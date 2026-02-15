'Brand' New White Candace Owens Joins The Grift

Bad News: The Silence of the Lambs Has Been Canceled
Gordon K
Gordon K | 9:30 PM on February 15, 2026
AP Photo/Michel Euler

It is common knowledge that white people have borrowed generously from black culture, music like Rhythm and Blues, rap and jazz, for example. But what we never expected and certainly never dreamed of was this Carrie Prejean Boller person hopping on Candace Owens' grift train going so far as to rip off Owens' own playbook.

New Catholic? Check.

'Christ is King' slogan? Check.

Twisting people's words? Check.

Playing to the conspiracies? Check.

What's impressive is her attempt ride the Grift Express and fast track it to fame as seen in her above post.

So eager is she, that she just copy-pastes the Current Thing.

It's pathetic, really.

Fortunately, most sane people see right through it. 

Like Bonchie said, she knows the grift. 

She hijacked the White House Religious Liberties Commission to establish herself in the 'Christ is King' camp.

'As a Catholic, I can say that Catholics are opposed to Zionism. And you are saying that anti-Zionism is anti-Semitism so, as a Catholic, I'm offended that you are saying that Catholics are anti-Semitic. I'm Catholic, by the way. Did I mention it?'

As our own Politibunny noted, she was put in her place by those much smarter than her.

Foreign bots and the impressionable bigots that take the bait are her biggest fans.

Qatar Coaching Services is available online 24/7.

Yep.

Like we said, it's painfully transparent, unless you're a chud or a bot.

SEE? SEE? THIS PROVES IT!

