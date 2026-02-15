'Brand' New White Candace Owens Joins The Grift

It is common knowledge that white people have borrowed generously from black culture, music like Rhythm and Blues, rap and jazz, for example. But what we never expected and certainly never dreamed of was this Carrie Prejean Boller person hopping on Candace Owens' grift train going so far as to rip off Owens' own playbook.

New Catholic? Check.

'Christ is King' slogan? Check.

Twisting people's words? Check.

Playing to the conspiracies? Check.

She’s not stupid.



She knows the grift well. pic.twitter.com/etjGrYJ5Jy — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) February 15, 2026

What's impressive is her attempt ride the Grift Express and fast track it to fame as seen in her above post.

It's textbook at this pointhttps://t.co/NZcHDd9f5Y — Corporal Punishment (@CplPunishment_) February 15, 2026

So eager is she, that she just copy-pastes the Current Thing.

I am not suicidal. I eat healthy food. The brakes on my car and truck are in good shape. I practice good trigger discipline and never point a gun at anyone, including myself. There are no deep pools of water on my farm and I’m a pretty good swimmer. — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) February 13, 2026

It's pathetic, really.

Fortunately, most sane people see right through it.

Welcome new converts but someone who became a Catholic four months ago to start acting like an authority on religious matters is just wild — Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) February 15, 2026

Like Bonchie said, she knows the grift.

She hijacked the White House Religious Liberties Commission to establish herself in the 'Christ is King' camp.

'As a Catholic, I can say that Catholics are opposed to Zionism. And you are saying that anti-Zionism is anti-Semitism so, as a Catholic, I'm offended that you are saying that Catholics are anti-Semitic. I'm Catholic, by the way. Did I mention it?'

As our own Politibunny noted, she was put in her place by those much smarter than her.

The grift is dumb. You almost have the advantage with a low IQ. — Katya Sedgwick (@KatyaSedgwick) February 15, 2026

Foreign bots and the impressionable bigots that take the bait are her biggest fans.

I’m sure she got a few coaches. — DenaB (@D_R_Berry) February 15, 2026

Qatar Coaching Services is available online 24/7.

Um. She’s stupid. And the grift is easy. It requires shamelessness, not smarts. — GayLumberjack (@gay_lumberjack) February 15, 2026

Yep.

I just find it kind of funny how all influencers and politicians who say they aren't suicidal, to insinuate they are being targeted by Israel or deep state governmental actors, never actually end up being killed. — Jesse (Chudmax Supreme) Burkhart (@JesseBurkhart7) February 15, 2026

Like we said, it's painfully transparent, unless you're a chud or a bot.

SEE? SEE? THIS PROVES IT!

