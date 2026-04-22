Mehdi Hasan Loves the Shema More Than LL Cool J Loves the Ladies
'Are You Really This Dumb?' Dem Rep. Dan Goldman's SPLC Defense Is Getting...
Ingraham Warns Virginia Is Becoming California — Newsom’s Office Brags About the ‘Free’...
JOURNALISM! Dems Will Appreciate USA Today's Hack-Tastic Spin on the 11-Count SPLC Indictm...
DEATH BY CRINGE: Ilhan Omar Defiles an American Musical Legend In Service of...
Yale Elite's War on Boomers: 'Tax the Olds, Evict Them, Retire Them —...
Dems Melt Down Over SPLC Indictment (Timing of the Kash Patel Hit Piece...
Hakeem Throws a Fit Supreme: Tiny Dem Leader Big Mad Over Real SPLC...
VIP
Sen. Chris Murphy Hopes We Miss the Point About His 'Sarcastic' Post Cheering...
The Most Divisive Ex-President Can't Move On and Now Cheers Dem Gerrymandering as...
MASSIVE DOJ Indictment Confirms Every Horrible Thing about the SPLC -- and THEN...
Buzzing After VA Gerrymander Win, Jeffries Gets Too Big for His Britches and...
Biden’s ‘Rachel’ Levine Does Wayne & Garth Drag at Mets Game: The Curse...
Grieving Parents of Slain Loyola Student Sheridan Gorman Demand Change: 'This Can't Happen...

Flashback: The SPLC Has Been Scummy for a Long Time

Gordon K
Gordon K | 12:30 PM on April 22, 2026
Southern Poverty Law Center

You may have noticed that the Southern Poverty Law Center is in a lot of hot water lately. Grateful Cal covered it extensively here.

But you have the memory greater than that of a goldfish, you might recall that they've long since lost their noble mission of fighting the Klan in southern states. Like the majority of organizations that start out with an important purpose, they succumb to the far-left and let mission creep destroy what's left of it (see also: ADL, NAACP). The SPLC has been particularly egregious in this regard. Their 'Hate Map' included Christian and conservative organizations, which inspired a psycho to shoot up the Family Research Center. They also labeled Mom's for Liberty an 'extremist group'.

Advertisement

And who could forget their Antifa-adjacent violent staff attorney Thomas Webb Jurgens who was charged with domestic terrorism at a violent rally against Atlanta's 'Cop City' training facility?

Besides the goldfish, there are the people who can't get past the label. e.g. 'But the Democratic People's Republic of Korea is a democracy, it's right there in the name, fascist!'

Last but not least, are the ideological allies. People who know they're an awful organization but agree with their radical mission and will stand by them no matter what.

Having covered their turn to radical leftism, let's explore the SPLC's grift. Besides the recent use of funding to promote extremism, which they then can fundraise off of, they have a track record of financial and sexual abuse

Recommended

DEATH BY CRINGE: Ilhan Omar Defiles an American Musical Legend In Service of Her 'Revolution'
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Twenty-nineteen, a mere seven years ago, was their last outburst of controversy, with the firing of founder Morris Dees, being credibly accused (ha ha, their term) of discriminatory behavior towards black employees and 'inappropriate conduct'. 

Get yourself a fresh batch of popcorn because the Democrats and the media (BIRM) are going to beclown themselves circling the wagons around the Southern Poverty Law Center as Doug reported.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ANTIFA CIVIL RIGHTS DEMOCRAT PARTY DOMESTIC TERRORISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

DEATH BY CRINGE: Ilhan Omar Defiles an American Musical Legend In Service of Her 'Revolution'
Grateful Calvin
'Are You Really This Dumb?' Dem Rep. Dan Goldman's SPLC Defense Is Getting Ratioed Into the Sun
Doug P.
Mehdi Hasan Loves the Shema More Than LL Cool J Loves the Ladies
justmindy
Yale Elite's War on Boomers: 'Tax the Olds, Evict Them, Retire Them — Their Stuff Belongs to Us Now'
justmindy
Ingraham Warns Virginia Is Becoming California — Newsom’s Office Brags About the ‘Free’ Nightmare to Come
justmindy
JOURNALISM! Dems Will Appreciate USA Today's Hack-Tastic Spin on the 11-Count SPLC Indictment
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

DEATH BY CRINGE: Ilhan Omar Defiles an American Musical Legend In Service of Her 'Revolution' Grateful Calvin
Advertisement