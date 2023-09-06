Loopy Leftist touts European bans on homeschooling and Americans aren't having any of...
Gun safe manufacturer tries to explain why they gave the FBI a customer's access code

Doug P.  |  12:40 PM on September 06, 2023
Meme screenshot

Liberty Safe, a company that sells products including safes for guns, is getting plenty of blowback after giving the FBI an access code for the gun safe of a customer the authorities say was present at the U.S. Capitol on January 6th: 

The company tried to smooth things over by releasing a statement and instead, they're getting ratioed to the moon and back. Here's the statement:

Liberty Safe's social media people turned off the replies and the reason is obvious. Also, a comparison is being made:

Here's a little more on the alleged events surrounding the FBI raid:

An account of the FBI raid of Hughes' home was shared by the Hodgetwins, who said that "Last week, a friend of ours was raided by the feds over J6, his name is Nathan Hughes and he’s from Fayetteville, Arkansas. Nate was raided by the FBI and arrested at gun point. His girlfriend (who just had a miscarriage) was held at gun point and put in handcuffs. The FBI turned off his security cameras, unplugged his internet, and flipped his house upside down in a search. The feds called the manufacturer of his Liberty Gun Safe and got the passcode to get into it too. All for protesting at the Capitol over 2 1/2 years ago."

The FBI turned off the man's security cameras? Maybe they just didn't want the man to see the combo to his own safe.

Unreal.

That company's decision seems to be backfiring big time.

If that's the case they certainly shouldn't be allowed to use the word "safe" in the name of the company.

