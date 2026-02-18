Terry Moran Jumps to Colbert Defense, Faceplants Instead With Reagan's Johnny Carson Appearance

CNN's Kaitlan Collins Said the Quiet Part Out Loud Describing What Stephen Colbert's...
Gordon K
Gordon K | 10:30 AM on February 18, 2026
It started with a lie, then a stunt then, as always, a media circus.

Recall that CBS pulled James Talarico's appearance from Stephen Colbert's political entertainment show. 

The reason, as we discovered, was because not because Trump's fascist FCC was censoring political enemies just like Saddam Hussein did. No, the reason was much more mundane: CBS would have had to give equal time to Talarico's opponent, Jasmine Crockett. That didn't stop the unscrupulous politician from lying about it and trying to leverage to incident to his advantage. Crockett herself, called out the lie.

No reason to let a silly little thing like the truth get in the way.

Especially when you can rely on the media to back you up.

Moran's clever 'checkmate, chuds' picture of Reagan with Johnny Carson was supposed to prove that even Carson played politics and even worse, with Ronald Raygun! [sic]

There was only one problem:

Side note: ever notice that roughly one hundred percent of the time when a 'mainstream' journalist goes independent, they turn out to be lefties?

That Moran left the post up shows that he appears to care more about clicks and messaging than being accurate or his own reputation (such that it is).

Thanks to Brad Slager for the articulate fact check. Others were a bit more blunt.

More facts.

Now this is investigative journalism, Mr. Moran.

Moran was fired for dropping his journalist façade and going after Trump and Stephen Miller in a breathless rant on Twitter.

Maybe we ought to stop calling people who run Substack blogs 'journalists'. 'Formal journalist' would be the most generous and 'ranty liberals with an Internet following' the most fitting.

