but forgive Biden his addled brain. The answer, as Twitter told President Sippy Cup, is this. This is why people want and need our right to bear arms. And we can't (and won't) blame them. 

Finally, a few people thought up a great idea to combat this antisemitic hatred in Germany, and we hope that Germans will step up and do the right thing. 

Advertisement

אני יהודי: ... Ani Jehudi ... 'I am a Jew.' 

Make it happen, German people. 


* * *

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: GERMANY ISRAEL ISRAELI-PALESTINIAN CONFLICT JEWISH

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CO Democrat who laughed about dead Israeli babies tries BACKPEDALING and it goes REALLY wrong (watch)
Sam J.
Community Notes for the win! Professor pushing propaganda gets LEVELED
FuzzyChimp
AOC trips over OBVIOUS solution while shaming Israel as 'unjust and cruel' for turning water off to Gaza
Sam J.
'Reprehensible': CFO DRAAAGS the Left with their own hypocritical rhetoric in 1 GLORIOUSLY brutal post
Sam J.
WaPo laments 'misinformation' shaping how the world views Israel, Hamas
Amy Curtis
Former Hamas member (son of the co-founder!) goes OFF on the terrorist group in epic video (watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
CO Democrat who laughed about dead Israeli babies tries BACKPEDALING and it goes REALLY wrong (watch) Sam J.
Advertisement