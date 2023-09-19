Online Safety Bill poised to become UK law - Is this the end of free speech?

The road to Hell is paved with good intentions. While this writer can appreciate the intent of the Online Safety Bill in the UK, we feel like it likely crosses the line.

BREAKING: Online Safety Bill to become law in crackdown on harmful social media contenthttps://t.co/3o9gVVd2vd — Sky News (@SkyNews) September 19, 2023

So, we guess that we can kiss freedom of speech goodbye ... in the United Kingdom, anyway. More to the point, who is the arbiter of what content is 'harmful?'

This bill does have some good points. It is an evil wind that blows no good, after all. We are pleased that access to adult sites will have to be better controlled. There is something to be said for stronger age verification, although this writer knows several people who bypass security measures for a living, so there is that. Where we see the biggest problem is in the requirement to scan encrypted messages for 'harmful content,' and remove it as soon as feasible or prevent it from being posted if possible. Yes, you read that right, dear reader. The UK government wants social media companies to scan encrypted private messages under the guise of 'protecting the children.'

X users, as usual, did not mince words expressing their opinions, both in favor and opposed.

Hope it works but I fear the law of unintended consequences may well prevail. Let’s hope not. — Stephen R Jones (@Meliden) September 19, 2023

The law of unintended consequences, unfortunately, is the one law that Congress (or Parliament, in this case) can not repeal.

Another disasterous piece of legislation, full of vague, unquantifiable terms allowing the gov't to implement them in any way shape or form they feel justified. The bit about protecting kids I guarantee you is just a sideshow, an excuse to water down our rights & protections. — Tim | 🇺🇦 (@Drunken_Jedi) September 19, 2023

It is generally a good idea to perk one's ears up when one hears that it's 'for the children.'

A number of users referenced the mid-80's. Gee, this author wonders what's so important about 1984 specifically.

Of serious concern is that social media companies who, up until now, have protected the privacy of their users, will be forced to create a backdoor for the government, a la Liberty Safe.

This will save lives, we need to give the government all of our information to keep us all safe! — Ben (@SkullFellOut) September 19, 2023

In case you didn't immediately see it, that was pure, unadulterated, English Sarcasm. (Some of his respondents didn't catch on, but that's a different thread)

The flagship piece of legislation aims to regulate online content to help keep users safe, especially children, and to put the onus on social media companies to protect people from the likes of abusive messages, bullying and pornography. — ⚒️ on 𝕏 (@Hammer_On_X) September 19, 2023

We did say some were in favor of this, didn't we?

Some even bragged about being the author of their own demise.

Being involved in a small part of the @NSPCC #OnlineSafetyBill was incredible! More than grateful for this opportunity! Beyond happy this Bill was finally Passed and soon to be law!!💚 https://t.co/EsZAIOfgXA — chantelle (@ChantelleH04) September 19, 2023

Simply put:

Congratulations, you’ve destroyed free speech in this country. — DeplorableBristolian (@deplorabristol) September 19, 2023

At least it's staying across the pond, right? RIGHT?!

Frank McCourt, Founder of Project Liberty Action Network, sat with @CarolineHydeTV and @EdLudlow on @business where they discussed the impact of social media and technology on children and why the Kids Online Safety Act is vital to protecting children. https://t.co/Zog4XEtsxx — Project Liberty Action Network (@PLactionnetwork) September 18, 2023

Well, there goes the neighborhood. But at least it's 'for the children.'

***

