Surprise! Nicki Minaj Electrifies at AmFest, Standing Up for Trump and Global Christians

It's hard to believe but rapper Nicki Minaj brought the house down at AmFest. She had conservatives on their feet applauding as she complimented the Trump Administration and more importantly, spoke up for persecuted Christians.

🚨 NOW: Nicki Minaj goes to bat for CHRISTIANS at AmFest



“We will speak up for Christians WHEREVER they are in this world!” pic.twitter.com/oNd63EJrWc — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) December 21, 2025

WATCH: Nicki Minaj praises President Trump and Vice President Vance at America Fest:



"I have the utmost respect and admiration for our President... This administration is full of people with heart and soul and they make me proud." pic.twitter.com/vlnA1HUHFY — CJ Pearson (@Cjpearson) December 21, 2025

Nicki Minaj makes surprise appearance with Erika Kirk at TPUSA’s America Fest — urges young men to be more like Trump https://t.co/CPu8rsvjqW pic.twitter.com/SQIRK8AJMg — New York Post (@nypost) December 21, 2025

Rapper Nicki Minaj made a surprise appearance with Erika Kirk at AmericaFest Sunday, where she took questions from Charlie Kirk’s window and urged young men to be like “handsome, dashing” President Trump — while ripping California Gov. Gavin “Newscum.” “He [Trump] has given so many people hope that there’s a chance to beat the bad guys and to win and to do it with your head held high,” Minaj told the widow Kirk about her thoughts on the president. Erika noted that her late husband, Charlie, loved to bring surprise guests during Turning Point USA gatherings. During their onstage discussion, the “Queen of Rap” got candid about her religious journey and her decision to speak up against the slaughtering of Christians in Nigeria.

It feels like it.

A lot of celebrities spend a lot of time spewing nonsense. Raising awareness about the actual persecution of Christians, especially in places like Africa and the Middle East, is actually a very worthy cause.



Good for her. https://t.co/pIuuIyiue4 — AG (@AGHamilton29) December 21, 2025

This isn't a popular stance among the Hollywood elite. Good for her!

Nicki always been the goat this is no surprise https://t.co/r8Wk15yDpC — 7 (@Strelizia002_) December 21, 2025

She starts to look like a real republican https://t.co/o3F5C3jV20 pic.twitter.com/7LLhPpHpwZ — y🅴 (@N9THANB) December 21, 2025

It's a sign of her brilliance.

Never in my life did I ever picture Nicki Minaj attending Amfest, let alone any event held by Turning Point 🤣



But hey, LETS GOO! 🇺🇸👏🏽🔥 https://t.co/hTNituuNu6 — Jaime (@jamessss1025) December 21, 2025

Welcome to the sane side, Nicki. We have good snacks.

Nicki Minaj, an international superstar, is speaking to 30,000 young conservatives about standing up for Christians.



It’s incredible to watch.



*This* is what continuing Charlie’s legacy looks like. https://t.co/YiRm5R3RyI — Will Mascaro 🇺🇸 (@thewillmascaro) December 21, 2025

Celebrities don't excite me, but I am thankful for Nicki Minaj. This is not the first time she is standing up for Nigerian Christians. https://t.co/559kCGkJFi — Ann (@annadaop) December 21, 2025

Thankful for all voices standing up for the Faithful around the world.

