Glenn Greenwald's Anti-Israel Stance Sounds Increasingly Like Candace Owens' Brainrot

Gordon K
Gordon K | 11:30 AM on December 22, 2025
AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

https://twitchy.com/subscribe?tpcc=47sale&promo_code=MERRY74Glenn Greenwald is an interesting character. He is consistent on calling out media bias regardless of their 'side', which is admirable. 

Here he is debunking the manufactured outrage that Trump said that Liz Cheney should be shot when he was saying that Liz has never faced guns in combat.

But then Greenwald has what seems to be a searing anti-Israel bias. And like so many pundits and podcasters, that anti-Israel bias slips into bad old-fashion anti-Semitism and the inability to think clearly. 

Imagine reducing Bari Weiss' existence to a being shill for Israel. Even if that were true, which it isn't, it's childish thinking that this is all to her, a competent, honest and principled person.

The left is in an tizzy over someone who may have conservative views. To these hysterics, journalism isn't good unless it has a left-wing bias.

Forget it, he's rolling.

Bingo! Save that nonsense for @AmericanPatriot53844953 (from Dubai).

We don't know about that. This is 'boiling the rabbit' territory.

Greenwald has had a very busy morning. Before going off of Weiss, he also went after Josh Blackman who resigned from the Heritage Foundation.

In this take, Greenwald mocks the legitimate concern for the open and increasingly hostile racism that is infecting right-wing culture. Interestingly, this is a very liberal take. 'You don't believe in systematic racism, but, har, har, you care when it happens to you people,' to paraphrase. The synthesis of right-wing Judenhass fused with leftist talking points is a thing to behold. 

Note the assumptions: conservatives mock claims of racism and bigotry. No, we object to the money funnels and performative legislation which create more problems than it solves. See also: BLM.

Next: 'group they think is vulnerable' notice the placement of 'think' that downplays the legitimate rise of anti-Semitism.

But he's not done yet.

Look, there are principled criticisms of Israel, but few in good-faith can deny that there's not more to it than objecting to one nation's bad policies.

Aw, look what Glenn brought out of the woodwork.

It can't be said that Greenwald isn't a uniter. He brings bigots from the right and left together! Kudos!

Boom! Perfectly said.

