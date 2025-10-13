'STFU': Emmanuel Macron and Other Useless Politicians Now Want Credit for Israel/Hamas Ceasefire

'Success has many fathers, but failure is an orphan,' goes the old saying. Trump is the canvas that haters project their every negative feeling onto. So, in light of today's great news of Israel's hostages being returned and a cessation of hostilities, there were two options for the left: dismiss it, as many far-leftist Socialist types are doing, or get in on the good news. We will always have the scummy 'From the River to the Sea' leftists, but let's focus on the appropriators who all want in on the action.

Advertisement

I share the joy of the families and of the Israeli people as seven hostages have just been handed over to the Red Cross. My team and I had recently met their parents.



Eitan Mor, Gali and Ziv Berman, Matan Angrest, Omri Miran, Alon Ahel and Guy Gilboa-Dalal are safe.… — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) October 13, 2025

We don't have the words. Fortunately, Twitter does.

Keep their names out of your jew-hating mouth. — Amy Mek (@AmyMek) October 13, 2025

Stop trying to involve yourself in something you tried to sabotage by recognizing a “Palestinian state” — jessica🪬 (@jjesssrobinson) October 13, 2025

Piss off. — Cam 🎗️✡️ (@CamYisraelChai) October 13, 2025

There were many replies just like this. But this one is the only one we can post here.

Keep the hostages names out of your mouth you duplicitous POS. You’re still funding the Pay For Slay Program that will give the Palestinian terrorists released from prison annuities for attacking Jews.@POTUS, @SecRubio, and @netanyahu need to sanction you into oblivion. You're… — Hashem (@HashemAllMighty) October 13, 2025

European leaders have shown their obeisance to their growing unassimilated populations, so it's especially rich for them to come along now and say, 'yeah, me too!'

Canada’s Prime Minister Carney will head to Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, on Sunday to attend the signing of a new Middle East peace plan, his office announced. pic.twitter.com/iq92Xqg8XX — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) October 12, 2025

Canada: 'sorry we're late'.

I share the deep feeling of relief as hostages are released today.



It is now crucial that we work together to implement President Trump’s peace plan for Gaza. pic.twitter.com/fKDJm0AHTC — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) October 13, 2025

Shout out from Occupied Britain. At least he acknowledged Trump.

Remember in high school when we had to do a group project and there was always one kid who did nothing but showed up at the end to take credit?



Well that kid is now Keir Starmer. pic.twitter.com/wTBvNsEN34 — Chris Rose (@ArchRose90) October 13, 2025

We all do. That's why it's particularly galling.

Hamas attacked Israel under Biden/Blinken, the war got much worse under Biden/Blinken, they did nothing to stop it, their failed strategy was dropped by Trump on a Day One - and this chump tries to take credit.



The world knows you failed @ABlinken. Not your W; take your L. https://t.co/eVDrm1cGn1 — Michael Caputo (@MichaelRCaputo) October 13, 2025

Advertisement

Read more about Blinken's tacky attempt to take credit from Doug P.

Jake Sullivan begrudgingly credits Trump for Israel-Hamas breakthrough, claims Biden had similar plan https://t.co/x2ACre4XRh pic.twitter.com/Y0kDjYDQy1 — New York Post (@nypost) October 12, 2025

And finally, what roster of shamelessness would be complete without the Biden team's lame contribution?