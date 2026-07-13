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Crazy Candace Conspiracy Comedically Crushed

Gordon K
Gordon K | 9:30 PM on July 13, 2026
AP Photo/Michel Euler

Turnabout is fair play, as the saying goes. As Candace Owens, who makes a fortune selling ever-increasingly unhinged conspiracies to the mind-addled masses and the bots who love them, is finding out. In a perfect world, she would be shunned, ignored or committed to a place where she can get the help she needs. 

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This writer is admittedly playing into the engagement game because it appears Owens finally overstepped the boundaries and the grift seems to be collapsing in a heap of recrimination and mockery. It got so bad that even Megyn Kelly's joyride on the crazy train seems to be pulling into the station.

So here is why, dear reader, we chose to enter the fever swamp this day.

Konstantin Kisin is a British-based very smart pundit type whose posts we love. Stuff like this is why. And Kisin is just getting started.

As you might imagine, many people were greatly amused and wanted to play too.

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THE EVIDENCE IS RIGHT THERE PEOPLE!

That's the spirit!

Clearly! Candace Logic works both ways.

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Ben Shapiro's spoof was incredible. You should check out the first 30 minutes of the video.

How deep does this go?

Dang, even Grok is in on it.

All the best minds are on it.

Of course, some of the worse minds were on it too.

Lead paint chips, Lion, just don't.

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Imagine hating the existence of Israel enough to put yourself on a steady diet of brainworms sauteed in batsh*t.

Yes. All the liars, oligarchs, freemasons and, of course, joos are terrified at how close Owens is getting to the truth. Fortunately, Kisin had even more truth bombs to drop.

Since we know Candace can't be shamed out of this awful and sadistic racket she has, we can at least hope she can be mocked out of it.

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