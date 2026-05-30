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The Economist Offers Their Not-At-All Hot Take on Spencer Pratt

Gordon K
Gordon K | 10:30 PM on May 30, 2026
Twitchy

The Economist, once a respected, mildly left-leaning publication, went the way of so many magazines. Rolling Stone traded music for leftist agitprop. Scientific American traded science for politicized junk science. Newsweek traded news for 'resistance' drivel. The same thing happened to The Economist.

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Laughably, they are offering their take on Spencer Pratt's 'Trumpian grievance politics', in order to get potential readers to register.

Sorry, old chap, we have enough leftist propagandists on this side of the Atlantic. Maybe pen a hot take on the economic benefits of losing the social order to Islamists back at home.

We won't waste too many words on their insightful, yet utterly trite take except to say that all politics are grievance politics and Pratt, unlike the vast majority of politicians, has a legit grievance that is widely shared by the people of Los Angeles.

LA has a genuine limousine-communist at the helm who spouts the correct politics yet serves solely to enrich cronies, bureaucracies and fellow travelers.

Fortunately for our longsuffering friends in the Valley and the Basin, the ratio came in hard and fast (unlike the Palisades recovery).

Sadly the AWFL class (of both sexes) thinks exactly like this. Remember, words are more important than action in La La Land. 

If this writer could convince sheep like voters to give him $20 million to 'end sadness' and then got to keep the $20 mil without making anybody happy and then got to say the reason we couldn't make anyone happy was because we needed another $20 million smackeroos to get it right this time, we'd quit this gig and go into politics. 

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So anyway, along comes this guy, Pratt, who was utterly failed by this corruption machine.  The perfect storm of upside down priorities (putting petty environmental policies instead of putting out smoldering fires), inefficient agencies (neglected reservoir repair), incompetence (DEI LAFD leadership) and the annual Santa Ana winds all came together to destroy his and hundreds of other homes.

And the final insult came with the slow waking of rebuilding permits. The city, so entrenched with little fiefdoms and kickback schemes, could not be forced to move faster. Mayor Bass was either powerless or unwilling to take action.

Pratt wants to upset the status quo, and therefore he must be destroyed by all the right thinking people.

At least there are a few SoCal people who are sick of the same old, same old.

'Well, I don't have a grievance,' huffed the Economist Los Angeles desk journo as she swirled a glass of her own farts and took in the fragrent bouquet.

Oh them? Pay no attention to that trash, they're not educated like us.

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No gracias.

That about sums it up perfectly.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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2026 ELECTIONS HOMELESSNESS LOS ANGELES SPENCER PRATT

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