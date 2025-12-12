NBC 'News' Breaks Story on Trump's Racist Font War

Does the mainstream media know that we can see right through their aggressive anti-Trump 'news'? Sure, when Trump does something controversial, the slant can be easily buried by the larger story.

Then there's this.

This is a real headline from NBC News. pic.twitter.com/s7m4JNXO6z — Media Research Center (@theMRC) December 11, 2025

Seriously? The hot take slant may have originated with Steve Herman, former VOA reporter, who apparently has the gift of making anything, no matter how trivial, about Trump and Nazis.

Secretary of State Rubio has concluded Calibri is a DEI font and orders US diplomats to revert to Times New Roman in official communications. https://t.co/vmYB69Qyee

https://t.co/XXOeWzuFJH — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) December 10, 2025

OK, whatever. That might just be a trivial piece on a slow news day. But wait! We can't just leave it that. How can we enrage the masses against Orange Man Bad?

The Nazis, in 1941, banned the Fraktur font because it was “too Jewish.” https://t.co/IoHQyriblX

https://t.co/jowVnpNCtz — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) December 10, 2025

And there it is. The obvious inference is that Rubio had eeeevil and nefarious reasons to roll back the Biden Administration's policy on the Calibri font.

Who knows, Herman may be in need of his Twitter engagement payout. He may also have scrawled "Trump is Hitler" in his own feces over and over on the walls of his house. Regardless, something ain't right. But at least, Mr. Herman is a minor figure in the mediasphere.

But NBC 'News' isn't and clearly, they took a page from his playbook to turn a triviality into a crime against their pet cause: in this case, Diversity and Inclusion. It's nothing new, there's a decades old joke about the boilerplate New York Times article, 'Something Tragic Happened, Women and Minorities Hardest Hit.'

So what do we do with such foolishness? Easy, mock it mercilessly!

However, Calibri is listed in stable condition and resting comfortably.



NBC, on the other hand is in grave condition and last rights are expected. — Arthur Cooper (@artman8887) December 12, 2025

The story you link to never says that Rubio "has concluded Calibri is a DEI font." A reporter says it "aligns" with DEI policy without ever explaining how. — Topo Gigio (@TopoGigio1925) December 10, 2025

Some call it 'shoddy journalism', we call it 'a day ending in 'y' over at NBC.'

So was there a similar headline back in 2021 when Biden reversed the first Trump Administration's practices by issuing the directive to use Calibri? — azkate (@azkate13) December 12, 2025

Now you're just being silly. As millions of illegal immigrants poured over the border, funded by NGOs, funded in turn by you, the taxpayer, these same journalists yawned. But when Trump attempts to reverse it, HAIR ON FIRE! JUST LIKE HITLER!

Can a font be assassinated? https://t.co/AqtVzoUD3n — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) December 12, 2025

Well, first Calibri would have to be dehumanized and then have its possessions taken away. Then, you can assassinate Calibri and the whole font family: poor Italics, Bold and don't forget baby Strikethrough.

They must be trying to get their "factual stories" quota up, so they run stuff like this which is worthless instead of talking about the good things trump is doing so people stop freaking out over nothing but media lies — fuzzywalrus18 (@fuzzywalrus18) December 11, 2025

True. They're in the 'throw it all against the wall and see what sticks' mode.

