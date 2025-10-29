Wesley Yang's Question Sparks a Laugh Riot: Telling Americans from Europeans Proves Hilari...
Member of Group That Ambushes ICE Vehicles With Rocks Arrested
The Lincoln Project Probably Shouldn’t Make Jokes About Grindr
'So, It Begins': Homeland Security Channels JRR Tolkien for Its Latest Recruitment Effort
IL National Guard Captain Has Security Clearance Yanked for Urging Military to Ignore...
EBT of TikTok: Profanity, Looting Threats, and Despair as SNAP Benefits Shutdown Looms
Jennifer Welch Says Riley Gains Will Always Be the Dumb B***h Who Tied...
Sen. Ted Cruz Has Some Choice Words After Chuck Grassley's Revelations About Him...
Shockwave: DeSantis Kicks Out H-1B Professors, Declares Florida is 'America First' in High...
Scram Scam! Gallup Polling Reveals Climate Change Concerns Are Collapsing Among American V...
Mehdi Hasan Marks Anniversary of Beeper Joke, Wonders If He, the Abused, Is...
Dem Wants MAGA Who Are OK With Trump's Drug Boat Strikes to Imagine...
Hakeem Jeffries Runs to MSNBC to Blame Trump for the Bad Effects of...
VIP
SNAP Reform: Enforce Child Support, Ban Junk Foods & DoorDash—Make It Truly Supplemental

Illinois Dem Kat Abughazaleh Indicted for Attacking and Blocking Federal Vehicles at Broadview ICE

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 9:30 PM on October 29, 2025
AP Photo/Erin Hooley

A Democrat vying for an Illinois Congressional seat has been federally indicted. Kat Abughazaleh is accused of attacking and blocking vehicles outside the Broadview ICE facility near Chicago.

Advertisement

Here’s more background. (READ)

MASSIVE FAFO just occurred as Illinois Democrat Congressional candidate Kat Abughazaleh has been FEDERALLY INDICTED for attacking and blocking a federal vehicle outside Broadview ICE.

At one riot, she was PUMMELED to the ground by an agent who was done with her BS.

In another instance - central to the indictment - she was among a mob that was banging on the federal vehicle.

She and others face an indictment on impeding, intimidating and interfering with an officer of the United States. 

LOCK 'EM UP!

Here’s video of her being moved and dropped by federal agents. (WATCH)

Hopefully, the indictment leads to a conviction.

Kat Abughazaleh responded to the indictment on Wednesday with a video post on X. (WATCH)

Recommended

IL National Guard Captain Has Security Clearance Yanked for Urging Military to Ignore Trump’s Orders
Brett T.
Advertisement

Like her fellow Democrats, Abughazaleh places illegal aliens above Americans.

Here's video of her joining with others in blocking ICE vehicles. (WATCH)

Democrats are fueled by crazy.

Posters hope that Abughazaleh and others are convicted and sentenced as examples not to interfere with ICE carrying out its lawful mission.

Abughazaleh and other ‘protesters’ definitely need to experience the ‘FO’ in FAFO.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

CONGRESS CRIME DEMOCRAT PARTY DOMESTIC TERRORISM ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

IL National Guard Captain Has Security Clearance Yanked for Urging Military to Ignore Trump’s Orders
Brett T.
Wesley Yang's Question Sparks a Laugh Riot: Telling Americans from Europeans Proves Hilarious
justmindy
'So, It Begins': Homeland Security Channels JRR Tolkien for Its Latest Recruitment Effort
Grateful Calvin
EBT of TikTok: Profanity, Looting Threats, and Despair as SNAP Benefits Shutdown Looms
justmindy
Jennifer Welch Says Riley Gains Will Always Be the Dumb B***h Who Tied for Fifth Place
Brett T.
Sen. Ted Cruz Has Some Choice Words After Chuck Grassley's Revelations About Him Being Spied On
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

IL National Guard Captain Has Security Clearance Yanked for Urging Military to Ignore Trump’s Orders Brett T.
Advertisement