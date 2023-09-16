Biden's 'Dark Brandon' mug invites mockery
BREAKING: Assassination attempt on Robert F. Kennedy Jr.?
“Forget it, he’s rolling:” Twitter and Amazon reviewers mock a history book with...
'This is why America Runs on Dunkin': Starbucks Barista films himself putting whipped...
'Love me, you jerks': Oprah scolds Americans for not adoring her as we...
The New Yorker attempts to redefine the meaning of "Truth" in article about...
She won’t give up! Governor Grisham announces amendment to unconstitutional anti-gun order
How often do you think about the Roman Empire trend is taking over...
'Guys don't care - should be your first clue.' Trans man shocked to...
AP was tipped off on Susanna Gibson story early last week and quashed...
Police stand by and watch as car thief calmly picks out keys and...
'How is that legal?' --> Climate protestors block Citibank in NYC to save...
BREAKING NEWS: Harry Sisson is 100% behind Biden and GenZ will be the...
That's IT! I've decided who I'm supporting in the Republican Primary ... I...

Actor Matthew Marsden asks Twitter for Biden's greatest accomplishments, hilarity ensues

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  7:50 AM on September 16, 2023
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Joe Biden lies. (Excuse us ... 'embellishes.') A lot. He lies so often, it's not even news anymore when he does it. Not that the mainstream media would make it news, they're too busy covering for or ignoring those lies. Whether it is about his academic history, his political history, his family, or even his own upbringing, the man lies like most people breathe. 

Advertisement

Recently, conservative actor Matthew Marsden -- who is as fed up with these lies as any normal person would and should be -- decided to have a little fun with Biden's tall tales and asked Twitter/X to list some of the 46th President's greatest achievements. The response from users was every bit as funny as you would expect.

We're pretty sure Biden is old enough that this at least could be true. 

They don't call Biden 'the Maestro of the Med' for nothing, folks. 

Is that the same Sir Edmund Hillary who Hillary Clinton claimed she was named after? (Even though she was born six years before anyone knew who Edmund Hillary was.)

Those paintings of Biden and his troops rowing across the frigid, icy river that dark Christmas night have become indelible icons of America's victory over the British. 

Without Biden's ingenious method, we would have no reference point when we say, 'The greatest thing since...'

Recommended

BREAKING: Assassination attempt on Robert F. Kennedy Jr.?
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

We never did trust that Al Gore. Trying to rip off Biden's invention like that. Shame on you, Al.

Yeah, the history books will try to tell you that was Abraham Lincoln. Don't you believe them? They're fake news. That was all Joey, baby. 

Our favorite passage in Exodus is when Biden boldly strode into Pharoah's hall, whipped off his aviators, took a lick of his chocolate chocolate chip double cone, and demanded, 'Let my people go, Jack.'

Biden played ironman football in that game too, offense and defense for both teams. He truly deserved to win all three Heisman trophies that year. 

And that's why Biden later had to free the slaves: he was appalled at what his invention was being used for. 

And he didn't even hide in the basement that time. 

Advertisement

It may look like an 'S' to us, but on Biden's home planet, that symbol he wears on his chest means 'hope.'

That was a busy week for Biden, to be sure. He needed a day of rest at the end of it.

Biden was originally going to be the subject of Christopher Nolan's recent movie, but the casting director couldn't find an actor handsome enough to play him, so Nolan had to rewrite the script. 

If Lincoln had kept his appointment for a chess lesson with Biden instead of going to see a play, history would have changed forever. 

Corn Pop may have been a bad dude, but Corn Pops are delicious with some nice, cold milk. Which Biden also invented. 

Many people died that day, sadly, until Biden showed up and the Germans all just laid down their arms and surrendered. Nobody messes with a Biden.

Advertisement

Look, not every accomplishment has to alter the course of human events, OK? Sometimes, Biden just wants to make our lives more convenient. 

Shhh. He hasn't released this one to the public yet. Don't try to steal Biden's thunder. He'll let us know about his cancer cure when he determines we are ready to receive his merciful bounty.

Hey, we know some of these things may seem farfetched, but hand to God, everything you've seen above is true. We ain't kiddin', folks. Come on man, don't take it from us. Just ask the man himself. He'll affirm everything you've read here happened, his word as a Biden. 

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!


Tags: JOE BIDEN JOKES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BREAKING: Assassination attempt on Robert F. Kennedy Jr.?
Aaron Walker
“Forget it, he’s rolling:” Twitter and Amazon reviewers mock a history book with a hilarious error
Aaron Walker
'Love me, you jerks': Oprah scolds Americans for not adoring her as we should (watch)
Grateful Calvin
Biden's 'Dark Brandon' mug invites mockery
Gordon Kushner
'This is why America Runs on Dunkin': Starbucks Barista films himself putting whipped cream in his diaper
ArtistAngie
She won’t give up! Governor Grisham announces amendment to unconstitutional anti-gun order
Aaron Walker

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
BREAKING: Assassination attempt on Robert F. Kennedy Jr.? Aaron Walker
Advertisement