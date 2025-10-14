John Oliver Slams, Roasts and Owns Bari Weiss on 'Last Week Tonight'

'Oh my gosh, did you hear what John Oliver said this weekend,' is the manufactured refrain we get to hear every Monday morning. Oliver, while at times very funny and sometimes smart, is just Colbert with an accent and a license to drop the F-bomb.

We've written about Oliver in the past, especially his demented stance on trans issues. Spoiler: he contends that there is no evidence that biological males have a physical advantage over biological females.

In a stunning show of bravery, he turned last weekend's episode of ire on Bari Weiss.

John Oliver Slams Bari Weiss' Takeover of CBS News: She's 'Spent Years Putting Out Work' That 'Is at Best Irresponsible and at Worst Deeply Misleading' https://t.co/IaHhH3PcMU — Variety (@Variety) October 13, 2025

Weiss, as you recall, was named Editor in Chief of CBS News. She has been the popular punching bag of the establishment left because she holds views that are unacceptable to the Keepers of the Narrative.

What's both typical and awful is how media talking heads and their allies are suddenly worried about the loss of media integrity when it's their side that doesn't dominate. Weirdly, decades of George Stephanopoulos working at ABC News never really bothered any of them.

From the article:

Oliver then dissected her publication, the Free Press, which he said enforces a "pronounced theme" that "the left has gone too far."

Yes, and?

Oliver seems to have a blind spot concerning overt left-wing bias from CBS News. There was no hand wringing when CBS posted this gem.

To say nothing of their nakedly partisan handling of the 2024 Presidential campaign.





But hey, they have actual journalism experience!

Does Oliver correctly point out that she has come up from the opinion side? Yes. Does he point out that billionaires on both sides purchase media to further their agenda? Yes. He even goes on to point out that her quip at the Federalist Society was a joke.

All that said, the whole segment is a mix of attacks and laugh lines. It boils down to going after Bari because she goes after their sacred cows.

Translation, "She's capable of independent, non-DNC thought". — Jay Gerrard (@Preach2Choirboy) October 13, 2025

Oliver, if he were on the right, could have administered a similar hatchet job on the New York Times for its journalistic malfeasance.

John Oliver has decided to call me a liar today. That’s fine… 10 years from now when he tries to pretend like he never supported castrating feminine little boys, or cutting the breasts off of teen girls. I will remember. I just hope you will too. — Jamie Reed Whistleblower (@JamieWhistle) October 13, 2025

Oh, and Oliver is definitely not the one to be the arbiter of truth.

Here is the John Oliver segment on you and transitioning children, in order to attack Bari Weiss. It's the usual level of journalism from his show - ignore the evidence that doesn't fit in with the political agenda and promote what does, regardless of how weak it is pic.twitter.com/ouiwEtNTxa — ripx4nutmeg (@ripx4nutmeg) October 13, 2025

Two years ago @TheFP published my story, John Oliver just attacked me for it last night.



In the last two years I have formed a nonprofit @LGBCourage and fought successfully for state laws banning puberty blockers, cross sex hormones and surgeries in children across the country.… — Jamie Reed Whistleblower (@JamieWhistle) October 13, 2025

So, the clapping seals got their applause lines and Oliver got to mug at the camera and fend off Weiss's attack on his agenda.

We should wait and see how Weiss runs CBS and John Oliver should get stuffed.