Just When You Thought Tim Walz Couldn't Get Dumber (That, or He Hopes...
Rolling Stone Next Up In Media's Attempt to Convince Us We Didn't Hear...
Leftist Adults Dox Teens Forming a Texas High School TPUSA Club, Lie About...

Mask-Wearing Dem Candidate Kat Abughazaleh Tries to Block ICE—Gets Bounced and Bruised in Epic Takedown

justmindy
justmindy | 3:15 PM on September 19, 2025
Comedy Central

First of all, these people should all be getting arrested for interfering with law enforcement. Secondly, this was a great laugh. Please be sure and watch over and over. 

Well, she certainly learned today.

Her booty is going to be sore for days. 

Sometimes the good guys win.

It was as good as watching Hallmark Movies and eating apple pie. 

Much more. 

The rioters should leave law enforcement alone to do their jobs. 

It's time they learned their lesson. 

She thought the First meant she gets to jump in when law enforcement are doing their work. Well, she was wrong. 

Oh, so she is real crazy. Watch out for this one.

