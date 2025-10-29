Illinois Dem Kat Abughazaleh Indicted for Attacking and Blocking Federal Vehicles at Broadview ICE

A Democrat vying for an Illinois Congressional seat has been federally indicted. Kat Abughazaleh is accused of attacking and blocking vehicles outside the Broadview ICE facility near Chicago.

Here’s more background. (READ)

MASSIVE FAFO just occurred as Illinois Democrat Congressional candidate Kat Abughazaleh has been FEDERALLY INDICTED for attacking and blocking a federal vehicle outside Broadview ICE. At one riot, she was PUMMELED to the ground by an agent who was done with her BS. In another instance - central to the indictment - she was among a mob that was banging on the federal vehicle. She and others face an indictment on impeding, intimidating and interfering with an officer of the United States. LOCK 'EM UP!

Here’s video of her being moved and dropped by federal agents. (WATCH)

At one riot, she was PUMMELED to the ground by an agent who was done with her BS.… pic.twitter.com/E8qKNCc4r0 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 29, 2025

Another one bites the dust! Keep those indictments coming! — Tim (@Dragonboy155) October 29, 2025

Hopefully, the indictment leads to a conviction.

Kat Abughazaleh responded to the indictment on Wednesday with a video post on X. (WATCH)

I have been charged in a federal indictment sought by the Department of Justice.



This political prosecution is an attack on all of our First Amendment rights. I’m not backing down, and we’re going to win. pic.twitter.com/szOSZa1h3z — Kat Abughazaleh (@KatAbughazaleh) October 29, 2025

Like her fellow Democrats, Abughazaleh places illegal aliens above Americans.

Here's video of her joining with others in blocking ICE vehicles. (WATCH)

You surrounded and physically blocked a federal agent's car because illegal aliens are being deportedpic.twitter.com/l9iOHtUllU https://t.co/RrR8mdsF28 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 29, 2025

I remember that video! Leftist women are deranged lunatics. I hope there is more accountability to come. — Glory Bee (@HibdonAnn) October 29, 2025

Democrats are fueled by crazy.

Posters hope that Abughazaleh and others are convicted and sentenced as examples not to interfere with ICE carrying out its lawful mission.

Here's some good news. These need to keep coming to deter others from enacting violence against ICE. — Walt (@WaltIsHereNow) October 29, 2025

These people are embarrassing. Make an example out of them. People will think twice about breaking federal laws. — Tara Niemczyk (@taraniemczyk) October 29, 2025

It is a crime to impede law enforcement officers from doing their job. Period! Go to jail and cry for the camera when you do. FAFO need to set an example — brett ransome (@RansomeBrett) October 29, 2025

Abughazaleh and other ‘protesters’ definitely need to experience the ‘FO’ in FAFO.

