The Economist Offers Their Not-At-All Hot Take on Spencer Pratt

The Economist, once a respected, mildly left-leaning publication, went the way of so many magazines. Rolling Stone traded music for leftist agitprop. Scientific American traded science for politicized junk science. Newsweek traded news for 'resistance' drivel. The same thing happened to The Economist.

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Laughably, they are offering their take on Spencer Pratt's 'Trumpian grievance politics', in order to get potential readers to register.

Spencer Pratt’s campaign for mayor of Los Angeles practises a hyper-local version of Trumpian grievance politics. Want our take on it? Register for free to read the story https://t.co/kVGvBHKLpD — The Economist (@TheEconomist) May 30, 2026

Sorry, old chap, we have enough leftist propagandists on this side of the Atlantic. Maybe pen a hot take on the economic benefits of losing the social order to Islamists back at home.

We won't waste too many words on their insightful, yet utterly trite take except to say that all politics are grievance politics and Pratt, unlike the vast majority of politicians, has a legit grievance that is widely shared by the people of Los Angeles.

LA has a genuine limousine-communist at the helm who spouts the correct politics yet serves solely to enrich cronies, bureaucracies and fellow travelers.

Fortunately for our longsuffering friends in the Valley and the Basin, the ratio came in hard and fast (unlike the Palisades recovery).

I would never vote for someone who wants to end homelessness and keep tweakers away from my kids. Take that Trumpy shit and shove it up your ass, Spencer! — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🇮🇷🇨🇺Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) May 30, 2026

Sadly the AWFL class (of both sexes) thinks exactly like this. Remember, words are more important than action in La La Land.

If this writer could convince sheep like voters to give him $20 million to 'end sadness' and then got to keep the $20 mil without making anybody happy and then got to say the reason we couldn't make anyone happy was because we needed another $20 million smackeroos to get it right this time, we'd quit this gig and go into politics.

So anyway, along comes this guy, Pratt, who was utterly failed by this corruption machine. The perfect storm of upside down priorities (putting petty environmental policies instead of putting out smoldering fires), inefficient agencies (neglected reservoir repair), incompetence (DEI LAFD leadership) and the annual Santa Ana winds all came together to destroy his and hundreds of other homes.

And the final insult came with the slow waking of rebuilding permits. The city, so entrenched with little fiefdoms and kickback schemes, could not be forced to move faster. Mayor Bass was either powerless or unwilling to take action.

Pratt wants to upset the status quo, and therefore he must be destroyed by all the right thinking people.

For those in back, the lesson here is Economist thinks anyone who doesn’t want drug needles in their kids’ playground is a Trumpist. — Ron Bassilian (@Ron4California) May 30, 2026

At least there are a few SoCal people who are sick of the same old, same old.

I live in LA. Nobody wants your take on it. — Myshkin (@ode_to_fyodor) May 30, 2026

Grievance politics? Have you been to LA since Karen Bass has been mayor? Who doesn’t have a grievance. — Gringo El Camino (@GringoElCamino) May 30, 2026

'Well, I don't have a grievance,' huffed the Economist Los Angeles desk journo as she swirled a glass of her own farts and took in the fragrent bouquet.

What are all the locals aggrieved about? — Polybius Champion🐂💨🇺🇸 (@PolybiusChamp) May 30, 2026

Oh them? Pay no attention to that trash, they're not educated like us.

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How dare he use the mayors incompetence against her. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) May 30, 2026

Pointing out the incompetence of the Mayor who allowed the city to burn to the ground = Trumpian grievance politics



Amazing. pic.twitter.com/v3tLuAxzTy — The Middle Aged Baby (@MiddleAgedBaby2) May 30, 2026

‘Please sign up to read our abjectly moronic, detached-from-reality takes.’ — Prof B 4Ever (@BProfB) May 30, 2026

No gracias.

Cleaning up the filthy sideswalks. Saving the poor animals on Skid Row. Repairing all the potholes that plague LA streets. These are not any kind of Trumpian grievance politics. It’s just what is expected for the mayor of LA to take care of. — LV (@Senteney) May 30, 2026

That about sums it up perfectly.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

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