'There, there': Biden administration sets up $5.7 million grant for journos who get trolled online

Won't someone please think of the journalists?

There are many professional victim classes in today's society, but perhaps none elicit our laughter (and scorn) as much as those in the Fourth Estate. Journalists -- and we use that word as sarcastically as you think we do -- should be held up as our heroes, America. Don't you know that? Instead, many of us seem to think that they should focus on silly things like getting facts right and not injecting their personal politics into everything they write or report. And maybe not ignore stories that don't fit their narrative. That would help too.

Well, fear not, journos. The Biden administration is here to help. Yesterday, the Daily Caller reported that the administration has provided a $5.7 million grant to George Washington University to provide therapy to these poor, oppressed, downtrodden reporters.

You can’t make this up…



Biden Admin Shells Out Over $5 Million To Give Journalists ‘Trauma-Informed’ Support If They’re Getting Trolled.



Tay Tay will probably be first in line 😂https://t.co/5lV3DjjsIx — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 18, 2023

The program, called Expert Voices Together, is described in the government grant database as 'a socio-technical system that provides real-time support to experts experiencing online harassment.' The project’s goal is to provide journalists, and eventually other 'experts,' with means of 'monitoring and reporting' alleged abuse, as well as 'personalized assistance with digital safety' and access to 'mental health care specialists' as a form of 'trauma-informed care.'

Do we get blue cheese or ranch with that word salad?

Of course, the word 'expert' has lost all meaning, by the very actions of the people who call themselves experts. But it becomes even more laughable when that term is applied to journalists. Their expertise seems mostly limited to repeating what the government tells them to repeat.

And they're destroying the word 'trauma' too. People calling you out online for bad reporting isn't trauma, it's called accountability. But we get why they hate that word.

When you see the term "trauma-informed" you know it's a scam. This term was introduced during Title IX witchhunts.



Trauma informed investigations find that evidence the accuser is lying is ACTUALLY evidence the accused is guily.



Because trauma. https://t.co/UXJ03XT00v — CIA AGENT 79🩸 (@Zachariahskylab) September 19, 2023

We currently have the most frail, mentally crippled generation in the history of this country https://t.co/ycpL9RXQJM — Look, Point and Wonder (@Cc_405) September 19, 2023

To be fair, there are plenty of older journos who are pretty frail too.

I now identify as a journalist... https://t.co/9lBeLIyL31 — Kenny Powers🇺🇸 (@MattRyan0070) September 19, 2023

Hey, yeah. This writer works for Twitchy. How do we get in on this scam?

Even worse, this 'therapy' grant becomes even more offensive if you look at some broader context.

And they only gave $700 to Maui fire victims who lost everything. https://t.co/qSXwKZVYeg — Rick Langel (@RickLangel) September 19, 2023

It's a slap in the face to people who are truly struggling and who have experienced real trauma. We can only surmise that it is intentional.

So to recap:

- journalist makes up crap to cover for Dementia-in-Chief

- journalist gets @CommunityNotes 'ed

- our taxes pay for the journalist's trauma counseling from the community note



Hey @elonmusk this Orwellian enough for you to stop fence sitting yet? https://t.co/il18xU5Cmb — KarmaKill23 (@KarmaKill2314) September 19, 2023

Pretty much sums it up, yes. We don't expect any journalists will have to provide actual evidence of 'harassment.' That's not how these programs work. Say you are a victim, and you just are one. Assuming your politics align with the government, that is.

@elonmusk wow… $5 million to show “journalists” the MUTE feature… I could do that for say… half the cost 😝



“They made a meme of me crying! I’m traumatized!” https://t.co/EWuGBEYPp9 — 🇺🇸𝙹𝚎𝚜𝚜𝚎 𝚂𝚠𝚎𝚎𝚗𝚎𝚢🇺🇸 𝕏 (@JesseASweeney) September 18, 2023

Oh, speaking of Taylor Lorenz...

Taylor Lorenz already claimed 4 of the 5 million allotted. — Midwest Mom (@badlibtakes) September 18, 2023

People say mean things online about your horrible reporting? That's harassment. You show up at someone's family's house uninvited? That's just darn good shoe leather reporting, people.

But let's not pile on Tay Tay too much. As we said before, the problem is much bigger than that. The whole profession has become fragile.

Show me on the Doll where the mean tweet hurt your feelings pic.twitter.com/TvJxucGFx9 — TheBitchIsBack😋 (@hotnostril) September 19, 2023

If this doesn’t prove without any kind of reasonable doubt that the media is just another branch of the govt. I don’t know what will… — Prophecy 13 (@prophecy__13) September 18, 2023

One thing we know about government is that they do take care of their own.

Only because it is, America. Only because it is.

