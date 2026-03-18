John Brennan's Assessment of Tulsi Gabbard's Testimony Might Be the Least Self-Aware Thing...
Biden's Oval Office Bust Honored a Man Now Accused by NYT of Repeat...
Rep. Jamie Raskin Declares Thomas Paine Was an Undocumented Immigrant
Polymarket's New DC Bar: Monitor Iran, Bet on Elections, and Get 15 Beers...
NAILED It! John Fetterman Names Who (and What) Is the True Leader the...
James Talarico Spox Posts Official Statement Regarding ‘Vegan Accusations’
VIP
Pen and Paper Make a Comeback: Parents Demand School Choice to Escape Screen...
From Foe to Fan? Mark Cuban Defends TrumpRx as a Real Step Forward...
'ELON WINS'! Let's Check on How Tim Walz's Mocking of Tesla's Stock Drop...
Rand Paul Betrays Trump, Tries Sinking DHS Nominee Markwayne Mullin
CNN's Numbers Guy Has a Reality Check for TDS Crowd Claiming Trump Supporters...
Hochul Begs Billionaires to Come Home— Iowahawk Counters with Bounty for Every 'Fugitive'...
Sen. Angus King Is STILL Upset That Tulsi Gabbard Hasn't Listed Climate Change...
Bridges and Cougars and Butterflies, Oh MY! Chris Rufo Exposes Yet ANOTHER Gavin...

Kat Abughazaleh's Opponent Hit With #MeToo Allegation on Eve of Dem Primary

Brett T. | 7:00 PM on March 18, 2026
Rich Hein/Sun Times via AP File

There was an election in Illinois last night to determine who would represent the Democrats in the fight for a seat in the House of Representatives. It was closer than we would have thought, but candidate Kat Abughazaleh wasn't too far behind the winner, Daniel Bliss.

Advertisement

You may remember Abughazaleh from earlier coverage, where she was bounced off the pavement by an ICE agent after impeding an ICE vehicle with her body. She was federally indicted last fall, accused of attacking and blocking vehicles outside the Broadview ICE facility near Chicago. She's also known for having worked for Media Matters, dating Ben Collins, owner of The Onion, and missing a virtual candidate forum hosted by Indivisible, blaming narcolepsy.

In what looks a lot like Christine Blasey Ford suddenly appearing with rape charges against Justice Brett Kavanaugh before his confirmation, Abughazaleh's opponent and election winner, Daniel Bliss, was hit with #MeToo charges on the eve of the election.

That post got hit with a Community Note:

Readers added context they thought people might want to know

Per Wachspress’s own allegations, Biss was only 5 or 6 years older than she was, they did not date until he was no longer her instructor in any capacity, and he ended their relationship after a handful of dates in which they did nothing more than make out.

Recommended

John Brennan's Assessment of Tulsi Gabbard's Testimony Might Be the Least Self-Aware Thing He's Ever Said
Doug P.
Advertisement

Independent reporter Benjamin Ryan has more:

The post continues:

… on X is exasperated by what they see as MeToo over-reach and sympathizes with Daniel Biss, the 48-year-old mayor of Evanston, Illinois, and a leading candidate in today's congressional primary in the Chicago area. 

Wachspress wrote on Bluesky and in a Substack that when she was a 20-year-old junior at U. of Chicago, Biss was her professor in a math course. He was then an assistant professor at the university and was 26. He was very friendly to her during office hours and then, after the term ended, sought a romantic course of action with Wachspress. The two dated for a little while and did some making out, she asserts. But then each of them decided this wasn't appropriate and they cut it off. Biss' campaign has since confirmed this account.

Neither has reported that there was any sex between them.

Wachspress says she found this, among other elements of what she described as demeaning sexism, so demoralizing that despite her mathematical prowess, she pursued a different field in her graduate studies.

Wow, she changed her major.

Advertisement

The post continues:

… should end. It hasn't jumped the shark, it has committed suicide. A decades old consensual, non-sexual relationship that ended by mutual agreement is now somehow considered some sort of sexual assault? This trivializes actual victims and it should be roundly mocked and ridiculed

And it was.

Advertisement

All of the Democratic candidates were losers, but isn't it something that a woman whom Bliss dated consensually more than 20 years ago would come forward with her #MeToo story the day before the election? We wonder who she voted for.

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES ILLINOIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

John Brennan's Assessment of Tulsi Gabbard's Testimony Might Be the Least Self-Aware Thing He's Ever Said
Doug P.
NAILED It! John Fetterman Names Who (and What) Is the True Leader the Democratic Party These Days
Doug P.
Rep. Jamie Raskin Declares Thomas Paine Was an Undocumented Immigrant
Brett T.
Biden's Oval Office Bust Honored a Man Now Accused by NYT of Repeat Sexual Abuse
justmindy
Hochul Begs Billionaires to Come Home— Iowahawk Counters with Bounty for Every 'Fugitive' Captured in FL
justmindy
James Talarico Spox Posts Official Statement Regarding ‘Vegan Accusations’
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

John Brennan's Assessment of Tulsi Gabbard's Testimony Might Be the Least Self-Aware Thing He's Ever Said Doug P.
Advertisement