Online Safety Bill poised to become UK law - Is this the end of free speech?

Tertullianus  |  8:20 PM on September 19, 2023

The road to Hell is paved with good intentions. While this writer can appreciate the intent of the Online Safety Bill in the UK, we feel like it likely crosses the line. 

So, we guess that we can kiss freedom of speech goodbye ... in the United Kingdom, anyway. More to the point, who is the arbiter of what content is 'harmful?'

This bill does have some good points. It is an evil wind that blows no good, after all. We are pleased that access to adult sites will have to be better controlled. There is something to be said for stronger age verification, although this writer knows several people who bypass security measures for a living, so there is that. Where we see the biggest problem is in the requirement to scan encrypted messages for 'harmful content,' and remove it as soon as feasible or prevent it from being posted if possible. Yes, you read that right, dear reader. The UK government wants social media companies to scan encrypted private messages under the guise of 'protecting the children.'

X users, as usual, did not mince words expressing their opinions, both in favor and opposed.

The law of unintended consequences, unfortunately, is the one law that Congress (or Parliament, in this case) can not repeal.

It is generally a good idea to perk one's ears up when one hears that it's 'for the children.'

A number of users referenced the mid-80's.  Gee, this author wonders what's so important about 1984 specifically.

Of serious concern is that social media companies who, up until now, have protected the privacy of their users, will be forced to create a backdoor for the government, a la Liberty Safe. 

In case you didn't immediately see it, that was pure, unadulterated, English Sarcasm. (Some of his respondents didn't catch on, but that's a different thread)

We did say some were in favor of this, didn't we?

Some even bragged about being the author of their own demise.

Simply put:

At least it's staying across the pond, right? RIGHT?!

Well, there goes the neighborhood. But at least it's 'for the children.'

***

