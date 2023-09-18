Disturbing trend: The Rabbit Hole asks, 'Why the spike in young celibacy?' and it doesn't seem good

Every generation is different and approaches all aspects of life differently, including sexuality. This has always been true. But there is a trend in Generation Z that seems remarkable: a drastic increase in celibacy in a short period of time. Popular account The Rabbit Hole posted a striking graph from The Washington Post and asked Twitter/X for explanations about why nearly 30% of young men and 20% of young women seem to be abstaining from sex:

Young people are increasingly celibate with men driving the numbers.



Slightly over 1/4 of young men between the ages of 18 and 30 seems high given that the numbers were closer to 10% in the late 2000s.



What is going on? pic.twitter.com/UYbH8C4uyx — The Rabbit Hole (@TheRabbitHole84) September 18, 2023

Some of these responses were pretty funny, like this one:

Rise in virginity correlates with the rise in Reddit's user numbers



This really activates my almonds. — Reddit Lies (@reddit_lies) September 18, 2023

For the most part, however, people took the question seriously and offered some possible answers that do not bode well at all.

I would imagine the current lack of sexual ambition by young men is caused by many factors, including:



- Hollywood hookup culture is unappealing.

- Dating apps favor female selection.

- Porn as an alternative.

- Toxic Femininity from woke feminism.

- Child support trap risks.

-… — Craig Chamberlin (@CraigChamberlin) September 18, 2023

All of these explanations seem reasonable, at least worthy of considering. But the last four are very disturbing. There is no question that our current culture devalues family, masculinity, meritocracy, and community.

And there could be a hormonal factor as well. The drop in testosterone levels in men over the past 20 years is well documented.

I think decreasing testosterone must be contributing somewhat too.

I think definitely a lot of factors. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) September 18, 2023

Not that abstinence in and of itself is necessarily a bad thing. It really depends on the reasons it is happening.

Young people being celebate is actually a good thing, except in this case, I suspect it’s not voluntary. They are giving up on marriage and trading authentic love for pornography. — Ryan (@rcam_tv) September 18, 2023

Reasoning matters. If they are waiting for marriage, great. If it’s related to porn addiction, then that’s more concerning. — The Rabbit Hole (@TheRabbitHole84) September 18, 2023

Most people seemed to agree that the reasons were not based on making good life choices but instead on conditions that society has created.

social media and porn https://t.co/SpDw9jLPfe — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) September 18, 2023

The minds of young people are being warped,allowed to see sexually graphic material at earlier and earlier ages,this hypersexualizes them and that leads to all sorts of unhealthy behaviors, keeping a normal,healthy relationship is often next to impossible to do... https://t.co/UwdHx1nZBr — Christopher Williams (@Christo01422788) September 18, 2023

When you raise children on screens, they lose the ability to interact with others face to face. They learn to live in a false reality https://t.co/KL2bRQ4vc0 — 🇺🇲Salty Texan (@texan_maga) September 18, 2023

These are all good points. And the impact of eliminating most socialization from society due to Covid shutdowns and lockdowns can't be dismissed either. Again, we're not saying that each of these explanations is absolutely right, but it's difficult to deny that a lot of these conditions do exist in our society. One thing is for sure, it's not sustainable.

Full blown demographic collapse when these people age out of the time window to have children https://t.co/6Kj1o9RwqW — Cyberpunk Sense 👑 (@napoleon21st) September 18, 2023

And there's the real problem. Just from a basic anthropological and cultural point of view, it's pretty difficult for a society to continue to thrive when fewer and fewer people are having children and raising families.

Of course, the cause is just one part of the problem. The question really is, 'what are we going to do about it?' We know that Sen. Chris Murphy has big plans to 'cure' loneliness, but you'll have to forgive us if we don't put any stock in the government being able to do anything except make matters worse. This is the same government, after all, who has spent years and even decades 'solving' poverty, education, racism, terrorism, and drug abuse.

How's all that going?

***

