John Oliver Slams, Roasts and Owns Bari Weiss on 'Last Week Tonight'

Gordon K
Gordon K | 1:00 AM on October 14, 2025
Eric Liebowitz/HBO via AP

'Oh my gosh, did you hear what John Oliver said this weekend,' is the manufactured refrain we get to hear every Monday morning. Oliver, while at times very funny and sometimes smart, is just Colbert with an accent and a license to drop the F-bomb.

We've written about Oliver in the past, especially his demented stance on trans issues. Spoiler: he contends that there is no evidence that biological males have a physical advantage over biological females.

In a stunning show of bravery, he turned last weekend's episode of ire on Bari Weiss. 

Weiss, as you recall, was named Editor in Chief of CBS News. She has been the popular punching bag of the establishment left because she holds views that are unacceptable to the Keepers of the Narrative.

What's both typical and awful is how media talking heads and their allies are suddenly worried about the loss of media integrity when it's their side that doesn't dominate. Weirdly, decades of George Stephanopoulos working at ABC News never really bothered any of them. 

From the article:

Oliver then dissected her publication, the Free Press, which he said enforces a "pronounced theme" that "the left has gone too far."

Yes, and?

Oliver seems to have a blind spot concerning overt left-wing bias from CBS News. There was no hand wringing when CBS posted this gem.
To say nothing of their nakedly partisan handling of the 2024 Presidential campaign. 

But hey, they have actual journalism experience!

Does Oliver correctly point out that she has come up from the opinion side? Yes. Does he point out that billionaires on both sides purchase media to further their agenda? Yes. He even goes on to point out that her quip at the Federalist Society was a joke.

All that said, the whole segment is a mix of attacks and laugh lines. It boils down to going after Bari because she goes after their sacred cows.

Oliver, if he were on the right, could have administered a similar hatchet job on the New York Times for its journalistic malfeasance.

Oh, and Oliver is definitely not the one to be the arbiter of truth.

So, the clapping seals got their applause lines and Oliver got to mug at the camera and fend off Weiss's attack on his agenda.

We should wait and see how Weiss runs CBS and John Oliver should get stuffed.

