You know you're Germany, right? Jewish homes reportedly marked with Star of David in Berlin

One sad outcome of the war that Israel declared on Hamas -- after Hamas terrorists brutally killed more than 1,000 Israeli elderly, women, and children -- is that it has revealed that antisemitism is alive and well in the world. Looking around Twitter/X, you simply can't miss it. And it is nauseating.

Advertisement

But Germany? You folks really need to do better, given your ... ahem, history.

The latest out of Berlin is a report that Jewish homes are being marked with a Star of David by Hams supporters. No one has been identified yet, so it is difficult to say whether this vandalism is being committed by homegrown Germans or by immigrants who have brought their hatred of Jews into the country with them.

Multiple reports of Jewish homes and stores being marked with a Star of David in Berlin.



History repeats. pic.twitter.com/NLpZE6adHV — AG (@AGHamilton29) October 15, 2023

Many people have claimed this is fake, but here's the problem with that. This isn't the only account that has reported this racist defacement. In addition to AG, journalist Emily Schrader has also shown similar images.

Terror supporters in Berlin are MARKING buildings where Jewish people live as part of an antisemitic campaign of intimidation. pic.twitter.com/OmSnkbcdNz — Emily Schrader - אמילי שריידר امیلی شریدر (@emilykschrader) October 14, 2023

And another journalist confirmed the images and indicated that police were involved.

Germany. 2023.

You vowed “Never Again”, and yet houses of Jews are being marked.

I’ve spoken to the person who took the photo yesterday in Berlin. it’s authentic and police is involved. There are other such incidents as well. pic.twitter.com/sAgeFcsvMR — Elad Simchayoff (@Elad_Si) October 14, 2023

These tweets do not constitute verification, certainly, but it definitely makes one think there may be fire where this particular smoke has been spotted.

In any event, the visuals here do not reflect well on Germany.

I thought we talked about this Germany. — Whateverdear (@WhateverDearest) October 15, 2023

It definitely rhymes https://t.co/UGVy4C5wju — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) October 15, 2023

The phrase “history repeats itself” comes to mind 🤢🤮 https://t.co/IjBCQTuAGz — MarybethinFlorida 🇺🇸🐊We Are SW Florida (@marybeth5025) October 15, 2023

Same thing just 80+ years later in Berlin, Gr. pic.twitter.com/mUFuNmSNUu — AnimalFarm1945 (@Farm1945A) October 14, 2023

If nothing else, Germany should be out in front of this and publicly declaring what actually is going on here. Why aren't they?

I truly believed that fears of antisemitism in the western world in 2023 were overblown. I’ve come to realize that much of the world hates me and my children.



It’s always been this way and probably always will. How utterly depressing. — Sandi Ⓥ (@DemSandiL) October 15, 2023

That is truly the sad part. And it's glaringly obvious. One Twitter user asked a very good question about Israel's response, compared to, say, another nation that was illegally attacked:

Advertisement

I don’t recall anybody demanding Ukraine not fight back.



The level of antisemitism out there is astounding. — Kaya (@sisterinferior) October 14, 2023

The difference in reaction to Israel's reaction to the slaughter of their citizens and Ukraine doing the same doesn't just speak volumes, it screams them.

But returning to the door signs in Berlin, Twitter also used this as a sober reminder for American citizens.

Another reason why the 2nd Amendment is vital. — tommyboy89 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@Tommyboy89T) October 15, 2023

And the world wonders why we hold 2A so dear. https://t.co/VROoWcqRqU — NorCal (@NorCalispurple) October 15, 2023

Last night, America's senile, absentee President went on a rant about why people need 'guns that hold 100 bullets' (not that that's even a thing, but forgive Biden his addled brain. The answer, as Twitter told President Sippy Cup, is this. This is why people want and need our right to bear arms. And we can't (and won't) blame them.

Finally, a few people thought up a great idea to combat this antisemitic hatred in Germany, and we hope that Germans will step up and do the right thing.

I liked the idea that other Germans should be voluntarily putting stars of David up on their homes. Just blanket every home with them. https://t.co/cccxX1v2Ds — John Covil (@ncsupimaster) October 15, 2023

Advertisement

אני יהודי: ... Ani Jehudi ... 'I am a Jew.'



Make it happen, German people.





* * *

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!