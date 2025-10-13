'How Pathetic'! Miranda Devine Torches Antony Blinken's Attempt to Credit Team Biden for the Peace Deal

President Trump spoke in Jerusalem today just as 20 living hostages who had been in Hamas captivity for more than two years were freed.

CNN: For the first time in over two years, Hamas holds no living hostages in its captivity. pic.twitter.com/oMjHWCC6EL — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 13, 2025

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he's nominated Trump for his country's highest award:

NETANYAHU says he has submitted Donald Trump's nomination to be the first non-Israeli recipient of the "Israel Prize," Israel's highest award.



"As to that other prize, just a question of time, you'll get it!" pic.twitter.com/VqHLw1Qzrf — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 13, 2025

Meanwhile we're not hearing a peep from the leftist Democrats in Congress who have been demanding a "ceasefire NOW" for a long time. It's almost as if that wasn't their actual goal.

However, as you probably predicted, there are many who are trying to credit the previous administration (at least partly) for what has taken place. On CNN, the former deputy press secretary at the Pentagon under President Autopen, Sabrina Singh, talked about the "framework" for the deal that she says was developed during the Biden-Harris years:

CNN: The Biden administration, on its way out, tried to get to a deal. It did not. What do you think is the difference here in this moment that put the Trump team ahead?



Sabrina Singh: The framework that has been put into place... builds on the framework of the Biden… pic.twitter.com/lN1vSVKWbp — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 13, 2025

Somebody else who was working in the Biden administration, former Secretary of State Antony Blinken, also tried to credit Team Biden for the peace deal while patting Trump on the head. This is pitiful:

Former Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Gaza peace deal:



"It’s good that President Trump adopted and built on the plan the Biden Administration developed."



🤣 pic.twitter.com/ucyHhwb6BI — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 12, 2025

Miranda Devine nuked Blinken's attempt to credit the previous administration:

How pathetic, from this inept failure as Secretary of State, who only got the job because he sucked up to Joe Biden for years and did favors for his crackhead son.

This is the ineffectual toady who sat mute as Chinese officials yelled at him and disrespected America, who covered… https://t.co/WQAxaRjBVK — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) October 12, 2025

Here's the rest of Devine's post:

This is the ineffectual toady who sat mute as Chinese officials yelled at him and disrespected America, who covered up his boss's obvious cognitive decline, who simped with Europeans in the hope they would accept him as one of them, who presided over the disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal, who helped his boss make every conflict in the world worse, who installed his childhood friend from their Parisian school, Robert Malley, as "Iran special envoy" only to see the guy stripped of his security clearance, suspended, and investigated for "mishandling" classified information -- a mystery which still has not been explained. So, sure, try to take credit for what Trump achieved in eight months after your four years of humiliation on the world stage. No one buys it.

Does anybody really believe that we'd be seeing what's happening right now if Biden or Harris were still in office?

Typical Blinken.



Afghanistan withdrawal goes bad, we used Trump’s plan.



Gaza peace deal goes well, Trump used Biden’s plan.



Neither is true. — Katch22 🍊 (@kalyx2020) October 12, 2025

Team Joe couldn't be more predictable if they tried.

