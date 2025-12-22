Glenn Greenwald's Anti-Israel Stance Sounds Increasingly Like Candace Owens' Brainrot

https://twitchy.com/subscribe?tpcc=47sale&promo_code=MERRY74Glenn Greenwald is an interesting character. He is consistent on calling out media bias regardless of their 'side', which is admirable.

Advertisement

Remember when Trump said this about Liz Cheney right before the election and a huge portion of the media -- led by CNN -- along with Liz Cheney herself, all pretended that Trump was threatening Liz Cheney with excecution by firing squad?



One of the most embarrassing moments: https://t.co/g3ZmjZkH2C — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 22, 2025

Here he is debunking the manufactured outrage that Trump said that Liz Cheney should be shot when he was saying that Liz has never faced guns in combat.

But then Greenwald has what seems to be a searing anti-Israel bias. And like so many pundits and podcasters, that anti-Israel bias slips into bad old-fashion anti-Semitism and the inability to think clearly.

Imagine spending your life in journalism only to have some person float in to dictate what you can and can't report -- even though she's never broken a story or even reported -- and whose sole qualification is she is as devoted to Israel as the new family that just bought CBS: https://t.co/4kRyMsrrpu — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 22, 2025

Imagine reducing Bari Weiss' existence to a being shill for Israel. Even if that were true, which it isn't, it's childish thinking that this is all to her, a competent, honest and principled person.

They're called editors. Other networks hired political operatives that weren't reporters as well. Check out ABC and NBC — CarolinaDriver (@DriverCarolina) December 22, 2025

The left is in an tizzy over someone who may have conservative views. To these hysterics, journalism isn't good unless it has a left-wing bias.

CECOT in Israel? Now that's breaking news! — Doug Ross (@directorblue) December 22, 2025

Forget it, he's rolling.

When the only tool in the box is a hammer every problem looks like "She's a JEW!" — Soxaholic (@MikeBrennan330) December 22, 2025

Bingo! Save that nonsense for @AmericanPatriot53844953 (from Dubai).

Find yourself a partner in life whose obsessed with you the way Greenwald is obsessed with Israel. https://t.co/XDxIrGUbE3 — Eric Adams moving agent (@brooklynmike21) December 22, 2025

We don't know about that. This is 'boiling the rabbit' territory.

Greenwald has had a very busy morning. Before going off of Weiss, he also went after Josh Blackman who resigned from the Heritage Foundation.

Truly wild how the conservative movement spent a decade mocking claims of racism and bigotry from every minority group as snowflake, self-victimized whining, yet now is being torn apart by people screaming BIGOT! and ANTI-SEMITE! when it's their group they think is vulnerable: https://t.co/XrOWgCrnjU — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 22, 2025

Advertisement

In this take, Greenwald mocks the legitimate concern for the open and increasingly hostile racism that is infecting right-wing culture. Interestingly, this is a very liberal take. 'You don't believe in systematic racism, but, har, har, you care when it happens to you people,' to paraphrase. The synthesis of right-wing Judenhass fused with leftist talking points is a thing to behold.

Note the assumptions: conservatives mock claims of racism and bigotry. No, we object to the money funnels and performative legislation which create more problems than it solves. See also: BLM.

Next: 'group they think is vulnerable' notice the placement of 'think' that downplays the legitimate rise of anti-Semitism.

But he's not done yet.

I wish I could tell you how hilarious I find this:



Black people face discriminatory barriers in the US? Latinos? Muslims? Immigrants?



LOL! Those people have it easy!!



You know who is really excluded from US power centers: the one true victim of discrimination?



Jews!



😂 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 22, 2025

Look, there are principled criticisms of Israel, but few in good-faith can deny that there's not more to it than objecting to one nation's bad policies.

They can cry all they want. We're taking the country back rolling over this crap. https://t.co/Ii6tHwE8gb — Kevin Thompson (@ktrain555) December 22, 2025

Advertisement

Aw, look what Glenn brought out of the woodwork.

Jews, "it's antisemitic to say we run everything"



Meanwhile Jews https://t.co/dXzncKZVj1 — SAandPalestine2 (@saandpalestine2) December 22, 2025

It can't be said that Greenwald isn't a uniter. He brings bigots from the right and left together! Kudos!

Once upon a time, you were considered a reliable if conventional voice of the hard left. But over the past decade you’ve publicly, cheerfully, allied with professed Neo-Nazis and Hitler cultists. You’re literally the poster child for why Israel exists. — Richard F Miller. (@NoFollo92476663) December 22, 2025

Boom! Perfectly said.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to dismantle the Department of Education and ensure America's kids get the education they deserve.

Help us fight back against Big Government waste and restore power back to the states. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code MERRY74 to receive 74% off your membership