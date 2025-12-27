Gotcha Question About Trump's Christmas Address Backfires

Tim Walz's Flashback Reminding Everyone What 'Accountability' Looks Like Is a HUGE Self-Aw...
Gordon K
Gordon K | 11:30 AM on December 27, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

It started with this typically inane and wrong take from James Surowiecki. Nothing new there, it's kind of his brand.

That post is in the context of Trump's Christmas address, which has the left in a meltdown (again). 

But that's not what this post is about. It's about what followed that's of interest. Dan McLaughlin retorts with a simple reality check.

And here is where it gets really interesting. 

Historical context, what is it? If your starting and ending points are always Orange Man Bad, you don't have a lot of wiggle room for intelligent thought up there in the noggin.

Which brings us to the main attraction. This:

Unless this is a ham-fisted engagement-bait post, it is a very stupid question to ask. By all appearances, this account is pretty smart and very reasonably centrist.

That said, do smart accounts ask 'gotcha' questions without knowing the answer? AvidSeries was quickly set straight.

this tradition and the story of the coming of the immortal Prince of Peace and Good Will.” - FDR

'Yeah yeah, OK, all those Dead White Guys with the funny hats did it, but no one is this enlightened age does it,' you cleverly retort.

 and presence in our lives and the promise of salvation.” - Clinton

Oops.

The real gripe liberals have is that they thought they pushed all this magical thinking out of the public sphere since the Obama / Biden 'fundamental transformation' of our culture. 

