Mob of Liberal White Women Demand Minneapolis Yoga Studio Do Something About ICE

Brett T. | 5:00 PM on February 07, 2026
The Simpsons

OK, this is the most demented video you'll see today. It features a mob of affluent, white, liberal females ganging up on another white, liberal female for taking down the "ICE Out" sign from their yoga studio. It's literally the stuff of nightmares — being surrounded by liberal women in yoga gear flexing their muscles and demanding you cave to their demands.

Georgia Worrell reports for The New York Post:

Enraged spandex-clad customers at a Minneapolis CorePower Yoga studio berated staffers for being “complicit” in the federal immigration crackdown during a caught-on-camera clash last weekend — demanding that they immediately condemn ICE.

Video of the clash posted to social media by Heather Anderson, who claims to have been a regular at the location for nearly a decade, shows at least 13 women “spontaneously” facing off against two female staffers inside the studio’s lobby after a Sunday class let out.

As all of the sit-ins and sing-alongs at Minneapolis-area Target stores have proven, it is not acceptable for a company not to condemn ICE. Your silence is complicity.

Check out this poor girl facing the mob alone and just trying to stick with company policy (language warning):

Isn't it? Here's Heather Anderson, the screeching harpy who shot the video:

… how good of a person she was before saying she and other white liberal women tossed all the weights in a pile to make the workers pick up.

These women are completely nuts.

Oh no, 5 lb. yoga weights.

Insane. There's just no other word for it.

And this was after their Sunday yoga session. 

Apparently, she's the executive director of the Advancing Equity Coalition, "a multiracial, multicultural network of families, students, educators, and community members united by a shared commitment to equity in Twin Cities public schools. Together, we work to strengthen systems, elevate lived experience, and build an education environment where all students belong and succeed." So, she works with school students. The coalition runs "The Homework Club," where "students come together in a welcoming, student-centered space where they receive academic support alongside essential, stabilizing resources." Yikes.

It is … mean girls ganging up on the poor girl behind the counter over the yoga studio's corporate policy. Let's hope they all quit the studio in protest.

***

