Democrat Promise: Less Artificial Intelligence, More Human Stupidity

Day one of the Democrat midterm victory and they're handling it like true statespersons committed to upholding the Constitution and benefitting the average hard-working American. (puts finger to earpiece) Sorry, I'm being told they are threatening vengeance, witch hunts and going after corporations and CEOs and other 'collaborators'.

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To this Stasi-like purge, you can add this to the Left's latest boogeyman, Artificial Intelligence. Recall all the manufactured hysteria over Net Neutrality? It's that but with 70 percent more post-apocalyptic content: reservoirs drying up, neighbors with grapefruit sized tumors in their brains, oligarchs stealing your daughter and horse in the middle of the night and cats and dogs living together!

Top of the Democratic agenda on day 1 needs to be a pause on advanced AI development, regulation of this out of control industry, and a ban on artificial superintelligence. — Congresswoman Yassamin Ansari (@RepYassAnsari) November 4, 2026

Enjoy the next few years, it's gonna be a hoot.

@RepYassAnsari Why stop there? There's still the whole Internet that needs censoring! — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) November 5, 2026

Don't give them any more ideas. Control freaks and other assorted authoritarians never say 'OK, we got what we wanted, let's stop here and be content.'

@RepYassAnsari Agree. Let's turn those data centers into vending machine food courts where people can come and buy delicious meals from vending machines. — Chase Passive Income (@chasedownleads) November 5, 2026

Add 'free' and this could be a real pitch from Mayor Mamdani.(BTW, Chase Passive Income is a great humor account.)

Of course, a lot of people are thrilled about this possibility. (BTW 2, Hollaria Briden is a real person.)

@RepYassAnsari A ban in US while China moves ahead? — Christina Hoff Sommers (@CHSommers) November 5, 2026

谢谢您，国会女议员。中国支持您。 — Nikita Bier (@nikitabier) November 5, 2026

Translated:

Thank you, Congresswoman. China supports you.

But you could have guessed.

@RepYassAnsari They want to stop AI research. However they had no problem with Gain of Function research Then they protected all and sundry who unleashed the consequences on the planet. — The People's Cube (@ThePeoplesCube) November 5, 2026

@RepYassAnsari Democrats Nov 2nd: “Gas prices are high and healthcare is important.” Democrats Nov 3rd: “WE ARE GONNA JAIL ALL REPUBLICANS, WOKE IS BACK, AND BAN ALL THE COMPUTERS!!!!!” — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) November 5, 2026

Yeah, we said that already.

When Muslims conquered Persia, the first thing they did was to burn the books in Iranian libraries. This was 1400 years ago. Just an observation. — Reza Rahemi 🦅 (@quantizedreza) November 5, 2026

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History doesn't repeat, but it does rhyme.

Ban linear algebra, probability & statistics, and vector calculus. — Jen Zhu (@jenzhuscott) November 5, 2026

They're trying that to because math is a racist construct designed to perpetuate the Patriarchy, capitalism and white supremacy.

Electing incompetent people has consequences.. — Jeffery Mead (@the_jefferymead) November 5, 2026

But the White House ballroom and reflecting pool!

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