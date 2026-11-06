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Democrat Promise: Less Artificial Intelligence, More Human Stupidity

Gordon K.
Nov 06, 2026 1:30 AM
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Democrat Promise: Less Artificial Intelligence, More Human Stupidity
AP Photo/Marc Levy

Day one of the Democrat midterm victory and they're handling it like true statespersons committed to upholding the Constitution and benefitting the average hard-working American. (puts finger to earpiece) Sorry, I'm being told they are threatening vengeance, witch hunts and going after corporations and CEOs and other 'collaborators'

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To this Stasi-like purge, you can add this to the Left's latest boogeyman, Artificial Intelligence. Recall all the manufactured hysteria over Net Neutrality? It's that but with 70 percent more post-apocalyptic content: reservoirs drying up, neighbors with grapefruit sized tumors in their brains, oligarchs stealing your daughter and horse in the middle of the night and cats and dogs living together!

Enjoy the next few years, it's gonna be a hoot.

Don't give them any more ideas. Control freaks and other assorted authoritarians never say 'OK, we got what we wanted, let's stop here and be content.'

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Add 'free' and this could be a real pitch from Mayor Mamdani.(BTW, Chase Passive Income is a great humor account.)

Of course, a lot of people are thrilled about this possibility. (BTW 2, Hollaria Briden is a real person.)

Translated:

Thank you, Congresswoman. China supports you.

But you could have guessed.

Yeah, we said that already.

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History doesn't repeat, but it does rhyme.

They're trying that to because math is a racist construct designed to perpetuate the Patriarchy, capitalism and white supremacy.

But the White House ballroom and reflecting pool!

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and bold policies, America’s economy is back on track.

Help us continue to report on the president’s successes and combat the Democrats' lies about America's economic revival. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE | CONGRESS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | WOKE | 2026 ELECTIONS

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