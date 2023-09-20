Pure Orwell: Former New Zealand prime minister urges censorship to 'protect free speech'

Joe Scarborough: Biden Is More Mentally Fit Than Trump
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  9:30 AM on September 20, 2023

While Joe Biden was busy stumbling and stuttering his way through another embarrassing UN address on Tuesday, many people might have missed the other downright Orwellian address that took place in front of the General Assembly. 

Former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardean -- you may remember her from her draconian Covid lockdowns and mandates she imposed on all New Zealanders -- took to the podium to give a frightening address about the dangers of ... free speech? 

In her latest attack on free speech, Ardean declared free speech as a virtual weapon of war. She is demanding that the world join her in battling free speech as part of its own war against “misinformation” and “disinformation.” Her views, of course, were not only enthusiastically embraced by authoritarian countries, but the government and academic elite.

For example, if you don't buy in to the narrative on 'climate change,' if you question that at all, in Ardean's estimation, you are waging war on on free speech. 

Someone make it make sense. Please. 

Here is Ardean in her own words: 

'Funniest X post of all time': Roseanne knocks self-righteous George Takei down a few pegs
Chad Felix Greene
Because they love what she is saying. Academia loves her in particular. After she resigned as prime minister, it didn't take long for Harvard to grant her not one, but two fellowships. 

Harvard ... why is it always Harvard? 

Take a look at the audience while she is speaking. You don't see protestations or even mild eye rolls, just rapt attention to her words as she stands in front of the world as the embodiment of Big Brother. 

Speaking of restricting oxygen, remember mask mandates? Ardean loved them. Even though she is not in authority anymore, we're sure she still does. 

Don't you get it? When they do it, it's for our own good. We really should be grateful to them for always looking out for us, no matter what the cost to truth or liberty. 

The Left loves to talk about 'being on the right side of history,' don't they? Except when you criminalize speech, you get to write the history, don't you? That's convenient. 

Ardean's words present an interesting challenge for Kennedy. He has always been all in on climate hysteria, but something tells us that her ideas here might be a bridge too far for even him. 

The German phrase from the 1940s, 'Für Ihre Sicherheit,' comes to mind. 'It's for your safety.' 

But, hey. Not everything has to be about the Nazis. We imagine other historical figures also endorse Ardean's ideas. 

There is no question that free speech is under attack. Because it is a threat to those in power. As Twitchy reported yesterday, the Online Safety Bill is set to become law in the UK. The Biden administration tried to create the Disinformation Governance Board under the helm of deranged, censorious theater kid Nina Jankowicz. Elon Musk has been taking fire ever since he tried to make Twitter/X a place where there is even a modicum of free speech. And authoritarians like Jacinda Ardean continue to be celebrated by institutions of authority. 

They will not give up trying to take this freedom away from us. And that is very scary. 

***

Tags: CENSORSHIP FREE SPEECH UNITED NATIONS

