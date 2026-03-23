Rachel Zegler 'Finally Speaks Out' on The Failure of 'Snow White'. Surprise Reveal: It's Your Fault

Once upon a time Hollywood made movies that they hoped enough people wanted to see so that the film would turn a profit. To help insure the movie's success the release would be accompanied by a large marketing push. There would be previews shown on TV, fast-food restaurants would have promotional tie-ins, a big name band would write a song for the soundtrack and the stars would go on press junkets talking up the wonderful experience the audience would have.

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Somewhere along the line, they switched tactics and started making movies for themselves complete with self-inserts and important messages of representation. Beloved franchises were repurposed for 'lifting marginalized voices' and the marketing became outright antagonistic. It's as if you were being dared to dislike their product at the risk of being labeled phobic, something-ist or, at the very worst, a Boomer.

Which brings us to the Hiroshima of the woke movie era: 'Snow White'. It had every reason to rightfully bomb: hostility towards the source material, clumsy swapping of a romantic love theme for female empowerment, intentionally provocative race swapping and, sigh, Rachel Zegler.

If you have some time, you should check out The Critical Drinker and Nerdrotic's detailed YouTube takedowns of this abomination.

We're not sure if the poor girl was prepped to have an antagonistic attitude or if she's just naturally that way, but it gasoline on the dumpster fire. Among her greatest hits, she dissed the original 1937 movie, ranted at Trump voters and spewed 'Free Palestine' likely as a veiled shot at her Israeli co-star, Gal Gadot.

The final, pitiful phase in this saga is, of course, the inevitable revisionism by the Hollywood press.

Rachel Zegler is finally speaking out about the racialized right wing backlash she faced for staring in Disney’s Snow White remake. https://t.co/wVOvojlwDW — Collider (@Collider) March 23, 2026

Nope, it wasn't Disney, nor or the marketing, it was just the 'racialized right wing backlash'. Sorry, Hollywood, this disaster is one hundred percent of your own making and quite intentionally, we might add.

“racialized”



The author writes, repeating the same daft and off-putting theme that torpedoed Snow White for Zegler. — Political Sock (@politicalsock) March 23, 2026

Now, let's get to Zegler herself.

Idiotic trained seal from Hollywood whose never ending insane comments helped tank a movie before it was released is still talking about it. https://t.co/iYM41D8Ci1 — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) March 23, 2026

To put it succinctly ...

Rachel Zegler never shut up about it. That’s Rachel Zeglers greatest problem, her mouth https://t.co/DePQ9n6oo1 — Disparu (@disparutoo) March 23, 2026

... and straight to the point.

"Finally speaking out" is a weird way to say "has never stopped talking" ... 🤷 https://t.co/DcAa8oVBzB — Leanore (@LostLeanore) March 23, 2026

Hush, we're creating a narrative here.

Everyone: Man, that new Snow White movie looks like woke, DEI ass.



Zegler: If only it wasn't for those radicalized right wingers! https://t.co/SlyXK9RCzL — theRoddick (@OriginalRoddick) March 23, 2026

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This is one sure-fire way to guarantee you'll learn nothing.

Marc Platt, a producer on Disneys Snow White literally had to fly cross country to shut her up cuz her b!tching was sabotaging the movie.



Her lips never stopped flapping about it. https://t.co/HlD0pjfIC2 — EvilMidget (@Anniebanananie1) March 23, 2026

True story.

Ever the optimists, we do hope that Disney and Hollywood have learned valuable lessons. But if not, at least we have years of great content head of us.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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