Too soon! Joe Biden attempts to push gun control and Twitter quickly reminds him of current events

justmindy
justmindy  |  8:15 PM on October 14, 2023
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

You won't be surprised Joe Biden is saying weird things, but if he has to be the President, at least we can laugh at his outrageous statements.

That would be a large and powerful weapon, Sir.

It's too bad the people at the music festival had no way to defend themselves.

Americans saw the parades of people demanding our government to stand with a country run by a terrorist organization so yes, it does feel like personal protection is necessary.

NBC News' Ben Collins shocked at the Islamophobia and bloodlust from people he respected
Brett T.
The weekend after a massacre when terrorists ran into homes and killed and dragged the children out of their beds is not the time to call for gun control. 

Don't give them any ideas.

With the cost of ammunition these days, you could almost buy a F-150.

As long as he is making up things, he should just make it really good.

Bingo. Americans have the right to never be a sitting target. Biden has personal protection and that right is granted to all citizens whether Biden likes it or not.

