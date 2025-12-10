H-1B Tears: ‘I Flew 20 Hours for a Visa Interview’ Meets ... Cool...
Steve Herman Discovers Nazis Also Had a Favorite Font, Declares Marco Rubio Literally Hitler

justmindy
justmindy | 8:00 AM on December 10, 2025
meme

Steve Herman used to be a White House Bureau Chief and now runs the Jordan Center for Journalism Advocacy & Innovation/Asst. One might think he is interested in accuracy in journalism. One would be very wrong.

Sec. Rubio changed the font he wants US Diplomats to use. He's Gen X and they like Times New Roman. 

In a move reflecting broader debates on diversity, the U.S. State Department, led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, has reverted to using the Times New Roman font in official communications, dismissing the previous administration's adoption of the more accessible Calibri font.

The decision, announced through an internal cable, cited a need to uphold decorum and professionalism by employing a font viewed as more traditional. Calibri, adopted in early 2023 under Secretary Antony Blinken, was intended to enhance accessibility for individuals with disabilities, according to the retired directive.

This shift emerges amid broader Republican efforts, spearheaded by figures like Trump, to dismantle diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives across federal agencies and sectors. Critics argue these policies oppose merit-based ideals and disproportionately disadvantage certain groups.

Normally, it would be a blip and the world would keep turning, but Steve couldn't let it go. Minutes later, Steve tweeted this banger:

So, apparently Marco Rubio is Hitler because he changed the fonts. By the way, Calibri is terrible and Rubio made the right call. 

It's quite possible.

Tough, but fair.

People that regularly read and trust him are inherently dumb, so there is that. 

Lots of it and get it very quickly.

