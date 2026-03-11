Olivia Julianna: America Literally Became a Country Because a Bunch of Men Signed...
VIP
Chile Chooses God and Family: Pro-Life Dad of 9 José Antonio Kast Takes...
Swalwell: All Ears for Optics, Deaf to Waste – Flies South for Clicks...
Another CNN Reporter Walks Back Post Implying That Mamdani Was the Target of...
Molly Jong-Fast Raked for Complaining About ‘Astronomical Amount’ Spent on Shellfish for T...
Human Springboard for IED-Throwing Terrorist Spends His 15 Minutes Talking About White Sup...
Adam Schiff's Attempt to Shame Pete Hegseth's 'Waste of Taxpayer Dollars' Via a...
ANOTHER Chuck Schumer Flashback Has Aged Wonderfully (THIS One Is Slamming Obama's Disastr...
Winston Churchill to Be Replaced on UK Banknotes With a Hedgehog or Badger
Russian State Media Joins US Dems in Slamming Pete Hegseth for Steak and...
Lady, Put Down the Shovel: Abby Phillip Tries a Half Apology, Gets Walloped...
UPDATED: CNN's Edward-Isaac Dovere Joins the Gracie Mansion Gaslighting: Mayor Mamdani Was...
This Video of Bill and 'Supreme Leader' Hillary Clinton Stumbling Around NYC Is...
From Bangladesh to Banning Guns: Senator Saddam Salim Dismantles 2A in the Birthplace...

Hilarious Parody CPAC Line Up Revealed

Gordon K
Gordon K | 9:30 PM on March 11, 2026
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

CPAC is coming, and, as always, it's controversial. With every passing year, it seems to drift further and further away from the conservative center. And no, we're not counting that stupid manufactured outrage over the Nazi "Odal Rune" that the left lost their mind over.

Advertisement

So when CPAC proudly announced that Steve Bannon would be featured, that was all it took for right-wing Twitter to go to town on it. The town? Hilarioustown, USA!

Recall that Steve Bannon was key in getting Donald Trump elected in 2016. But he has always been a bit of a wildcard and is now catching heat for associations with Jeffrey Epstein.

Anyway, with Bannon appearing at CPAC 2026, mockworthy meme merriment ensued.

Leading the charge was noted incel and Nancy Mace botherer, Jarvis Best with this amazing barrage.

This one would be good, actually.

This bought-off twit, however, would not be.

Recommended

Olivia Julianna: America Literally Became a Country Because a Bunch of Men Signed a Piece of Paper
Brett T.
Advertisement

Ditto with these types, of both colors.

At this point, who hasn't?

Others joined the festivities.

Why not?

To be fair, we've had intimate chats in DMs.

Again, why not? LOL!

Aww! Glad to see little Punch's 15 minutes are not over.

LOL! This is hilarious! (puts finger to earpiece). Oh wait. We apologize, that one is real.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

CONSERVATISM JEFFREY EPSTEIN MATT GAETZ

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Olivia Julianna: America Literally Became a Country Because a Bunch of Men Signed a Piece of Paper
Brett T.
Lady, Put Down the Shovel: Abby Phillip Tries a Half Apology, Gets Walloped With an EPIC Ratio
Grateful Calvin
Molly Jong-Fast Raked for Complaining About ‘Astronomical Amount’ Spent on Shellfish for Troops
Brett T.
Human Springboard for IED-Throwing Terrorist Spends His 15 Minutes Talking About White Supremacy
Brett T.
Swalwell: All Ears for Optics, Deaf to Waste – Flies South for Clicks While Shipping Was a 'Sound' Option
justmindy
Adam Schiff's Attempt to Shame Pete Hegseth's 'Waste of Taxpayer Dollars' Via a Colbert Clip Is a FAIL
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Olivia Julianna: America Literally Became a Country Because a Bunch of Men Signed a Piece of Paper Brett T.
Advertisement