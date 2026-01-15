People Magazine Timothy Busfield

Recall that when Scott Adams of Dilbert fame passed recently, journalists disgraced themselves by crapping all over Adams grave because he was not politically on their side. It was exactly the same with Brigitte Bardot's passing.

In the era of the Millennial Journodouche Activist, the greatest sin is not hewing to the party line.

You can be an Islamist terrorist and be an 'austere religious scholar', you can be responsible for mass deaths and be a 'charismatic leader of the revolution and president of Cuba who bestrode the world stage for half a century' according to the Guardian (no link for you, Guardian).

Nowhere is the hypocrisy clearer then when they treat heinous crimes with more subtlety than a person who holds conservative views.

Shame on you People magazine (the editors and Victoria Edel, the author of the cruel obituary of Scott Adams). It seems like you deleted it , but we all saw what you did and we will remember. Scott Adams was not disgraced , but People magazine is. pic.twitter.com/ZW6dfm1FjG — Eustachius Scrubb (@UselessShrubb) January 13, 2026

To be fair, there's a good 20 years between these articles. The culture has changed as the young wokies rose up to take their place in journalism.

Which brings us to accusations of actor Timothy Busfield.

Timothy Busfield Faces New Sexual Abuse Claim by 16-Year-Old Girl, Whose Dad Says Actor 'Begged' for Therapy Instead of Police: DA https://t.co/YOb8Fk466s — People (@people) January 14, 2026

Non-judgmental, unbiased, objective: these are hallmarks of responsible journalism. So where was that when Scott Adams was smeared as 'disgraced' by people who should have no right to label other people with that descriptor?

Timothy Busfield faces new sexual abuse allegation https://t.co/DnuqB01aTm — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) January 14, 2026

USA Today did nothing wrong here, but this is a lead-in to some interesting questions.

why didn't @people use the word "disgraced" for this article? https://t.co/gszmNmXlFx — Steve Byrne (@stevebyrnelive) January 15, 2026

We like Steve Byrne, funny comedian with hints of right-wing sensibilities.

Shouldn’t this headline state “disgraced” or worse? Why do you love child predators? — SarahBeara (@SarahTheBanned) January 15, 2026

We remember when that anti-child trafficking movie, 'Sound of Freedom' came out and for some reason, journalists didn't applaud its important work (you know, like Erin Brockovich), but horrifically, used it to attack the writer, the actor, the backers and the cause of fighting child trafficking. There's something loathsome about the sensibilities of the modern journalistic class.

No, @USATODAY , that is very misleading.



TImothy Busfield faces new CHILD ABUSE allegations. Much different than sexual abuse you morons.



Who wrote this article? https://t.co/0SAh8V7Qsl — Millie Collier (@MillieColl73746) January 15, 2026

Let's not be too hard on our ideological allies, huh?

Where’s the left’s outrage for this? https://t.co/iyBYiqGKDs — Mike Oxmall (@jimbobtrickle) January 15, 2026

There's a very strict set of conditions that allow for outrage. See also: Gaza coverage vs. Iran coverage, Black on white crime vs. black on black crime, etc. etc. ad nauseum.

