'STFU': Emmanuel Macron and Other Useless Politicians Now Want Credit for Israel/Hamas Ceasefire

Gordon K
Gordon K | 11:30 AM on October 13, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

'Success has many fathers, but failure is an orphan,' goes the old saying. Trump is the canvas that haters project their every negative feeling onto. So, in light of today's great news of Israel's hostages being returned and a cessation of hostilities, there were two options for the left: dismiss it, as many far-leftist Socialist types are doing, or get in on the good news. We will always have the scummy 'From the River to the Sea' leftists, but let's focus on the appropriators who all want in on the action.

We don't have the words. Fortunately, Twitter does.

There were many replies just like this. But this one is the only one we can post here.

European leaders have shown their obeisance to their growing unassimilated populations, so it's especially rich for them to come along now and say, 'yeah, me too!'

Canada: 'sorry we're late'.

Shout out from Occupied Britain. At least he acknowledged Trump.

We all do. That's why it's particularly galling.

Read more about Blinken's tacky attempt to take credit from Doug P.

And finally, what roster of shamelessness would be complete without the Biden team's lame contribution? 

