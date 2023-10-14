Too soon! Joe Biden attempts to push gun control and Twitter quickly reminds him of current events

You won't be surprised Joe Biden is saying weird things, but if he has to be the President, at least we can laugh at his outrageous statements.

Biden (while coughing): "Who in God's name needs a weapon with 100 rounds in the chamber? The weapon is only meant for one thing. To kill people!" pic.twitter.com/m4OcvO8m1B — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 14, 2023

That would be a large and powerful weapon, Sir.

I can think of a few people who could have used one last weekend. https://t.co/LSBMpvjFQr — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 14, 2023

Those massacred by Hamas for $2000... https://t.co/6xGcWQ5Tsv — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) October 14, 2023

Setting aside that's he's a senile idiot and that's not a thing, but pretty sure quite a few families need arsenals after watching the Hitler Fan Club demonstrations this week. https://t.co/uG387Uyquw — Whatever (@MIFrenchieMom) October 14, 2023

It's too bad the people at the music festival had no way to defend themselves.

Ok, fess up! How are the rest of y’all fitting 100 rounds in the chamber? https://t.co/XYhFvSWvJP — Keri Smith 🌱Deprogrammed (@RealKeriSmith) October 14, 2023

After calls for a “Day of Jihad,” general Democrat support for lawlessness in cities and other threats this tool wonders why some of us feel the need to own high capacity weapons? https://t.co/PyaVHniU4j — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) October 14, 2023

Americans saw the parades of people demanding our government to stand with a country run by a terrorist organization so yes, it does feel like personal protection is necessary.

This old fool’s timing is impeccable.



His handlers should all be fired.



JFC https://t.co/Hx5QIbBJXJ — GraceUnderPressure (@ExitStageRite) October 14, 2023

The weekend after a massacre when terrorists ran into homes and killed and dragged the children out of their beds is not the time to call for gun control.

Precursor to gun control? — Jane Wenk (@JaneWenk) October 14, 2023

Don't give them any ideas.

These are the words that drive an agenda at the heart of every Communist and Fascist authoritarian rule. To take away your ability to defense. https://t.co/28YgfWYVM5 — Ryan Conover (@RyanConover13) October 14, 2023

All of my guns can only hold one round in the chamber. 🤔



Amazing that the people trying to restrict guns, know nothing about guns. https://t.co/XVpPWoQAFA — Justin Dean 🇺🇸 (@JustinJDean) October 14, 2023

100 rounds...in the chamber? — Skid Willie (@SkidWillie) October 14, 2023

I would love to see a weapon with 100 rounds in the chamber. It would have to be the size of an F-150. — Hooah Mac (@hooah_mac) October 14, 2023

With the cost of ammunition these days, you could almost buy a F-150.

I’m not sure I get his point. Everyone knows that most weapons hold 3,848,382 rounds in the chamber. — Max 🇺🇸 (@FirstCoastMax) October 14, 2023

As long as he is making up things, he should just make it really good.

Perfect for invading paragliders. — Mark, Darkly Optimistic (@mkos66) October 14, 2023

Bingo. Americans have the right to never be a sitting target. Biden has personal protection and that right is granted to all citizens whether Biden likes it or not.

