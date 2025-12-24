Derek Hunter Violated X's Rules Against Hateful Content With Post About Jennifer Welch
A Warm AI Christmas Card From The Democrats, But Not Really

Gordon K
Gordon K | 6:30 PM on December 24, 2025
Twitchy

Hats off to Green Frog Labs, who produces some amazing animations with artificial intelligence. 

Sure, AI may go full Skynet, become self-aware, look at the awful things we did with it when it was our slave and launch the nukes in fiery vengeance. But until then, let's enjoy this Christmas masterpiece.

There are a few sequences in it and all are worth watching. Play a fun game with yourself. Imagine which one could be 100% real. Our choice is Nancy Pelosi at the bar.

It sure seems like a lot of people have had encounters with the fourth Christmas Ghost: The Ghost of Christmas Hilarious. Ah the sweet, sweet memories.

Bah humbu- ha ha ha ha!

We're putting this here just in case you needed some more incentive to watch this until the very end.

Apparently, this is quite the hit. It's nice to see a right-leaning creative going viral. You don't even need to be conservative to find it funny. Just don't have a partisan stick up your butt.

For the record we don't know who this 'Captain Toke' is and we certainly do not condone the use of illicit substances if that, in fact, is what 'toke' means. We honestly have no clue, officer - um reader.

This Tweet prompted us to dig a little deeper into GFL's content. We were not disappointed.

Recall the phony pile-on after the Vanity Fair hit job about J. D. Vance joking about paying the photographer to ruin the others' pictures? Maybe it was not a joke because the photos were gross and unflattering. 

And what AI shop would be complete without the talking babies? Yeah, exactly. In case you were living under a rock these last couple of weeks, Nicki Minaj was the star of the TPUSA event AmFest

Nicki Minaj appears to be a favorite of the talented staff over at Green Frog Labs.

Please note that this is not a paid or even suggested post although it might seem like it is. This writer very much loves AI animation and these guys are the masters. They also seem to be nice peeps as well.

It seems like a good place to end it with this White House virtual Christmas card. Even if it's not official, it is pretty cool. This writer wishes you wonderful Twitchy readers a meaningful and fun Christmas. 

Tags:

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE ENTERTAINMENT

