NBC 'News' Breaks Story on Trump's Racist Font War

Gordon K
Gordon K | 11:30 PM on December 12, 2025
@WhiteTallon

Does the mainstream media know that we can see right through their aggressive anti-Trump 'news'? Sure, when Trump does something controversial, the slant can be easily buried by the larger story. 

Then there's this.

Seriously? The hot take slant may have originated with Steve Herman, former VOA reporter, who apparently has the gift of making anything, no matter how trivial, about Trump and Nazis

OK, whatever. That might just be a trivial piece on a slow news day. But wait! We can't just leave it that. How can we enrage the masses against Orange Man Bad?

And there it is. The obvious inference is that Rubio had eeeevil and nefarious reasons to roll back the Biden Administration's policy on the Calibri font.

Who knows, Herman may be in need of his Twitter engagement payout. He may also have scrawled "Trump is Hitler" in his own feces over and over on the walls of his house. Regardless, something ain't right. But at least, Mr. Herman is a minor figure in the mediasphere.

But NBC 'News' isn't and clearly, they took a page from his playbook to turn a triviality into a crime against their pet cause: in this case, Diversity and Inclusion. It's nothing new, there's a decades old joke about the boilerplate New York Times article, 'Something Tragic Happened, Women and Minorities Hardest Hit.'

So what do we do with such foolishness? Easy, mock it mercilessly!

Some call it 'shoddy journalism', we call it 'a day ending in 'y' over at NBC.'

Now you're just being silly. As millions of illegal immigrants poured over the border, funded by NGOs, funded in turn by you, the taxpayer, these same journalists yawned. But when Trump attempts to reverse it, HAIR ON FIRE! JUST LIKE HITLER!

Well, first Calibri would have to be dehumanized and then have its possessions taken away. Then, you can assassinate Calibri and the whole font family: poor Italics, Bold and don't forget baby Strikethrough.

True. They're in the 'throw it all against the wall and see what sticks' mode.

