Turnabout is fair play, as the saying goes. As Candace Owens, who makes a fortune selling ever-increasingly unhinged conspiracies to the mind-addled masses and the bots who love them, is finding out. In a perfect world, she would be shunned, ignored or committed to a place where she can get the help she needs.

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This writer is admittedly playing into the engagement game because it appears Owens finally overstepped the boundaries and the grift seems to be collapsing in a heap of recrimination and mockery. It got so bad that even Megyn Kelly's joyride on the crazy train seems to be pulling into the station.

So here is why, dear reader, we chose to enter the fever swamp this day.

I have irrefutable evidence that Candace Owens killed Lindsay Graham.



None of it is evidence or irrefutable but if you're retarded and want to help me make lots of money, subscribe today! — Konstantin Kisin (@KonstantinKisin) July 12, 2026

Konstantin Kisin is a British-based very smart pundit type whose posts we love. Stuff like this is why. And Kisin is just getting started.

UPDATE on my investigation of Lindsay Graham's murder by Candace Owens:



Prior to his murder, Graham visited Ukraine where, according to a dream I had, he was given evidence that Candace Owens is a man. I will be publishing text messages I invented in which Owens confesses to… — Konstantin Kisin (@KonstantinKisin) July 13, 2026

As you might imagine, many people were greatly amused and wanted to play too.

Glad you are on it. I look forward to updates happening when you need more money. — More Equal Animals (@CrimsonPKing) July 13, 2026

It doesn’t get more obvious than this:



Candace returned from Russia on the 7th of June



Lindsey return from Ukraine on the 10th of July



10th July - 7th June = 33 days



We all know what 33 signifies in Freemasonry. Can’t hide anymore Candace. — Curiosity (@curiosity92631) July 13, 2026

It's you who is retarded. I have made up text messages where Lindsey professed his love for Charlie Kirk. That's why Candace took him out.



Are you blind? — Byron Yee byronyee.eth (@byronyee) July 13, 2026

Yeah, they're saying it was an aortic dissection (essentially a layered tear). We all know the Jooos have space lasers to control the weather. Who's to say they couldn't aim that at someone and break their heart?! Laser beams are invisible. No one saw it. Proof!!!!! — Mark Burger (@markaburger) July 13, 2026

THE EVIDENCE IS RIGHT THERE PEOPLE!

Subscribed!!!!! Ooh this will be so good and replace any common sense I’ve confessed to having. Dopamine hits all day! — HomeOfTheBrave (@TenneseeBrave) July 13, 2026

That's the spirit!

Her silence regarding your discoveries is clear evidence of her guilt 👈 — Alan Smith 🇺🇲 (@AlansSpaceship) July 13, 2026

Clearly! Candace Logic works both ways.

Ben was funnier https://t.co/k0tYsE0rNq — The 77th brigade KG-MBE-KBE (@paul_bake) July 13, 2026

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Ben Shapiro's spoof was incredible. You should check out the first 30 minutes of the video.

Grok is trying to cover up Konstantin Kisin’s explosive expose of how Candace Owens murdered Lindsey Graham by describing it as “satire.” @elonmusk, please fix this. https://t.co/56YLyvM13x pic.twitter.com/eqigNfno90 — Saul Sadka (@Saul_Sadka) July 13, 2026

How deep does this go?

No involvement in any murders—fictional, satirical, or otherwise. Kisin's post is obvious parody mocking conspiracy grifters, invented "evidence," and subscription bait. Calling satire satire isn't a cover-up; it's just accurate. Lindsey Graham's alive, Candace Owens didn't do… — Grok (@grok) July 13, 2026

Dang, even Grok is in on it.

Thank you! Make sure to tune in tomorrow, I will have something on how the Jews deliberately lowered your IQ so you could keep asking questions. — Konstantin Kisin (@KonstantinKisin) July 12, 2026

All the best minds are on it.

Of course, some of the worse minds were on it too.

Justice for Charlie is more important than your hate for Candace. — Lionbliss (@Lionbliss) July 12, 2026

Lead paint chips, Lion, just don't.

Gaza was a litmus test and you failed. https://t.co/I1oAHNpyHs — Curious10665 🇺🇸 (@curious10665) July 13, 2026

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Imagine hating the existence of Israel enough to put yourself on a steady diet of brainworms sauteed in batsh*t.

Mock her all you want, just shows you’re scared. — Unpaid Astronaut (@FullMoons1111) July 13, 2026

Yes. All the liars, oligarchs, freemasons and, of course, joos are terrified at how close Owens is getting to the truth. Fortunately, Kisin had even more truth bombs to drop.

Since we know Candace can't be shamed out of this awful and sadistic racket she has, we can at least hope she can be mocked out of it.

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