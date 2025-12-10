Steve Herman Discovers Nazis Also Had a Favorite Font, Declares Marco Rubio Literally Hitler

Steve Herman used to be a White House Bureau Chief and now runs the Jordan Center for Journalism Advocacy & Innovation/Asst. One might think he is interested in accuracy in journalism. One would be very wrong.

Advertisement

Secretary of State Rubio has concluded Calibri is a DEI font and orders US diplomats to revert to Times New Roman in official communications. https://t.co/vmYB69Qyee

https://t.co/XXOeWzuFJH — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) December 10, 2025

Sec. Rubio changed the font he wants US Diplomats to use. He's Gen X and they like Times New Roman.

In a move reflecting broader debates on diversity, the U.S. State Department, led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, has reverted to using the Times New Roman font in official communications, dismissing the previous administration's adoption of the more accessible Calibri font. The decision, announced through an internal cable, cited a need to uphold decorum and professionalism by employing a font viewed as more traditional. Calibri, adopted in early 2023 under Secretary Antony Blinken, was intended to enhance accessibility for individuals with disabilities, according to the retired directive. This shift emerges amid broader Republican efforts, spearheaded by figures like Trump, to dismantle diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives across federal agencies and sectors. Critics argue these policies oppose merit-based ideals and disproportionately disadvantage certain groups.

Normally, it would be a blip and the world would keep turning, but Steve couldn't let it go. Minutes later, Steve tweeted this banger:

The Nazis, in 1941, banned the Fraktur font because it was “too Jewish.” https://t.co/IoHQyriblX

https://t.co/jowVnpNCtz — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) December 10, 2025

So, apparently Marco Rubio is Hitler because he changed the fonts. By the way, Calibri is terrible and Rubio made the right call.

Ermagerd, Steve, the creator of the Calibri font gave support for it in Hebrew years ago. THE PLOT THICKENS. C’mon, run with it. You know you want too. https://t.co/fCJx8kfTIc https://t.co/Eticu21pjv pic.twitter.com/KlLqPZN2IT — Craig Ray (@caustinray72) December 10, 2025

It's quite possible.

You know who else drank water and liked a good hamburger, amirite? — Epicteethus (@EpicTeethus) December 10, 2025

Advertisement

Twitter users, in 2025, ratioed lib journo Steve Herman because he was "too rétarded." — Smells Like Teen Statism (@BlueEightySix) December 10, 2025

Tough, but fair.

Can you honestly be dumb enough to see an equivalence here?

Or do you think your readers are? — Yer Philosemitic Buddy Don (@prayerborne) December 10, 2025

People that regularly read and trust him are inherently dumb, so there is that.

Journalists are nature’s D students. The dumbest members of society. — Taro Tsujimoto (@RCannon74) December 10, 2025

Seek help. — Chris Tsotsoros (@ctsotsoros) December 10, 2025

Lots of it and get it very quickly.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.