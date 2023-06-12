Sen. Chris Murphy drafting legislation to end loneliness

At first, we thought Sen. Chris Murphy had read something stupid in The Bulwark and was inspired to look into legislative solutions. But it turns out Murphy wrote the stupid thing in The Bulwark.

To be fair, Murphy does make some good points. Suicide and self-harm are up. The pandemic lockdowns had major effects on children's mental wellness. But then he tries to legislate the problem away and fails as always.

I believe loneliness is one of America's great modern social and political problems.



And so I'm drafting legislation right now to establish a national strategy to combat isolation and promote connectedness. Stay tuned for more details.https://t.co/rp5nJxxm5m — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) June 12, 2023

"A national strategy."

Murphy writes:

There are a few places to start. First, why not acknowledge that the consequences of technology’s unstinting advance are not value-neutral, and steer technology companies toward products that breed happiness, not anxiety and loneliness? I know this sounds like a herculean task, but there are already efforts underway to better protect children from the dangers of online addiction by increasing the minimum age of children that technology companies can target with their products. Other legislation seeks to increase social media and tech companies’ legal liability for the damage their products are doing to our kids. In Europe, policymakers are considering requiring that social media algorithms breed less addiction and polarization. A second starting point would be to purposefully advance policies aimed at restoring the health of our local communities and institutions. The erasure of local businesses, local social clubs, and local news has dried up traditional sources of connection to friends and peers as well as traditional means of non-political, non-ideological identity. A new strategy of economic nationalism—working to bring key industries with good paying, full-time jobs back to the United States—is a good place to begin.

We did have good-paying, full-time jobs, but President Biden and the Democrats laid them all off and told them to learn to code. Maybe they can code social media algorithms that will breed less polarization. Yes, Murphy thinks there should be less polarization. Just check his social media accounts.

Government could muck up a way to sell water in the Sahara, but yeah, sure. Try to legislate a solution to this. — Write Girl Problems (@WriteGrlProbs) June 12, 2023

This is a role for religion, community, and family. Government will just make it worse while wasting money. — idrawrobots (@idrawrobots) June 12, 2023

Gonna send those 87,000 new IRS agents to visit people? — WC Varones (@wcvarones) June 12, 2023

You are drafting legislation to combat loneliness? We have become a weak, pansy society of crybabies. — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) June 12, 2023

Look at you... helping to create the problem with lockdowns, quarantines, masks, and instilling fear. Now you want to use the power of govt and tax payer dollars to fix it? No. — Pam D (@soirchick) June 12, 2023

Imagine that. Legislating loneliness. The audacity you have of even thinking this is the government’s role says quite a lot. — John Burk (@johnburk1776) June 12, 2023

-Internet use age limit when birth rates are at rock-bottom

-Unionizing industries that aren't coming back

-Vague, unrelated anti-trust policy



The pinnacle of forward-thinking togetherness. — Matt Dawson (@forgottenadv) June 12, 2023

If you live alone, the government will provide you with an unhoused companion. Yes we will need to raise taxes to cover administrative costs. No it's not a free service. Also, it's mandatory. — Amanda Jean (@AJAmmirabilis) June 12, 2023

I agree it’s a problem. I don’t agree you’re going to be able to fix it with legislation, unless the legislation is cutting government to make room for civil institutions. — steve anderson (@blitziod) June 12, 2023

Social workers aren't working out, huh? — kornfed (@GeeWillyQue1) June 12, 2023

Remember when the government wouldn't allow you to go to church but you could join a Black Lives Matters mob? Maybe we need more mobs so that people feel they belong to something again.

