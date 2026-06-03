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'Minor Crimes' Doing a Lot of Heavy Lifting to Defend Protests in Wired Magazine Piece

Gordon K
Gordon K | 12:30 AM on June 03, 2026
AP Photo/Mark Tenally, File

Wired magazine, like the other formerly left-leaning but worthwhile topical publications, has traded relevant content for leftist pablum. In this edition, they explore the insidious Manhattan Institute.

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From the article quoting a Manhattan Institute fellow:

“Today’s left-wing agitators deploy random acts of lawlessness designed to inconvenience and disrupt as many civilians as possible, ... This tactic is reasonably described as a form of terrorism, though the activists aren’t murderous like al-Qaida or Hamas ... Instead, they engage in civil terrorism,” wrote Manhattan Institute legal policy fellow Tal Fortgang, a recent New York University law graduate who lambasted students protesting against Israel’s war on Gaza for “Jew hatred.”

This, by the way, is what bothers the writer.

If you read the same article from a right-leaning perspective, you see that the Manhattan Institute is fulfilling a very important role: dismantling DEI and pushing for increased penalties for the kind of 'peaceful protests' that cost blue cities billions. These are very things that have Wired freelancers panties in a bunch with their penchant for 'dismantling' the social order - or systematic racism, capitalism and patriarchy as they like to call it.

If you can't be free to bully and terrorize Jewish students for 'Israel's war on Gaza', is this even America? No sir, it's more like the Fascist Nazi Germany where you can bully and terrorize Jewish students. 

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The rest of the article is just as bad, especially if you were hoping to learn about the latest advances in LLM learning algorithms, which one might expect from a technology magazine named 'Wired'.

And now that you know what the author is all about, you can see why he's so bothered by the MI.

This pearl-clutching piece delighted all the right people.

... hiding behind a mask and using resources from anti-Western funders to wage a campaign of crime designed to coerce the majority into following the whims of a radical minority. You should be punished for such conduct. And we'll continue making that case. Want to support our work?

Who doesn't love free advertising? Arm is a vice president of the Manhattan Institute.

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Speaking of, another MI fellow weighs in.

Dang! And another!

This one was our favorite.

You have to get graduate degree and be $400K in debt to learn to dissemble this artfully.

This is what we must address as a society or risk losing it.

Here's the point for the weekend revolutionaries and the masked Antifa basement dwellers: 

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As the ever quotable Fusilli Spock once put it:

We DO NOT endorse this, but it is fun to imagine the ACAB crowd calling the police.

Delightful, isn't it?

Editor’s Note: President Trump and Republicans across the country are doing everything they can to protect our Second Amendment rights and right to self-defense.

Help us continue to report on their efforts and legislative successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ANTISEMITISM DOMESTIC TERRORISM FREE SPEECH LAW AND ORDER DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION

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