Why are they so mad? Lefties on Tik Tok seem WAY too upset...
District court issues ruling on child gender reassignment surgery ban
Constitution says no, Senator. Tammy Duckworth shares fantasy of an America WITHOUT your...
Will the real fascists please stand up? Chaya Raichik settles the debate once...
78 year old vet has a sincere question about illegal immigration and is...
'We felt helpless': Roanoke College women's swim team stands up, says 'NO' to...
LARRY: Cancel Culture Cuts Both Ways
White House's comeback to GOP critic of Biden 'forgiving' student loans is shameless
Biden assigns blame for why Americans don't realize they're better off under 'Bidenomics'
President Biden says 'I was told I have no choice' about border wall...
HA! Liz Cheney doesn't realize it BUT she just totally endorsed Jim Jordan...
Target and Bud Light continue to crash and BURN after pandering to woke,...
Deet-filled thread takes DEEP DIVE into September jobs report and WOW it's so...
Brit Hume responds to General Milley's defense of Biden with a GREAT question

Sorry, WHAT? AP reports disturbing news out of Colorado 'green' funeral home

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  6:00 PM on October 06, 2023
Twitchy

Look, we get it. It's Halloween month. But, ummm, hey climate nutjobs? You don't need to be quite this ghoulish, you know? 

From the Associated Press: 

Advertisement

We were really hoping this story was a Halloween version of an April Fool's Day joke, but nope. It's real. 

The Return to Nature Funeral Home in Penrose, Colorado, performed “green” burials without embalming chemicals or metal caskets.

The investigation centered on a building owned by the funeral home where local residents reported smelling a foul stench before police became involved.

Deputies were called to the single-story building on Tuesday night in reference to a suspicious incident. Fremont County Sheriff’s Office investigators returned the next day with a search warrant and found the improperly stored remains.

Joyce Pavetti, 73, can see the funeral home from the stoop of her house and said she caught whiffs of a putrid smell in the last few weeks.

“We just assumed it was a dead animal,” she said.

We'll spare you any additional details from the story in case you just ate ... or were about to eat. 

But Twitter was less than impressed with the mortuary's 'green' practices. 

If we don't let bodies rot in buildings, without even any refrigeration, the planet will end in 10 years. Or something. 

Recommended

78 year old vet has a sincere question about illegal immigration and is going VIRAL on X
ArtistAngie
Advertisement

According to Return To Nature, a green funeral home means handing over $1895.00 (not including casket or cemetery space) to let your deceased loved ones rot in a hallway.  

OK, in fairness, no one is accusing Return To Nature of feeding the bodies to the rest of the town ... yet. 

To be perfectly honest, we'd prefer not to think about it, thank you very much. 

Advertisement

The people who contracted with this funeral home likely knew what they were getting into, but still. If one of our family members was treated this way, we can't imagine how mortified we would be. 

Leave it to @redsteeze to sum up the 'green' movement with a single meme. But somehow we don't think this answer is going to fly for this funeral home. Expect lawsuits against Return To Nature. And lots of 'em.


*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: CLIMATE ENVIRONMENTALISM FUNERAL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

78 year old vet has a sincere question about illegal immigration and is going VIRAL on X
ArtistAngie
Will the real fascists please stand up? Chaya Raichik settles the debate once and for all
Chad Felix Greene
Constitution says no, Senator. Tammy Duckworth shares fantasy of an America WITHOUT your rights
Chad Felix Greene
'We felt helpless': Roanoke College women's swim team stands up, says 'NO' to NCAA (watch)
Grateful Calvin
District court issues ruling on child gender reassignment surgery ban
Tertullianus
Biden assigns blame for why Americans don't realize they're better off under 'Bidenomics'
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
78 year old vet has a sincere question about illegal immigration and is going VIRAL on X ArtistAngie
Advertisement