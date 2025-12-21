Surprise! Nicki Minaj Electrifies at AmFest, Standing Up for Trump and Global Christians

Rob Schneider Brings the House Down -- and More Importantly, Together -- At...
justmindy
justmindy | 3:10 PM on December 21, 2025
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

It's hard to believe but rapper Nicki Minaj brought the house down at AmFest. She had conservatives on their feet applauding as she complimented the Trump Administration and more importantly, spoke up for persecuted Christians. 

Rapper Nicki Minaj made a surprise appearance with Erika Kirk at AmericaFest Sunday, where she took questions from Charlie Kirk’s window and urged young men to be like “handsome, dashing” President Trump — while ripping California Gov. Gavin “Newscum.”

“He [Trump] has given so many people hope that there’s a chance to beat the bad guys and to win and to do it with your head held high,” Minaj told the widow Kirk about her thoughts on the president. 

Erika noted that her late husband, Charlie, loved to bring surprise guests during Turning Point USA gatherings.

During their onstage discussion, the “Queen of Rap” got candid about her religious journey and her decision to speak up against the slaughtering of Christians in Nigeria.

It feels like it.

This isn't a popular stance among the Hollywood elite. Good for her!

It's a sign of her brilliance.

Welcome to the sane side, Nicki. We have good snacks.

Thankful for all voices standing up for the Faithful around the world. 

