Sen. Chris Murphy drafting legislation to end loneliness

Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on June 12, 2023

At first, we thought Sen. Chris Murphy had read something stupid in The Bulwark and was inspired to look into legislative solutions. But it turns out Murphy wrote the stupid thing in The Bulwark. 

To be fair, Murphy does make some good points. Suicide and self-harm are up. The pandemic lockdowns had major effects on children's mental wellness. But then he tries to legislate the problem away and fails as always.

"A national strategy."

Murphy writes:

There are a few places to start. First, why not acknowledge that the consequences of technology’s unstinting advance are not value-neutral, and steer technology companies toward products that breed happiness, not anxiety and loneliness? I know this sounds like a herculean task, but there are already efforts underway to better protect children from the dangers of online addiction by increasing the minimum age of children that technology companies can target with their products. Other legislation seeks to increase social media and tech companies’ legal liability for the damage their products are doing to our kids. In Europe, policymakers are considering requiring that social media algorithms breed less addiction and polarization.

A second starting point would be to purposefully advance policies aimed at restoring the health of our local communities and institutions. The erasure of local businesses, local social clubs, and local news has dried up traditional sources of connection to friends and peers as well as traditional means of non-political, non-ideological identity. A new strategy of economic nationalism—working to bring key industries with good paying, full-time jobs back to the United States—is a good place to begin.

We did have good-paying, full-time jobs, but President Biden and the Democrats laid them all off and told them to learn to code. Maybe they can code social media algorithms that will breed less polarization. Yes, Murphy thinks there should be less polarization. Just check his social media accounts.

Remember when the government wouldn't allow you to go to church but you could join a Black Lives Matters mob? Maybe we need more mobs so that people feel they belong to something again.

***




