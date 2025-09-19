Mask-Wearing Dem Candidate Kat Abughazaleh Tries to Block ICE—Gets Bounced and Bruised in Epic Takedown

First of all, these people should all be getting arrested for interfering with law enforcement. Secondly, this was a great laugh. Please be sure and watch over and over.

Advertisement

Mask wearing Illinois Congressional candidate Kat Abughazaleh (D) just got BODIED by ICE after trying to f*** with them



Immediate FAFO pic.twitter.com/0CR6Bsj8wK — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 19, 2025

She deserved it. She was interfering with law enforcement going about their duties. https://t.co/DYz4rllBTF — Juju (@Teacrumpets) September 19, 2025

I'm not sure her education was complete https://t.co/OfbNEfahj0 — Maga Knight Sir 3G (@GunzaGoGo45) September 19, 2025

Well, she certainly learned today.

Gonna be feeling that for a while. https://t.co/vJh5EFct4T — Cat Man Do, Trump Supporter (@CatD57965805) September 19, 2025

Her booty is going to be sore for days.

I can watch this on a loop 🔁 for HOURS! https://t.co/F63zlZvrVu — Just Jen R𝕏 🫡🇺🇸 (@JustJenRX) September 19, 2025

Sometimes the good guys win.

This warmed my heart 😂 https://t.co/EK2TySSdGk — Texas Mama Lis (@TexasGa69416585) September 19, 2025

It was as good as watching Hallmark Movies and eating apple pie.

Thank you.

This is now a loop as my screensaver.@CivokNilam

I never saw a commie bounce before.

Have you? https://t.co/RWGSeNRrzG — Johnny Applestrat (@JApplestrat) September 19, 2025

More of this, please. https://t.co/Xa3jld0qkB — Ghost in the Machine (@PhredtheMachine) September 19, 2025

Much more.

Communist Democrats should be Arrested for Interfering with Police. https://t.co/JprLPRU2Dp — Make Lansing Great Again (@FinalBattle24) September 19, 2025

absolutely beautiful - she should be arrested! https://t.co/JO9IMsuv34 — NancyLew (@nancylew13) September 19, 2025

Arrest her for obstruction. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) September 19, 2025

@POTUS Trump: Ice and Border patrol don't have to take this anymore. When the agitators act up, you can do whatever you want... we have their back. 👏👏



Anti-ICE activists block immigration enforcement vehicles. Rioters get pushed to the ground and out of the way so the vehicles… pic.twitter.com/knYT4zI3Cc — Joni Job (@jj_talking) September 19, 2025

The rioters should leave law enforcement alone to do their jobs.

An entire generation of people who have never had hands laid on them, yet advocate for "violence." They are not ready for what they are cheering for. — WarriorPoet808 (@poet808) September 19, 2025

It's time they learned their lesson.

Advertisement

It's clear that pro-America alpha males are back in control.https://t.co/p8PMI1jVEQ — Cryptid Politics 🇺🇸🐊 (@CryptidPolitics) September 19, 2025

That’s going to cause a bruise. Witch hazel is great for that pic.twitter.com/FE9ZFViZvO — LilMlchele (@LilMlchele) September 19, 2025

She doesn't understand the 1st and found out.https://t.co/urz40MakdI — Troy (@BassBurg) September 19, 2025

She thought the First meant she gets to jump in when law enforcement are doing their work. Well, she was wrong.

CHILLING - Here's Kat Abughazaleh being a gamer, just like Tyler Robinson and Lance Twiggs, inviting you to her DISCORD server to kill charybdis *and* prioritize direct action.https://t.co/cKsrz3aMJk pic.twitter.com/h0xa9DsSPP — Joni Job (@jj_talking) September 19, 2025

Oh, so she is real crazy. Watch out for this one.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.