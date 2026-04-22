Flashback: The SPLC Has Been Scummy for a Long Time

You may have noticed that the Southern Poverty Law Center is in a lot of hot water lately. Grateful Cal covered it extensively here.

But you have the memory greater than that of a goldfish, you might recall that they've long since lost their noble mission of fighting the Klan in southern states. Like the majority of organizations that start out with an important purpose, they succumb to the far-left and let mission creep destroy what's left of it (see also: ADL, NAACP). The SPLC has been particularly egregious in this regard. Their 'Hate Map' included Christian and conservative organizations, which inspired a psycho to shoot up the Family Research Center. They also labeled Mom's for Liberty an 'extremist group'.

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And who could forget their Antifa-adjacent violent staff attorney Thomas Webb Jurgens who was charged with domestic terrorism at a violent rally against Atlanta's 'Cop City' training facility?

Besides the goldfish, there are the people who can't get past the label. e.g. 'But the Democratic People's Republic of Korea is a democracy, it's right there in the name, fascist!'

We are safer today b/c of the work of civil rights groups like @splcenter which has helped uncover violent white supremacist & extremist movements. But as the Administration tries to undo these efforts & normalize extremism, this work is being criminalized. We will not be silent https://t.co/WDFcJuMH1G — Jewish Council for Public Affairs (@theJCPA) April 21, 2026

Last but not least, are the ideological allies. People who know they're an awful organization but agree with their radical mission and will stand by them no matter what.

Having covered their turn to radical leftism, let's explore the SPLC's grift. Besides the recent use of funding to promote extremism, which they then can fundraise off of, they have a track record of financial and sexual abuse.

Why is SPLC moving $121 million offshore, with some $ in the Cayman Islands, Bermuda and British Virgin Islands?

Southern Poverty Surpasses Half Billion in Assets from @JoeSchoffstall via @freebeacon https://t.co/XWjbueoepI — Susan Crabtree (@susancrabtree) March 12, 2019

Twenty-nineteen, a mere seven years ago, was their last outburst of controversy, with the firing of founder Morris Dees, being credibly accused (ha ha, their term) of discriminatory behavior towards black employees and 'inappropriate conduct'.

Get yourself a fresh batch of popcorn because the Democrats and the media (BIRM) are going to beclown themselves circling the wagons around the Southern Poverty Law Center as Doug reported.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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