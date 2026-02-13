BRO, That's NOT How It Works: Jessica Reidl's Tantrum Over Women's Birth Certificates...
Trump Stuns Democrats, 2026 Panic As Republicans Surge?
*SNORT* Lt. Gov Peggy Flanagan Shares Her 'Tribe Name' and LOL Its Meaning...
US Oil and Gas Assn. Notices They're a Useful Prop for Democrat Photo...
Free Stuff Isn't FREE? WHO KNEW?! Zohran Mamdani Reverses Course on Yet ANOTHER...
ABC News Reports This Inflation Update Is 'Defying Fears' (Stoked by Dems and...
VIP
WHOA. Bad Timing?! Pramila Jayapal Shares Her Shiny New Trans Bill of Rights...
Sen. Lisa Murkowski's SAVE Act Gaslighting (on STEROIDS!) Torched By the Most Perfect...
VIP
CNN's Abby Phillip Understands 'Tom Homan Has Been Big on This Lost Children...
HILARIOUS Thread of Champagne Socialist Mamdani Bro Throwing TANTRUMS Over Airline Injusti...
'He's a FRAUD': Meteorologist Takes Al Gore's FREAK-OUT Over Trump Admin Overturning Obama...
Lee Zeldin Reality Nukes Alarmist BS From Dems and Media After Trump Ended...
WATCH As Keith Ellison Suddenly Realizes He Just Told the TRUTH About Dems...
Fire and ICE: Authorities Look for Arsonist Seen Setting Kansas City Building Ablaze

NBC News Baffled That Most Latinos Do Not Use The Term 'Latinx'

Gordon K
Gordon K | 1:30 PM on February 13, 2026
Meme

One of the funny (read 'not funny') things about our media class is that they can play activist and objective observer at the same time. While the term 'Latinx' did have its origin in the Latino queer and feminist academic community, you could see the zeal of the left-wing Democrats and media (BIRM) to adopt yet another marginalized identity that would hopefully add another stripe or two to the epilepsy-inducing Pride flag.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the folx who were pushing it the hardest are now, five years later, making this shocking discovery.

From the article:

Now, almost half of the U.S. Latino population (47%) say they have heard of "Latinx," according to the study. But increased awareness of it has not made it more popular.

67% of Latino adults identifying as lesbian, gay or bisexual say they are familiar with "Latinx." But only 13% say they have used it to describe themselves [emphasis added].

 At the height of the identity silliness, when neo-pronouns (zher / faer / ey) were a thing, even Hispanic Democrats were calling 'Latinx' out.

You wouldn't be surprised by who thought it was their place to tell Senator Gallego how he should be referred. Yep, white kids.

Recommended

Free Stuff Isn't FREE? WHO KNEW?! Zohran Mamdani Reverses Course on Yet ANOTHER of His Campaign Promises
Sam J.
Advertisement

We fast-forward to find that it's still very much mock-worthy.

Comedian Lou Perez re-upped his hilarious vid for NBC's benefit.

And you were scolded by mostly white social gatekeepers with 'why can't you refer to people how they want to be' missing the irony completely.

Maybe we ought to listen to the experts and not the academics? You know, lived experience and all that.

Advertisement

Karen doesn't need anyone to tell her that her virtue is not actually helpful or virtuous. On the bright side, she's a little occupied scolding a yoga studio for not full-throatedly supporting her cause.

You tell 'em, Hollaria!

Heh! Sure, why not?

Yep.

Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

Help us continue to report the truth about what 77 million patriots voted for by joining Twitchy VIP and using promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

MEDIA BIAS RUBEN GALLEGO WOKE DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION LGBTQ+

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Free Stuff Isn't FREE? WHO KNEW?! Zohran Mamdani Reverses Course on Yet ANOTHER of His Campaign Promises
Sam J.
BRO, That's NOT How It Works: Jessica Reidl's Tantrum Over Women's Birth Certificates BACKFIRES
Sam J.
*SNORT* Lt. Gov Peggy Flanagan Shares Her 'Tribe Name' and LOL Its Meaning Is NOT Exactly Complimentary
Sam J.
HILARIOUS Thread of Champagne Socialist Mamdani Bro Throwing TANTRUMS Over Airline Injustices a MUST-Read
Sam J.
'He's a FRAUD': Meteorologist Takes Al Gore's FREAK-OUT Over Trump Admin Overturning Obama Eco Regs APART
Sam J.
US Oil and Gas Assn. Notices They're a Useful Prop for Democrat Photo Ops but Otherwise Demonized
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Free Stuff Isn't FREE? WHO KNEW?! Zohran Mamdani Reverses Course on Yet ANOTHER of His Campaign Promises Sam J.
Advertisement