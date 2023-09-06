Gun safe manufacturer tries to explain why they gave the FBI a customer's access code

Liberty Safe, a company that sells products including safes for guns, is getting plenty of blowback after giving the FBI an access code for the gun safe of a customer the authorities say was present at the U.S. Capitol on January 6th:

NEW: America’s top gun safe manufacturer, Liberty Safe, gave the FBI an access code to a safe owned by someone who was present at the J6 protest.



We have officially found the Bud Light of gun safes. Enjoy going out of business, @libertysafeinc.



The situation gets even worse: On… pic.twitter.com/MY7jSlJoyK — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 6, 2023

The company tried to smooth things over by releasing a statement and instead, they're getting ratioed to the moon and back. Here's the statement:

Liberty Safe's social media people turned off the replies and the reason is obvious. Also, a comparison is being made:

Like how Bud Light is America's #1 light beer. pic.twitter.com/S8eZ37N5tx — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) September 6, 2023

I hear Liberty safes make great storage cabinets for Bud Light. — Michele Blood (@BloodBrief) September 6, 2023

Here's a little more on the alleged events surrounding the FBI raid:

An account of the FBI raid of Hughes' home was shared by the Hodgetwins, who said that "Last week, a friend of ours was raided by the feds over J6, his name is Nathan Hughes and he’s from Fayetteville, Arkansas. Nate was raided by the FBI and arrested at gun point. His girlfriend (who just had a miscarriage) was held at gun point and put in handcuffs. The FBI turned off his security cameras, unplugged his internet, and flipped his house upside down in a search. The feds called the manufacturer of his Liberty Gun Safe and got the passcode to get into it too. All for protesting at the Capitol over 2 1/2 years ago."

The FBI turned off the man's security cameras? Maybe they just didn't want the man to see the combo to his own safe.

Having a safe with a master combination that the manufacturer’s employees know and are willing to hand out doesn’t sound very safe. https://t.co/6YN0BDEGZd — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) September 6, 2023

And one more thing: absent a court order, you weren’t required to give them anything. You voluntarily gave out a combination over a warrant, per your own release, that didn’t apply to you or your property.



Maybe start marketing your stuff as Bud Light storage. https://t.co/6YN0BDEGZd — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) September 6, 2023

Unreal.

I know the premise that they have access codes for sold safes in event of battery fail but isn’t that what the keys are for? https://t.co/cyINweQuGh — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) September 6, 2023

What's the point in buying a safe if the people who sell you the safe can give other people the code to the safe? — Craig Chamberlin (@CraigChamberlin) September 6, 2023

Your safe now belongs to you and the federal government. Very comforting. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 6, 2023

They are taking away all of our rights folks. Right in front of our eyes. https://t.co/u7NnAlGAZf — Mike Sperrazza (@MikeASperrazza) September 6, 2023

I just ordered a $7000 liberty safe on Saturday. A Lincoln 50 with all the fixings. I am making a call tomorrow to cancel. https://t.co/F4eO7wUpiw — TheQuartering (@TheQuartering) September 6, 2023

That company's decision seems to be backfiring big time.

Remember how Apple REFUSED to give the Feds a passcode to an iphone -- even after a crime had been committed - because they adhere to absolute customer privacy regardless of circumstance?



Apple upholds our Constitutional Privacy Rights than a "Gun Safe" company.



Cowards



Frauds https://t.co/IOSe45j6ya — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 6, 2023

They finally shut replies off.



This company is going under.



Totally betrayed customer base. It's impossible to earn back that trust. They had a moral duty to protect customers, and instead placated feds through a secret back door. Ugly, ugly stuff. https://t.co/xUtoH2IiaZ — Jordan Schachtel @ dossier.today (@JordanSchachtel) September 6, 2023

So, if the company that manufactured your safe has an access code that they can give to the government to allow access to your safe without your consent...

then nothing that you put in a safe manufactured by that company is secure. https://t.co/xN9vgzLOxQ — Sean The Producer (@SeanTheProducr) September 6, 2023

If that's the case they certainly shouldn't be allowed to use the word "safe" in the name of the company.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!