Hilarious Parody CPAC Line Up Revealed

CPAC is coming, and, as always, it's controversial. With every passing year, it seems to drift further and further away from the conservative center. And no, we're not counting that stupid manufactured outrage over the Nazi "Odal Rune" that the left lost their mind over.
So when CPAC proudly announced that Steve Bannon would be featured, that was all it took for right-wing Twitter to go to town on it. The town? Hilarioustown, USA!
CPAC is proud to announce that Steve Bannon is a confirmed speaker for CPAC USA 2026 in Grapevine, Texas, March 25-28. pic.twitter.com/lPoW1IFrUV— CPAC (@CPAC) March 10, 2026
Recall that Steve Bannon was key in getting Donald Trump elected in 2016. But he has always been a bit of a wildcard and is now catching heat for associations with Jeffrey Epstein.
Steve Bannon? The PR guy for Jeff Epstein? pic.twitter.com/4SxgQSLo9D— Samuel Stern (@RabbiSamStern) March 11, 2026
Not mentions. Emails exchanged.— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 11, 2026
And Bannon was sending said emails right up until he died. https://t.co/r9rJJLLDYf
Anyway, with Bannon appearing at CPAC 2026, mockworthy meme merriment ensued.
March 11, 2026
Leading the charge was noted incel and Nancy Mace botherer, Jarvis Best with this amazing barrage.
March 11, 2026
This one would be good, actually.
March 11, 2026
This bought-off twit, however, would not be.
March 11, 2026
Recommended
Ditto with these types, of both colors.
March 11, 2026
At this point, who hasn't?
March 11, 2026
Others joined the festivities.
March 11, 2026
Why not?
March 11, 2026
To be fair, we've had intimate chats in DMs.
March 11, 2026
Again, why not? LOL!
Epic struggle pic.twitter.com/pzrMZ8p4Ki— Crazy Cajun Girl (@CrazyCajunGal) March 11, 2026
Aww! Glad to see little Punch's 15 minutes are not over.
Confirmed: Matt Gaetz for CPAC USA 2026, March 25-28, in Grapevine, Texas. pic.twitter.com/NzpkVbxjYp— CPAC (@CPAC) March 6, 2026
LOL! This is hilarious! (puts finger to earpiece). Oh wait. We apologize, that one is real.
Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.
Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member