Disgusting: Julie Roginsky Goes Full Hitler on Bari Weiss

We've become jaded and largely desensitized to outrageous, offensive click-bait. After all, 'media ethics' started out as a mandatory journalism school class and ended as a punchline.

But this has us shaking our heads in disbelief and utter disgust.

If escaped inmates from Dachau had staggered into a newsroom in 1930s Berlin to report what was happening, what would Bari Weiss have done? I think we know. https://t.co/2QKck12wA2 — Julie Roginsky (@julieroginsky) December 24, 2025

Shame on Julie Roginsky for this. We hope she deletes this and buries her head in shame. We're not hopeful for that outcome, but we'll settle for her being shunned from polite company for the rest of her days. She probably has a lucrative future on The Young Turks and Tucker, unfortunately.

Roginsky links to her Substack with a poor Photoshop of Bari Weiss in front of a black and white photo of concentration camp prisoners. Thankfully, the article is behind a paywall for her paid subscribers who must be as sick as she is to pay for this content.

Here is the opening salvo:

If escaped inmates from Dachau had staggered into a newsroom in 1930s Berlin — starved, beaten, carrying testimony of a system designed to disappear human beings — the most dangerous person in that room would not have been the regime’s censor. It would have been the editor who smiled sympathetically, took notes, promised “serious consideration,” and then quietly killed the story under the pretense that it didn’t present both sides of the concentration camp debate.

Overblown, borderline psychotic and very offensive, this take like so many from the left cheapens the Holocaust in order to score political points. And to accuse Bari Weiss of 'killing the story' in order to 'present both sides of the concentration camp debate' is pure, grade A horsecrap meant to deceive and enrage her base.

To recount the facts, '60 Minutes' hack, Sharyn Alfonsi, known for using the show for her politicized hit pieces was outraged that her piece on the El Salvadoran prison CECOT was temporarily pulled for additional sourcing. The left-wing dominated mediasphere pounced because in their heart-of-hearts, media is supposed to be used as a weapon against all things conservative and/or Trump.

Taking Roginsky's fevered take at face value, she has fully bought into the belief that deporting criminal illegal aliens is morally wrong, CECOT is literally a concentration camp and that Weiss killed the story in order to protect the newest Hitler, Donald Trump. She's not alone in this belief. Its held from the lowest six follower '#StillWithHer' mouth breather to the so-called elite wandering the MS NOW hallways. Her take, however, it the most vomit inducing by a long shot.

Is Bari the new Literally Hitler? — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) December 24, 2025

Close. This is an 'intellectual' so her point is not that Weiss is Hitler. No it's more nuanced than that. Weiss, you see, is Hitler's propagandist.

Sleazy bitch — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) December 24, 2025

Friends, if you get Ron Coleman mad enough to say this, you've really stepped in it.

Yes, the Jewish woman would've definitely sided with the Nazis.



Holy crap, you're a great example of what's wrong with the world today. — Jack Bauer after dark 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JackBauerAD) December 24, 2025

When you're eyeballs-deep into TDS, you are blind to your own asininity.

Breaking: Liberal white woman accuses Jewish woman of being a Nazi. — Bilious72 (@bilious72) December 24, 2025

The Jewish woman, Bari Weiss is a Democrat and a lesbian, but sure, Nazi (insert eyeroll here).

Why did the reporter exclude all comments from the administration and focus on sob stories? — Mary Banilow (@BanilowMary) December 24, 2025

BECAUSE THERE'S NOT TWO SIDES TO THE LITERAL HOLOCAUST YOU LITERAL NAZI!

1. It is despicable, and frankly insulting, to compare Dachau inmates to violent criminals in CECOT.

2. The CBS crew would have interviewed the prison guards and told us how hard their lives are on 60 Minutes because they are sympathetic to law breakers. — Bala (@skorpien) December 24, 2025

Right to Hitler.



Opinion discarded because you have nothing more than “but Hitler!!” — Br. Slaughter (@neslaughter) December 24, 2025

These cheap and easy 'Hitler' and 'Holocaust' takes are the product of a weak mind.

Try reading Night by Elie Wiesel. You’ll find out what did happen. — Ranch Barlow (@iamranchbarlow) December 24, 2025

A little self-education would go a long way.

An activist person who writes stories (not a real journalist) thinks that being held to journalistic standards is somehow obscene. This is good work Bari!!!! — Pet Lover (@pet_demo) December 24, 2025

This is the reality of it.

The contortions of logic in demanding the propaganda for your team continue is interesting to watch. — Satanás (@smejk70030) December 24, 2025

Nailed it. They don't even hide it any more. It's liberal activism all the way down and they don't even bother to hide it. As the meme goes, you just don't hate the journalists enough.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media isn't interested in the facts; they're only interested in attacking the president.

