Mob of Liberal White Women Demand Minneapolis Yoga Studio Do Something About ICE

OK, this is the most demented video you'll see today. It features a mob of affluent, white, liberal females ganging up on another white, liberal female for taking down the "ICE Out" sign from their yoga studio. It's literally the stuff of nightmares — being surrounded by liberal women in yoga gear flexing their muscles and demanding you cave to their demands.

Georgia Worrell reports for The New York Post:

Enraged spandex-clad customers at a Minneapolis CorePower Yoga studio berated staffers for being “complicit” in the federal immigration crackdown during a caught-on-camera clash last weekend — demanding that they immediately condemn ICE. Video of the clash posted to social media by Heather Anderson, who claims to have been a regular at the location for nearly a decade, shows at least 13 women “spontaneously” facing off against two female staffers inside the studio’s lobby after a Sunday class let out. Enraged spandex-clad customers at a Minneapolis CorePower Yoga studio berated staffers for being “complicit” in the federal immigration crackdown during a caught-on-camera clash last weekend — demanding that they immediately condemn ICE. Video of the clash posted to social media by Heather Anderson, who claims to have been a regular at the location for nearly a decade, shows at least 13 women “spontaneously” facing off against two female staffers inside the studio’s lobby after a Sunday class let out.

As all of the sit-ins and sing-alongs at Minneapolis-area Target stores have proven, it is not acceptable for a company not to condemn ICE. Your silence is complicity.

Check out this poor girl facing the mob alone and just trying to stick with company policy (language warning):

A bunch of rich, entitled white ladies berate and bully staff at a yoga studio because they won't adopt their political slogans.



This behaviour is unhinged and disgusting.



But of course these women are convinced they are the good and kind and compassionate ones. Not the… pic.twitter.com/7EWlyczKJN — Meghan Murphy (@MeghanEMurphy) February 6, 2026

Sounds like they didn’t properly focus their chi or harness their aura. — Colin Wright (@SwipeWright) February 7, 2026

These women need some actual hardship. For real. You can tell they are looooooving this. High on self righteousness, picturing their viral moment. Those employees should have said please leave, we don’t engage with people who speak to us this way. And then called police — Nicole (@nicolepva) February 6, 2026

Minneapolis is the most insufferable city on earth — Mike P (@mikepat711) February 7, 2026

A flock of loud, angry, liberal white women berate front desk staff at a yoga studio because the owners won't put up an anti-ICE sign on the door.



Can you imagine being this insufferable??? 💀pic.twitter.com/P1pawW19pP — Kat Kanada (@KatKanada_TM) February 6, 2026

The finger-snapping is so on brand — Gary Pageau 🇺🇸 (@garypageau) February 7, 2026

I believe the technical term for such a group is a "screech". — Aletheia (@Parmenides5BCE) February 7, 2026

If they are so angry about the corporate structure of their yoga studio, why don't they practice at a locally owned studio? — Hot Water Frogs (@beyond_reasons) February 7, 2026

Some pretty epic bullying happening right there. — White Rabbit (@enkognedo) February 7, 2026

Isn't it? Here's Heather Anderson, the screeching harpy who shot the video:

NEW: The woman who filmed herself berating CorePower Yoga staffers for being "complicit" in ICE raids brags about leaving all the weights on the floor to make them pick up.



"I care about our neighbors and their experience!" the woman virtue-signalled.



The woman bragged about… https://t.co/S9kp1GnMTD pic.twitter.com/f4LlHNL07h — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 7, 2026

… how good of a person she was before saying she and other white liberal women tossed all the weights in a pile to make the workers pick up. These women are completely nuts.

Oh no, 5 lb. yoga weights.

117% of all liberal women are mentally ill. — MAZE (@mazemoore) February 7, 2026

"And because I am such a good person, I threw all the weights in a pile on the floor to make the workers pick up." pic.twitter.com/8pgh7ZM9sw — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 7, 2026

Insane. There's just no other word for it.

“So I pulled out my phone and said let’s have a conversation”



That should tell you all you need to know about her intent. — Juicy Wrld Investing (@Money333T) February 7, 2026

Big Karen energy. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 7, 2026

It’s always them pic.twitter.com/PUbaIajnPN — The Stoic American (@StoicAmerican) February 7, 2026

White liberal women are nuts — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) February 7, 2026

And this was after their Sunday yoga session.

This must have been an aggressive form of yoga. — Erin Geary (@commonfolk365) February 7, 2026

So brave. So stunning. They made a difference. — griffitovic (@griffitovic) February 7, 2026

Apparently, she's the executive director of the Advancing Equity Coalition, "a multiracial, multicultural network of families, students, educators, and community members united by a shared commitment to equity in Twin Cities public schools. Together, we work to strengthen systems, elevate lived experience, and build an education environment where all students belong and succeed." So, she works with school students. The coalition runs "The Homework Club," where "students come together in a welcoming, student-centered space where they receive academic support alongside essential, stabilizing resources." Yikes.

That’s harassment — Capricorn (@gailhanna71) February 7, 2026

This is mob Intimidation. — nationalistnomad (@nationalisnomad) February 7, 2026

It is … mean girls ganging up on the poor girl behind the counter over the yoga studio's corporate policy. Let's hope they all quit the studio in protest.

***

