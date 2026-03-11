Hilarious Parody CPAC Line Up Revealed

CPAC is coming, and, as always, it's controversial. With every passing year, it seems to drift further and further away from the conservative center. And no, we're not counting that stupid manufactured outrage over the Nazi "Odal Rune" that the left lost their mind over.

Advertisement

So when CPAC proudly announced that Steve Bannon would be featured, that was all it took for right-wing Twitter to go to town on it. The town? Hilarioustown, USA!

CPAC is proud to announce that Steve Bannon is a confirmed speaker for CPAC USA 2026 in Grapevine, Texas, March 25-28. pic.twitter.com/lPoW1IFrUV — CPAC (@CPAC) March 10, 2026

Recall that Steve Bannon was key in getting Donald Trump elected in 2016. But he has always been a bit of a wildcard and is now catching heat for associations with Jeffrey Epstein.

Steve Bannon? The PR guy for Jeff Epstein? pic.twitter.com/4SxgQSLo9D — Samuel Stern (@RabbiSamStern) March 11, 2026

Not mentions. Emails exchanged.



And Bannon was sending said emails right up until he died. https://t.co/r9rJJLLDYf — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 11, 2026

Anyway, with Bannon appearing at CPAC 2026, mockworthy meme merriment ensued.

Leading the charge was noted incel and Nancy Mace botherer, Jarvis Best with this amazing barrage.

This one would be good, actually.

This bought-off twit, however, would not be.

Ditto with these types, of both colors.

At this point, who hasn't?

Others joined the festivities.

Why not?

To be fair, we've had intimate chats in DMs.

Again, why not? LOL!

Epic struggle pic.twitter.com/pzrMZ8p4Ki — Crazy Cajun Girl (@CrazyCajunGal) March 11, 2026

Aww! Glad to see little Punch's 15 minutes are not over.

Confirmed: Matt Gaetz for CPAC USA 2026, March 25-28, in Grapevine, Texas. pic.twitter.com/NzpkVbxjYp — CPAC (@CPAC) March 6, 2026

LOL! This is hilarious! (puts finger to earpiece). Oh wait. We apologize, that one is real.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.