NBC News Baffled That Most Latinos Do Not Use The Term 'Latinx'

One of the funny (read 'not funny') things about our media class is that they can play activist and objective observer at the same time. While the term 'Latinx' did have its origin in the Latino queer and feminist academic community, you could see the zeal of the left-wing Democrats and media (BIRM) to adopt yet another marginalized identity that would hopefully add another stripe or two to the epilepsy-inducing Pride flag.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the folx who were pushing it the hardest are now, five years later, making this shocking discovery.

About half of Latinos say they have never heard of the term "Latinx" and only 4% of the general Hispanic population uses the term to describe themselves, the Pew Research Center finds. https://t.co/nXGaMWPPEf — NBC News (@NBCNews) February 13, 2026

From the article:

Now, almost half of the U.S. Latino population (47%) say they have heard of "Latinx," according to the study. But increased awareness of it has not made it more popular.

67% of Latino adults identifying as lesbian, gay or bisexual say they are familiar with "Latinx." But only 13% say they have used it to describe themselves [emphasis added].

At the height of the identity silliness, when neo-pronouns (zher / faer / ey) were a thing, even Hispanic Democrats were calling 'Latinx' out.

To be clear my office is not allowed to use “Latinx” in official communications.

When Latino politicos use the term it is largely to appease white rich progressives who think that is the term we use. It is a vicious circle of confirmation bias. https://t.co/kMty6q7UQn — Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) December 6, 2021

Agreed. It's American colonialism dressed as liberal indignation. It also erases women. — Jimmie Muñoz 🇺🇦 🇮🇱🥃 (@PhxICON) December 7, 2021

You wouldn't be surprised by who thought it was their place to tell Senator Gallego how he should be referred. Yep, white kids.

Cis white man says what??? — Ethan Nichols (@EthanNichols02) December 7, 2021

We fast-forward to find that it's still very much mock-worthy.

Not even the Chupacabra has met a LatinX. pic.twitter.com/jBxHmwC9Tb — Lou Perez (@LouPerez) February 29, 2024

Comedian Lou Perez re-upped his hilarious vid for NBC's benefit.

There was a time when nearly every Democrat politician, mainstream press journalist, and academic used “Latinx.”



We have the dumbest elites. https://t.co/TtHATJB2NS — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) February 13, 2026

And you were scolded by mostly white social gatekeepers with 'why can't you refer to people how they want to be' missing the irony completely.

My wife is a first generation Mexican-American and she says and I quote "I can't stand that Gringo shit." — Cable Beard (@llcthecableguy) February 13, 2026

Most real latinos made fun of that and would say Latinks. 😂



My family is mostly Mexican and thinks that term is dumb as hell. — x1Ler (@x1Ler) February 13, 2026

A word invented in order to “not offend” a minority of a minority. That 1.9mil no doubt includes college kids and academics that rarely use it outside the setting. I guarantee my family would run me out of the house if I used that word. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) February 13, 2026

Maybe we ought to listen to the experts and not the academics? You know, lived experience and all that.

Don't worry. Unmarried White women who push this term know what's best. — Livin' in the new world with an old soul (@willisan) February 13, 2026

Advertisement

Karen doesn't need anyone to tell her that her virtue is not actually helpful or virtuous. On the bright side, she's a little occupied scolding a yoga studio for not full-throatedly supporting her cause.

This is because many Lantixes don’t know how to access the internet so they aren’t up to date on correct terminology.



If you see a Latinx, educate them. https://t.co/lVdhjrFx2c — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🇸🇴Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) February 13, 2026

You tell 'em, Hollaria!

Should have gone with Lantinkywinx — Lachlan Phillips exo/acc 👾 (@bitcloud) February 13, 2026

Heh! Sure, why not?

when you hear someone unironically use "latinx", you are about to hear them say how latinos should act — piq and 69 others (@piq9117) February 13, 2026

Yep.

Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

Help us continue to report the truth about what 77 million patriots voted for by joining Twitchy VIP and using promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.